U.S. markets open in 6 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,445.25
    +1.75 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,243.00
    -16.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,012.00
    +14.50 (+0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,181.10
    +6.70 (+0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.03
    +0.44 (+0.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.10
    +6.30 (+0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    23.79
    +0.13 (+0.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1729
    +0.0015 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2580
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.91
    +1.79 (+11.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3739
    -0.0002 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5860
    +0.0110 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,357.35
    -347.24 (-0.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,136.43
    -44.92 (-3.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,181.11
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,585.91
    +161.44 (+0.59%)
     

Regarding the loss of treasury shares (part) of Žemaitijos Pienas AB

Zemaitijos Pienas
·1 min read


Žemaitijos Pienas AB, legal entity code 180240752, registered office address Sedos g. 35, Telšiai, Republic of Lithuania, website address - www.zpienas.lt.

On the basis of the decision of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company held on the 2nd August 2021 it was decided to cancel (part) 2,000,000 shares. The ordinary registered shares held by the Company with a nominal value of EUR 0.29 per share were cancelled (the process was finally completed on the 17th of August 2021). Following the cancellation of these shares, the share capital consists of EUR 13,448,750 divided into 46,375,000 ordinary registered shares with a par value of EUR 0.29 per share.

Prior to the cancellation of the shares (a part), the company owned 10% or 4,836,327 psc. Currently the Company owns 2,836,327 psc. or 6.12 percent of ordinary registered shares.

Lawyer
Gintaras Keliauskas
+ 370 687 18399



Recommended Stories

  • Here’s what Vanguard found to be the most potent inflation-fighting asset class

    Quantitative analyst at index fund manager Vanguard found the most potent inflation-fighting asset classes.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    Buy cheap? Even in the stock market, buyers like to find a bargain. Defining a bargain, however, can be tricky. There’s a stigma that gets attached to low stock prices, based on the reality that most stocks don’t fall without a reason. And those reasons are usually rooted in some facet of poor company performance. But not always, and that’s why finding stock bargains can be tricky. There are plenty of low-priced equities out there with sound fundamentals and solid future prospects, and these opt

  • Warren Buffett Buys More Consumer Stocks, Sells Drug Stocks, GM

    Warren Buffett revealed more exposure to consumer stocks as Berkshire Hathaway posted its 13-F for the second quarter of 2021.

  • Analysts: You're Going To Lose Up To 30% On These 10 Stocks

    Investors and analysts are bullish on the S&P 500. But they're starting to severely call out individual stocks for running up too much.

  • SoftBank Sold About $14 Billion in Listed Stocks Last Quarter

    (Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp. sold roughly $14 billion worth of listed stocks last quarter, nearly triple the amount in the previous period, as the company increases pace of investment in technology startups.The company probably raised over $6 billion liquidating its holdings in Facebook Inc., Microsoft Corp., Alphabet Inc., Salesforce.com Inc. and Netflix Inc. in the three months ended June 30, according to Bloomberg calculations based on data disclosed by SoftBank in quarterly reports wi

  • Nvidia Reports Earnings Wednesday. Here’s Why Cryptocurrencies Matter.

    The tech company expects to see a jump in revenue from chips that crypto miners use to conduct their business.

  • Palantir Buys $51 Million in Gold Bars, Accepts Payment in Gold

    (Bloomberg) -- Palantir Technologies Inc. said it’s preparing for another “black swan event” by stockpiling gold bars and inviting customers to pay for its data analysis software in gold.The company spent $50.7 million this month on gold, part of an unusual investment strategy that also includes startups, blank-check companies and possibly Bitcoin. Palantir had previously said it would accept Bitcoin as a form of payment before adding precious metals more recently.A spokeswoman for Palantir said

  • Plug Power's Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Sentiment is Increasing and the Recent Infrastructure Bill may Become a Catalyst

    Plug Power's Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG), shares saw an 11% drop to US$25.10 in the week since the company reported its quarterly result. On the whole, it seems that the stock has stabilized back to fundamentals after a high enthusiasm run from the beginning of 2021. We will take a better look at the fundamentals and see what analysts are expecting for the company.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • These 2 Warren Buffett Stocks Made Big Moves Tuesday

    The stock market took a hit on Tuesday, although losses for major market averages were limited to less than 1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) all came under pressure, with worries about retail sales and the state of the consumer economy weighing on market sentiment. Warren Buffett still gets a lot of attention, even in his 90s, and the leader of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) has plenty of people watching his investment moves.

  • If You Had $5,000 Right Now, Would You Put It On Tesla, Nio, Workhorse, Plug Power Or FuelCell?

    Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week we posed the following question to over 2,000 Benzinga visitors on clean energy investing: If you had $5,000, would you put it on Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO), Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ: WKHS), Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) or FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) right now? Tesla: 3

  • Why Is the Stock Market Dropping Today? Here Are 4½ Reasons.

    Covid-19, China, disappointing economic data, investors and Afghanistan—that's ½—hung over the market Tuesday.

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of lithium mining company Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) crashed in Tuesday trading and are down 11.5% as of 1:20 p.m. EDT. Who's to blame for Lithium Americas investors' recent run of bad luck, though? You may be surprised to learn that it's actually larger lithium miners Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) and Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) -- and the bank that warned against buying them yesterday.

  • More Top Funds Dump Chinese Stocks While Big IPO Bet Flops

    Big hedge funds soured on Chinese stocks in Q2 as Beijing's regulatory crackdown across the private sector ramped up.

  • We're Hopeful That Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Will Use Its Cash Wisely

    There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. Indeed, Cassava Sciences...

  • Why Home Depot stock just got hammered

    Home Depot's stock gets nailed after its second quarter earnings report. Here's why.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: Alibaba, Williams-Sonoma Among 13 Stocks On This Screen

    See who joins Williams-Sonoma, BABA stock on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO.

  • Palantir's Unusual Investments In SPACs And Gold: What You Need To Know

    Data analytics company Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) has grown its clientele through corporate partnerships and tie-ups with startups. Palantir's ‘Win-Win' Proposition: Palantir has been forging unique relationships with startup companies, using the investment route to bring them under its client umbrella. Palantir has entered into agreements to purchase shares of entities, including SPACs and/or other privately-held or publicly-traded entities, the company revealed in the 10-Q filed w

  • Nano Dimension Nears Support And Needs A Bounce Or Things Might Get Ugly

    Nano Dimension Ltd. - ADR (NASDAQ: NNDM) shares are trading down Tuesday, as traders were able to push the stock lower. There looks to be no company-specific news out to cause the jump in share price, but the stock was trending on StockTwits Tuesday. Nano Dimension was down 4.43% at $5.39 at market close Tuesday. Nano Dimension Daily Chart Analysis The stock looks to be trading in what technical traders call a falling wedge pattern. The stock trades below both the 50-day moving average (green) a

  • China Stocks Hit Hard As New Regulations Squeeze Tech Companies

    China stocks dropped Tuesday, including Alibaba, JD.com and Baidu, after regulators issued rules aimed at banning unfair competition.