U.S. markets close in 2 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,535.86
    -0.33 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,489.73
    -119.61 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,178.42
    +56.75 (+0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,293.18
    +3.41 (+0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.59
    -1.83 (-2.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,780.70
    -4.20 (-0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    24.15
    -0.30 (-1.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1640
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6750
    +0.0390 (+2.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3794
    -0.0031 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7300
    -0.5990 (-0.52%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,195.91
    -3,205.40 (-4.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,499.76
    -34.89 (-2.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,190.30
    -32.80 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,708.58
    -546.97 (-1.87%)
     

RegEd Approved as Investment Adviser Representative Continuing Education (IAR CE) Provider

RegEd
·3 min read

Compliance education leader will offer courses for North American Securities Administrators Association’s Investment Adviser Representative Continuing Education Model Rule

Raleigh, N.C., Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RegEd has been approved to offer Investment Adviser Representative Continuing Education (IAR CE) courses for registered IARs subject to the North American Securities Administrators Association’s Investment Adviser Representative Continuing Education Model Rule. Content management vendor Prometric has approved RegEd as an IAR CE provider on behalf of NASAA.

Designed to close a gap in CE needed for IARs, NASAA’s IAR CE model rule requires IARs to complete 12 hours of NASAA-approved CE courses annually. “Like other financial services professionals, IARs will be able to better serve and protect investors by remaining current with securities laws and industry best practices via robust continuing education,” said Brandi Brown, senior vice president of regulatory affairs for RegEd. “As the leading provider of CE programs for the financial services industry, RegEd looks forward to enabling IARs to efficiently fulfill these new requirements.”

NASAA’s requirements

Implementation

  • Approved by NASAA members in November 2020, the model rule is being implemented on a state-by-state basis.

  • The IAR CE requirements begin taking effect on Jan. 1, 2022, when the first states implement the model rule.

  • The IAR CE requirements only apply to IARs in states that have adopted NASAA’s model rule.

Courses

IARs must complete:

  • Six credits annually in Products and Practices

  • Six credits annually in Ethics and Professional Responsibility

  • Courses must be delivered by a CE provider approved by NASAA.

CE providers

Prometric has approved RegEd as a CE provider based on criteria such as:

  • Ability to meet the learning objectives and goals of IAR CE;

  • Quality of the instructors and materials;

  • Qualifications of the instructors;

  • Experience in delivering educational content, such as training or CE;

  • Prior customer/student evaluations;

  • Timeliness of content;

  • Ability to track and report course/content completion; and

  • Prior experience in the financial services industry.

RegEd’s solution for IAR CE

RegEd is an approved provider of Investment Adviser Representative Continuing Education (IAR CE) courses for registered IARs of state-registered and federally covered investment advisers subject to the NASAA model rule.

Key Capabilities and Benefits:

  • Extensive catalog of courses to meet the IAR CE requirement*

  • Guided course selection so advisers can quickly and easily select the correct courses to complete their CE requirement

  • Simple integration with a firm’s Firm Element program

  • All RegEd IAR CE courses offer Designation credit

*Courses developed by RegEd are currently pending approval by NASAA and Prometric.

For more information on RegEd’s IAR CE Solution, visit https://www.reged.com/iar-ce/.

About RegEd

RegEd is the leading provider of Compliance Education, Product Training and Annual Compliance Programs to the financial services industry. Each year RegEd delivers more than 1 million CE courses and insurance certificates. RegEd pioneered the industry-leading Annuities Training Platform, and, in partnership with the Insured Retirement Institute (IRI), delivers product training and state suitability courses to close to 200,000 producers representing more than 80% of annuities carriers.

Established in 2000 by former regulators, the company is also recognized for continuous regulatory technology innovation with enterprise-grade solutions hallmarked by workflow-directed processes, data integration, regulatory intelligence, automated validations, business process automation and compliance dashboards. The aggregate drives the highest levels of operational efficiency and enables clients to cost-effectively comply with regulations and continuously mitigate risk.

Trusted by the nation’s top financial services firms, RegEd’s proven, holistic approach to RegTech meets firms where they are on the compliance and risk management continuum, scaling as their needs evolve and transforming the value proposition that compliance delivers. For more information, please visit https://www.reged.com.

CONTACT: Eric Clements eric.clements@reged.com


Recommended Stories

  • Paypal reportedly in talks to acquire Pinterest for $45 billion

    Brian Sozzi, Brian Cheung, and Julie Hyman&nbsp;discuss the latest news of Paypal expressing interest in acquiring Pinterest for $45 billion and what this acquisition could mean for the tech space moving forward.

  • IBM misses Q3 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down the numbers to know from IBM's Q3 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Average Retirement Savings By Age: Are You Normal?

    Photo by Towfiqu barbhuiya on Unsplash Many Americans worry they’re not saving enough for retirement, and rightfully so. A recent Northwestern Mutual study found that 71% of U.S. adults admit their financial planning needs improvement. However, only 29% of Americans work with a financial advisor. The value of working with a financial advisor varies by person and advisors are legally prohibited from promising returns. Still, research suggests people who work with a financial advisor feel more at

  • Here's how PayPal could cash in on its potential acquisition of Pinterest

    Ygal Arounian, Wedbush Securities VP of Equity Research, discusses recent reports that PayPal is in late talks to acquire Pinterest in a $45B deal.

  • 3 Meme Stocks That Are Actually Solid Long-Term Picks

    Just because a company's stock is getting heavy attention in internet chatrooms doesn't mean its actual business can't also have potential.

  • Pinterest Shareholders Should Say No to a PayPal Buyout

    Of all the companies that could make a bid for Pinterest (NYSE: PINS), Paypal (NASDAQ: PYPL) was one of the least likely. While the offer represents a 26% premium over Pinterest's closing price on Tuesday before the news broke, the stock was trading near a 52-week-low at the time, and $70 a share would still be 22% below its peak in February.

  • D.E. Shaw, Saba Among Firms Winning Big on Trump SPAC Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Hedge funds including D.E. Shaw and Saba Capital Management own stakes in a special purpose acquisition company that surged Thursday after former President Donald Trump announced plans to create his own publicly traded media firm through a reverse merger.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathForget Palm Springs

  • Kinder Morgan Remains Well Positioned as the Energy Market Pivots

    The energy infrastructure company's legacy businesses continue to thrive as it adds new growth drivers.

  • 7 Reasons Why Novavax Is a No-Brainer Pick Over Ocugen

    Ocugen's share price has skyrocketed roughly seven times more than Novavax's has. Does that make Ocugen the smarter vaccine stock to buy right now? Here are seven reasons why Novavax stock is a no-brainer pick over Ocugen.

  • FDA OKs Moderna and J&J booster, Trump launches new social media platform, Evergrande asset sale collapses

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down Thursday’s business headlines.

  • Why Shares of Plug Power Are Surging Today

    After falling yesterday, shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) are roaring back today as the pessimism that plagued the fuel cell specialist's stock on Wednesday seems to be waning. The catalyst for today's movement appears to be news that the company is progressing in its plans to develop a green hydrogen production facility in its home state of New York. As of 10:25 a.m. EDT on Thursday, shares of Plug Power were up 5.7%.

  • 4 Supercharged Growth Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 306% to 658% by 2024

    If there's been one standout group of stocks since the end of the Great Recession in 2009, it's growth stocks. The combination of historically low lending rates and the Federal Reserve's ongoing quantitative-easing measures have made cheap capital abundant for borrowing purposes. According to Wall Street's consensus estimate, the following four growth stocks are expected to see their sales climb by 306% to as much as 658% by 2024.

  • Could Another Acquisition Be on the Horizon for Tilray?

    The company's merger with Aphria closed in May, but investors shouldn't rule out another one in the near future.

  • Wells Fargo: These 3 Stocks Are Poised to Surge by at Least 40%

    Inflation worries seem to be at the forefront of investors’ concerns right now. However, Mark Smith, senior vice president and portfolio manager at Wells Fargo Advisors, has a solution to put investors at ease: “One of the best ways to combat inflation is through buying equities.” The reopening is “on strong,” people have more money than they ever had, and the banks have kicked off the latest earnings season in style - all are reasons to be “extremely bullish," according to Smith. With this in m

  • AT&T CEO John Stankey Sees “No Surprises” As WarnerMedia-Discovery Deal Awaits Approval, No Letup In HBO Max “Foot Race” To Reach Scale

    AT&T CEO John Stankey said the approval process for a deal to shed WarnerMedia and merge it with Discovery “is consistent with what we would have expected as we walked into it.” Speaking on the company’s third-quarter earnings call, the executive said, “We are moving through the steps with the various regulatory agencies in the […]

  • Trump Plans to Regain Social Media Presence With New Company

    (Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced a deal that would enable him to regain a social media presence after he was kicked off Twitter Inc. and Facebook Inc. platforms. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the Ne

  • Spanx—Founded With $5,000—Is Now Worth $1.2 Billion in Blackstone Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Sara Blakely founded Spanx Inc. in 2000 with $5,000 of her personal savings earned from selling fax machines door-to-door. She just struck a deal with Blackstone Inc. that values the company at $1.2 billion. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech

  • Denison Announces Sale of Goviex Shares and Warrants for up to $41.6 Million

    Denison Mines Corp. ("Denison" or the "Company") (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) is pleased to announce it has entered into a private agreement to sell (the "Transaction") 32,500,000 common shares ("GoviEx Shares") of GoviEx Uranium Inc. ("GoviEx"), currently held by Denison for investment purposes, and 32,500,000 common share purchase warrants entitling the holder to acquire one (1) additional common share of GoviEx owned by Denison at an exercise price of $0.80 for a term of 18 months ("GoviEx

  • WeWork Goes Public, Finding a Warmer Reception This Time

    (Bloomberg) -- A lot has changed since WeWork Inc. first tried to go public: a new leader, fewer employees, a global pandemic. One thing that remains the same: It still loses money.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in th

  • 3 Cathie Wood Stocks That Could Deliver Bigger Gains Than the Market

    Cathie Wood is head of Ark Invest, a company managing several funds that are popular with investors. Among these are financial technology company Square (NYSE: SQ), streaming-TV platform Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), and telehealth services company Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC). It might seem like I'm randomly rolling the dice with Square, Roku, and Teladoc, but nothing could be further from the truth.