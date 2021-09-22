U.S. markets close in 3 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,404.59
    +50.40 (+1.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,350.53
    +430.69 (+1.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,898.34
    +151.94 (+1.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,222.30
    +36.12 (+1.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.90
    +1.41 (+2.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,779.40
    +1.20 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    22.95
    +0.34 (+1.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1740
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3110
    -0.0130 (-0.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3663
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6230
    +0.4030 (+0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,266.37
    +346.06 (+0.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,082.61
    +42.13 (+4.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,083.37
    +102.39 (+1.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,639.40
    -200.31 (-0.67%)
     

Regarding public information about Klaipeda Prosecutor Office civil claim concerning AB “Klaipedos nafta” shares granted to employees

Klaipedos Nafta
·1 min read

Public sources of information provided that the Klaipeda Prosecutor Office has submitted a civil claim against AB "Klaipedos nafta" (KN) on a ground of protection of public interest. As suggested by the media, a civil claim is concerning shares granted to employees in 2019.

KN granted the shares to employees in 2019 according to the Rules for granting shares, which were approved in the general shareholders meeting. Relevant link: https://view.news.eu.nasdaq.com/view?id=b4561c449403dd0740cf7ee2c12302f9d&lang=en

KN has not received a civil claim, thus is unable to provide any comments on the issue.

Chief Financial Officer Mindaugas Kvekšas, +370 614 82665


Recommended Stories

  • Facebook falls on Apple ad changes, Workhorse suspends deliveries, Netflix gains on bullish call

    Ines Ferre breaks down some of Wednesday’s early stock movers, including: Facebook lower after warning Apple’s privacy changes could impact Q3 results, Workhorse under pressure after halting electric van deliveries, and Netflix gaining after a price target boost at Stifel.

  • SoFi: Breaking Down Jefferies’ New Bullish Call

    The neobank segment is growing at a fast clip, with many companies looking to dominate the space. Surveying this landscape, Jefferies' John Hecht thinks SoFi Technologies (SOFI) is well-positioned to take share. The 5-star analyst lists several reasons for his bullish outlook. For one, the company’s synergistic business model, what it terms the “Flywheel,” will continue to drive “significant user growth, product adoption, and margin expansion.” The Flywheel’s purpose is to help cross-sell its wi

  • Stitch Fix surges after earnings beat, FedEx’s warning, Adobe growth slows

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Emily McCormick break down the latest earnings from Stitch Fix, FedEx, and Adobe.

  • Top 10 Oil and Gas Stocks To Invest In

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 oil and gas stocks to invest in. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the Top 5 Oil and Gas Stocks to Invest In. Oil stocks soared in the last week due to higher oil prices. West Texas Intermediate (WTI), […]

  • Why FedEx's stock price fell after Q1 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick provides the key points to know about FedEx's Q1 earnings.&nbsp;

  • Why China Evergrande Group Stock Bounced 47% Today

    Shares of Chinese property behemoth China Evergrande Group (OTC: EGRN.F), as well as shares of the China Evergrande Group (OTC: EGRN.Y) American depositary receipts, exploded higher in Wednesday morning trading, rising 40.1% and 47.5% respectively, through 10:25 a.m. EDT, and pulling up the share prices of other Chinese stocks in their wake. A couple of factors seem to be working this morning to calm investors' panic over the prospect of China Evergrande going insolvent. As television network Euronews reports this morning, Evergrande subsidiary Hengda Real Estate Group has just informed the Shenzhen Stock Exchange that it has successfully negotiated a plan to pay interest on a bond due in 2025.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the top companies to own — you can buy them now

    Stop losing money on mediocre businesses.

  • 2 Robinhood Stocks That Millionaires Are Buying

    In some circles, Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) has become associated with risky investment strategies and gamified trading. Elsewhere, Robinhood is lauded for pioneering commission-free trades and fractional shares, making the stock market more accessible to younger generations. On the money manager side, CEO Mortimer Buckley recently added Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) stock to Vanguard's portfolio, which now owns roughly 7.9 million shares.

  • Endo Launches First and Only Generic Version of Chantix® (varenicline) Tablets in the United States

    Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) announced today that one of its operating companies, Par Pharmaceutical, Inc. (Par), has begun shipping the generic version of Pfizer's Chantix® (varenicline), 0.5 mg and 1 mg tablets, following final approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its Abbreviated New Drug Application.

  • Roubini Says He’s ‘Dr. Realist’ by Warning of Global-Debt Trap

    (Bloomberg) -- Nouriel Roubini -- renowned for foreseeing the mortgage collapse that helped produce the 2008 financial crisis -- said the post-pandemic world seems to be heading toward a repeat. Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?For Christo and Jeanne-Claude, Wrapp

  • Bitcoin Crashed to $5,402 in Error on Network Backed by Quants

    (Bloomberg) -- A cryptocurrency data network run by some of Wall Street’s biggest players showed a roughly 90% plunge in Bitcoin on Monday, a glitch that didn’t show up on other platforms.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksFor Christo and Jeanne-Claude, Wrapping the Arc de Triomphe Is a Final VictoryIs There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Merkel’s Legacy Come

  • Is Nvidia Stock a Buy?

    Can the stock for this graphics processing units designer keep moving higher despite its already massive growth?

  • Cathie Wood Is Buying These Top Growth Stocks -- Both Could Make You Rich Over Time

    You don't need to look for obscure stocks for high growth. These past winners are great bets for the future.

  • Where home prices are going next, according to forecast models

    Will we see home prices come down anytime soon? Here’s what the forecast models are predicting for the next year.

  • I'm Sitting On a Record Amount of Cash: Here Are 5 Stocks I'm Looking to Buy

    If you buy high-quality companies and hang onto them for long periods of time, your chances of growing your initial investment by leaps and bounds goes up significantly. What's more, Novavax's vaccine development platform should allow it to quickly tackle new variants and develop potential combination treatments in the future.

  • Dow Jones Rallies On Evergrande News Ahead Of Fed Decision; FedEx Dives On Earnings

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 300 points early Wednesday on Evergrande news ahead of the Fed policy decision. FedEx dived on earnings.

  • Workhorse Shares Sink After It Halts Electric Van Deliveries

    (Bloomberg) -- Workhorse Group Inc. shares plunged on Wednesday to their lowest sinxe May after the embattled electric-vehicle maker said it will suspend deliveries of its vans and recall units it has already delivered.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageIs There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?How th

  • Evergrande Filing on Yuan Bond Interest Leaves Analysts Guessing

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group injected a fresh dose of uncertainty into financial markets on Wednesday, issuing a vaguely worded statement on a bond interest payment that left analysts grasping for details.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageIs There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?How the Chi

  • Is Boeing Stock A Buy As More 737 Max Orders Come In?

    Boeing reported its first profit since 2019 on July 28 while more 737 Max orders roll in. But is the stock a good buy now?

  • 10 Stocks to Buy Now According to Michael Pausic’s Foxhaven Asset Management

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy now according to Michael Pausic’s Foxhaven Asset Management. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Pausic’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Stocks to Buy Now According to Michael Pausic’s Foxhaven Asset Management. Serving as its portfolio […]