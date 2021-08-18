Regarding the total number of voting rights and capital of Žemaitijos Pienas AB
Given that on the 16th of August 2021 the reduced authorized capital of Žemaitijos Pienas AB was registered in the Register of Legal Entities, the total number of voting rights and capital of the issuer changed as of this date.
Data on shares issued by Žemaitijos Pienas AB
Share class
Ordinary registered shares
ISIN code
LT0000121865
Nominal value of the share, Eur
0.29
Number of shares, pcs.
46 375 000
Authorized capital of the company, Eur
13 448 750
Number of votes cast, pcs.
46 375 000
Lawyer
Gintaras Keliauskas
+ 370 687 18399