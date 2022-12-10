U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,934.38
    -29.13 (-0.73%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,476.46
    -305.02 (-0.90%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,004.62
    -77.39 (-0.70%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,796.66
    -21.63 (-1.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.59
    +0.13 (+0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,809.40
    +7.90 (+0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    23.68
    +0.43 (+1.87%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0545
    -0.0014 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5670
    +0.0760 (+2.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2250
    +0.0012 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.5700
    -0.0600 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,153.81
    -59.60 (-0.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    402.11
    -4.14 (-1.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,476.63
    +4.46 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,901.01
    +326.58 (+1.18%)
     

UPDATE REGARDING THE PROPOSED FINANCING

·1 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Mineral Hill Industries Ltd. ("Mineral Hill" or "Company") listed on the TSX Venture exchange ("TSXV") under the trading symbol "MHI" and on the Deutsche Boerse, Frankfurt under the trading symbol "MLN" wishes to provide an update on  the private placement announced first on April 29, 2022 and again confirmed by the Company on July 28, 2022.

The Company canceled a previously executed subscription agreement due to the expiration of that subscription agreement. Mineral Hill executed a new subscription agreement with ProVenture Capital AG, a company registered in Switzerland, and has received a bank confirmation of the funds being transferred to Mineral Hill.  The Company expects to close the financing after it receives the funds in its bank account and the final approval of the TSXV.

The conditions and scope of the financing will remain the same with the Company raising $150,000 comprised of 600,000 common shares at $0.25 per share.

THE COMPANY SEEKS SAFE HARBOUR

ABOUT MINERAL HILL INDUSTRIES LTD

Mineral Hill is a publicly trading junior mining company focused on the acquisition, exploration, development and possible mining of natural resources, with the objective of further developing its optioned exploration located in south-western British Columbia (the "BC-Project").

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results. Such statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. There is no assurance the property option referred to above will be exercised or the private placement referred to above will close on the terms as stated, or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise or update such statements.

SOURCE Mineral Hill Industries Ltd.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/09/c2202.html

Recommended Stories

  • CEO of Penguin Random House resigning

    The longtime CEO of Penguin Random House, Markus Dohle, is resigning from the position at year's end, the book publisher’s parent company said Friday.

  • CGTN: Deepening China-Arab energy cooperation born of win-win scenarios

    The Arab countries located at the junction of Asia, Africa and Europe are universally renowned for their unique geographic location and abundant energy reserves.

  • Investors in Frasers Centrepoint Trust (SGX:J69U) have unfortunately lost 12% over the last three years

    For many investors, the main point of stock picking is to generate higher returns than the overall market. But the risk...

  • ‘More Room to Run:’ Jim Cramer Says Buy These 2 Comeback Stocks

    The COVID pandemic is receding into the rear view mirror, and good riddance to it. It’s left a mark, though, and in areas as varied as education, employment, and e-commerce, we’ll be dealing with the repercussions for months, or even years, to come. For investors, the pandemic was the time to get into companies connected with online shopping, home digital entertainment, and wireless networking. With the lockdowns and work-from-home, these areas soared. But – they’ve seen sharp losses more recent

  • Tesla's Musk Makes a Harsh Prediction Regarding a Rival

    Elon Musk has praised his competitors but never hidden his competitive edge. And he just tweeted out that edge in a big way.

  • Top Wall Street Analyst Predicts Over 70% Rally for These 3 Energy Stocks

    Finding the right stock is the key to successful investing, but it’s never as easy as that sounds. The answer to the question, which stock to buy? is no secret, but it is hidden, in the avalanche of data that the markets produce. What’s needed is some clear signal that will cut through the noise and indicate the right stocks for the times. The quantity of data, and the sheer impossibility of parsing all of it in real time, makes a formidable barrier to successful stock picking – but Wall Street’

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Could Be Huge Winners in the Next Decade and Beyond

    Growth stocks have been hit especially hard this year, but their long-term investment thesis hasn't changed. Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) are three downtrodden companies that look like excellent buying opportunities for investors willing to hold them for the next decade and beyond. What makes these companies appealing is their position in industries due for explosive growth in the coming years.

  • Is AT&T's 7% Dividend Yield Safe?

    If you're looking to generate passive income, AT&T's stock provides a healthy dividend payment.

  • J.P. Morgan Says These 2 Stocks Could Surge Over 90% From Current Levels

    Investors searching for that feeling telling you market sentiment is shifting to a more positive outlook have been brought down to earth again. Following 2022’s market behavior to a tee, the recent rally has run into a brick wall. To wit, the S&P 500 notched 5 consecutive negative sessions over the last week with investors mulling over the prospect of a recession. Indeed, financial experts have been sounding the warning bells on the precarious state of the global economy. One of the doomsayers h

  • Why Marathon Digital Holdings Stock Got Crushed This Week

    The company's main product -- Bitcoin -- isn't exactly popular just now, and it didn't mine as much last month as it hoped to.

  • 4 Dividend Stocks to Hold Forever

    Holding a stock forever may seem crazy, but it's the right way to think about investing in dividend stocks. Companies that generate increasing amounts of cash and return that cash to shareholders can drive a market-beating portfolio, and Travis Hoium highlights four of his buy-and-hold dividend stocks in the video below.

  • Here's Why Momentum in BioVie Inc. (BIVI) Should Keep going

    If you are looking for stocks that are well positioned to maintain their recent uptrend, BioVie Inc. (BIVI) could be a great choice. It is one of the several stocks that passed through our "Recent Price Strength" screen.

  • One of St. Louis' most high-profile tech companies lays off 17% of its workforce

    The firm said Thursday the move is tied to its ambition to reach profitability in 2023. It attributed the reductions to a new sales model it says requires less staff.

  • Bitcoin miners took on billions in debt to ‘pump their stock’—leading to a crypto catastrophe

    Greed and bad decisions have left the once-booming Bitcoin mining industry reeling.

  • Why Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Plunged 31.7% in November

    Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE: AQN) crashed 31.7% in November, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. It turned out to be the worst month for the utility stock in 2022 so far, with Algonquin shares now tumbling a whopping 49% year to date as of this writing. Utility stocks typically carry large amounts of debt and have, therefore, taken a beating this year amid rising interest rates.

  • A Look Back at Cathie Wood's Disastrous Year

    What went right and what (mostly) went wrong for the prominent asset manager Cathie Wood at Ark Investment.

  • If you want to be really rich, use these 3 Warren Buffett trading techniques that no one ever talks about

    Buy and hold forever? Not always.

  • Why Hello Group Stock Soared Today

    Shares of Hello Group (NASDAQ: MOMO) were up 36% as of 9:31 a.m. ET on Thursday after the company reported better-than-expected earnings results for the third quarter. While management expects another decline in revenue next quarter, the sequential improvement in earnings per share is all that matters right now.

  • Why General Electric Stock Slipped Today

    In the wake of a corporate update, investors were leaning toward a more bearish analyst adjustment on the shares.

  • Why Nio Shares Were Down Over 5% Friday

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) pleased investors with its forward projections when it reported third-quarter earnings a month ago. When Nio announced its quarterly results on Nov. 10, it told investors vehicle deliveries increased almost 30% year over year. Today, Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) said it also expects to deliver up to 48,000 EVs in its fourth quarter.