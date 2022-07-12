U.S. markets close in 4 hours 44 minutes

Regarding the recall of the Member of the Board

Zemaitijos Pienas
Zemaitijos Pienas
Zemaitijos Pienas

On 12 July, 2022 the Supervisory Board of ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS, AB (hereinafter – the Company) adopted the decision to recall Jurgita Petrauskienė from the Board of ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS AB from the end of the meeting of the Board of Supervisors of the Company that recalled her.

The Company will notify of the actions regarding a new member of the Company‘s Board election in accordance with the procedure prescribed by legislation.


The person authorized to provide additional information:

Head of Legal
Arnas Matuzas
E-mail: a.matuzas@zpienas.lt


