Regen BioPharma, Inc. to address 2023 goals and company direction at the Emerging Growth Conference on January 11, 2023

·3 min read

Regen BioPharma, Inc. invites individual and institutional investors as well as advisors and analysts to attend its real-time, interactive presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference.

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTC PINK: RGBP) and (OTC PINK: RGBPP), a biotechnology company advancing a diverse pre-clinical pipeline spanning cell therapies, RNA vaccines, RNA and DNA therapeutics and small molecule drugs will be presenting at the Emerging Growth Conference on January 11, 2023 (https://emerginggrowth.com/conference/).

This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Company's CEO, Dr. David Koos, in real time.  Please ask your questions during the event and Dr. Koos and his team will do their best to address  as many of them as possible.

"We plan to use this time to update our shareholders on our goals for 2023 and answer shareholder questions," says Dr. David Koos, CEO and Chairman of the Company.

Regen BioPharma, Inc. will be presenting from 2:55 - 3:05 Eastern time zone on Wednesday, January 11, 2023.  Please register here to ensure you are able to attend the conference and receive any updates that are released https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1575091&tp_key=4acb9c592c&sti=rgbp.

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, a link will be shared on Regen's twitter account (https://twitter.com/TheRegenBio) of the archived webcast from the Emerging Growth Conference.

About the Emerging Growth Conference
The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner.

The Conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of individual and institutional investors, as well as investment advisors and analysts.

About Regen BioPharma Inc.: 
Regen BioPharma, Inc. is a publicly traded biotechnology company (PINK: RGBP) and (PINK: RGBPP). The Company is focused on the immunology and immunotherapy space. The Company is focused on rapidly advancing novel technologies through pre-clinical and Phase I/ II clinical trials. Currently, the Company is focused on mRNA and small molecule therapies for treating cancer and autoimmune disorders. Additional information on Regen BioPharma is available at http://www.regenbiopharmainc.com.

Disclaimer: This news announcement may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties to which forward looking statements are subject include, but are not limited to, the effect of government regulation, competition and other material risks.

CONTACT INFORMATION
Regen BioPharma Inc.
David R. Koos, Ph.D.
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
+1-619-722-5505 Phone
+1-619-330-2328 Fax

Follow us on Twitter for future updates: https://twitter.com/TheRegenBio

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/regen-biopharma-inc-to-address-2023-goals-and-company-direction-at-the-emerging-growth-conference-on-january-11-2023-301716818.html

SOURCE Regen BioPharma, Inc.

