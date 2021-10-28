U.S. markets close in 5 hours 49 minutes

Q3 GDP:

U.S. economy expanded at 2% annualized rate in Q3

It was the slowest clip in over a year, and lower than expectations

Regarding Networks segment income level of natural gas distribution for 2022

Ignitis grupė
·1 min read
In this article:
AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Group) informs that on 28 October 2021 National Energy Regulatory Council (hereinafter – NERC) adopted a resolution regarding the price caps for natural gas distribution services of AB “Energijos skirstymo operatorius” (hereinafter – ESO) for 2022 (hereinafter – the Resolution) (link in Lithuanian).

According to the NERC Resolution, the determined ESO’s income level for natural gas distribution services for 2022 amounts to EUR 44.6 million and is 12.5 % higher compared to the income level determined for the year 2021 (EUR 39.7 million). Considering the component sizes of depreciation and return on investments established in the certificate of the Resolution (link in Lithuanian), according to the assessment of the Group, this Resolution will not have a significant impact on the adjusted EBITDA for the year 2022, compared to the year 2021.

The main reason for increasing revenue level is higher natural gas technological expenses, which increased due to higher natural gas purchase prices (an increase of 260 %, when comparing to purchase prices of 2021) and an increase in OPEX, reflecting market tendencies.

For more information please contact:

Artūras Ketlerius
Head of Public Relations at Ignitis Group
arturas.ketlerius@ignitis.lt
+370 620 76076


