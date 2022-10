UPDATE REGARDING PANDORA’S EUROPEAN DISTRIBUTION CENTRE

Pandora A/S

On Sunday October 30, Pandora’s European distribution centre, located in Hamburg, Germany was affected by a fire, as communicated earlier, cf. Company Announcement no. 746.

The fire has been extinguished and access to the premises is possible.

The jewellery inventory is intact, and we expect distribution will be back to normal in a few weeks. In the meantime stock for Pandora stores in Europe will to the furthest possible extent be fulfilled by our Thailand distribution centre to ensure business continuity. Online sales continue unaffected through external distribution partners.

The initial assessment is that Pandora stores in Europe hold inventory to sustain sales until the European distribution centre is expected to be operational again.

Pandora confirms that the company is insured against business interruption. The potential impact on revenue and thereby business interruption insurance is being assessed.



