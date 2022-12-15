U.S. markets open in 2 hours 12 minutes

REGENATIVE LABS AND AAPC ANNOUNCE ICD 10 CODE LIST, SETTING THE FOUNDATION FOR SCIENTIFIC DISCUSSIONS REGARDING WHARTON'S JELLY

·4 min read

PENSACOLA, Fla., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Regenative Labs (Regenative), a leading HCT/P manufacturer, and AAPC, the nation's largest medical coding, training, and certification association, announce an ICD-10 code list for homologous applications, creating universal language and facilitating discussion between providers, manufacturers, and patients.

Regenative Labs (PRNewsfoto/Regenative Labs)
Regenative Labs (PRNewsfoto/Regenative Labs)

As part of an IRB-approved study, Regenative will utilize its data repository which, to Regenative's knowledge, is the nation's largest retrospective repository. This data has enabled Regenative to identify over 180+ homologous use application sites for Wharton's Jelly. AAPC has elected to consolidate these sites, along with other homologous use sites, to provide physicians with a universal language and framework to discuss these new advancements in regenerative medicine.

As defined by AAPC's website, "ICD-10 is a standardized classification system of diagnosis codes that represent …. abnormal findings, injuries, [and] external causes for injuries." Now, physicians have access to universal language to better discuss advancements in the space, and an ICD-10 list to better document use sites, allowing for better outcome tracking and more transparent medical interactions.

Regenative Labs recognizes the value AAPC brings to the healthcare industry as the world's leading healthcare association, with more than 200,000 members and 30+ years of supporting healthcare professionals, providers, payers, and health systems.

"This is an important step in furthering the mission of educating providers and elevating healthcare outcomes and we're proud to be a part of it," shared AAPC CEO, Bevan Erickson.

Tyler Barrett, Regenative Labs CEO, believes that collaboration between AAPC and Regenative will provide a shared language for further discussion on Wharton's Jelly applications, and allow for collaboration in furthering the medical community's understanding of the science involved. Through this repository, Regenative has been able to publish numerous papers, analyze and visualize the efficacy of Wharton's Jelly applications, and highlight outcomes-based practices.

"We look forward to the clarity this collaboration will bring to the market by providing universal language to discuss, document, and uncover new homologous use applications," concluded Regenative Labs CEO, Tyler Barrett.

This research highlights a commitment to the regenerative medicine community. Regenative believes that the combination of IRB-approved observational studies, peer-reviewed publications, ISO-certified laboratory processes, and commitment to compliance with FDA standards has set the standard for HCT/P manufacturers. Regenative Labs has pioneered the use of perinatal tissue allografts and is pleased that this collaboration will further the field's current homologous use practices, consistent with 361 status.

Seen below are examples of what Regenative has been able to do with the data collected, using language seen in AAPC's ICD-10 code list:

Three-Dimensional Electron Microscopy of Human Umbilical Cord Tissue Allograft Pre and Post Processing: A Literature Comparison

REGENATIVE LABS ANNOUNCES CARE ADVANCEMENTS USING WHARTON'S JELLY ALLOGRAFTS IN POST-SURGICAL BREAST REDUCTION

Evaluation of the Efficacy of Cryopreserved Human Umbilical Cord Tissue Allograft for the Supplementation of Cartilage Defects Associated to Knee Osteoarthritis: An Observational Data Collection Study

Regenative is calling on physicians across the country to engage with them to advance the field of regenerative medicine! If you would like to contribute to these studies, furthering the field, contact Regenative Labs through their website: www.regenativelabs.com

About AAPC: AAPC's mission is to advance the business of healthcare by providing professional training, industry-standard certifications, and comprehensive solutions to individuals and organizations across medical coding, billing, auditing, compliance, and practice management. As the most trusted source for driving accuracy, profitability, and peace of mind, AAPC helps healthcare organizations reach the full potential of their revenue cycle.

Learn more at AAPC's website: www.aapc.com

About Regenative Labs: Regenative Labs produces regenerative medicine products to address the root cause of a patient's conditions using Wharton's Jelly innovations rather than masking the pain with other treatments. Regenative LAbs works closely with scientists, physicians, hospitals, and surgery centers to constantly monitor and improve patient progress and outcomes for new product development. Formed by veteran industry professionals familiar with the daily challenges of innovations in healthcare, the company provides effective, non-addictive, non-invasive options for patients. Regenative Labs has a laser-focused, expert product research and development team that follows FDA guidelines of minimal manipulation for homologous use. The company adheres to AATB and FDA guidelines.

Learn more at Regenative's website: www.regenativelabs.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/regenative-labs-and-aapc-announce-icd-10-code-list-setting-the-foundation-for-scientific-discussions-regarding-whartons-jelly-301703602.html

SOURCE Regenative Labs

