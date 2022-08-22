U.S. markets close in 1 hour 18 minutes

REGENATIVE LABS' STUDY OPENS THE DOOR FOR ADVANCED TREATMENT OF DEGENERATING TISSUE IN KNEE JOINTS

·3 min read

PENSACOLA, Fla., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Regenative Labs, a leading HCT/P manufacturer, has co-authored an MDPI study demonstrating the benefit of tissue allografts, like its Wharton's jelly products, in the treatment of degenerating knee joints.

Regenative Labs (PRNewsfoto/Regenative Labs)
Regenative Labs (PRNewsfoto/Regenative Labs)

Also known as osteoarthritis (OA), knee degeneration is the most common joint disease amongst adults in the world. Currently, there are 33 million adults in the United States living with OA, and that number is expected to rise to 67 million arthritic adults by 2032.

While OA typically affects the elderly, it is estimated that working age adults (45 to 64 years old) will represent one third of all new cases over the next 10 years. This bimodal population group is the focus of intense research. Starting with cartilage degeneration in the knee joint itself, OA inevitably leads to pain, instability, loss of function, and disability.

As referenced in Regenative Labs' MDPI study, the current standard of care for symptomatic knee OA and articular cartilage degeneration is symptom mitigation by steroid-based anti-inflammatories, transient Visco supplementation with hyaluronic acid, or inconsistent and nondescript doses of platelet-rich plasma or bone marrow aspirate concentrate.

Instead of focusing on symptom alleviation, Regenative Labs has sought to create a nonsurgical, cutting edge-class of perinatal tissue allografts to supplement collagen extracellular matrices in load-bearing joints such as the knee.

Some OA patients have observed adverse joint events after traditional treatment, such as intra-articular corticosteroid (IACS) injection including accelerated OA progression, subchondral insufficiency fracture, complications of osteonecrosis, and rapid joint destruction with bone loss. (1).

This is in direct contrast with Regenative Labs Wharton Jelly allografts which proved a 32 percent decrease in VAS scores (pain) at 90 days after only a single application to the degenerated tissue. Regenative Labs believes this research opens the door for homologous use of allograft applications for cartilage degeneration in the knee as well as other major and minor load-bearing joints and the spine.

"This is really just the beginning of the potential benefits and uses of tissue allografts," said Regenative Labs CEO, Tyler Barrett. "We're committed to continuously improving the standard of care for the regenerative medicine community while simultaneously facilitating the most clinically relevant patient outcomes."

About Regenative Labs: Regenative Labs produces regenerative medicine products to address the root cause of a patient's conditions using Wharton's Jelly innovations rather than masking the pain with other treatments. Regenative Labs works closely with scientists, physicians, hospitals, and surgery centers to constantly monitor and improve patient progress and outcomes for new product development. Formed by veteran industry professionals familiar with daily challenges of innovations in healthcare, the company provides effective, non-addictive, non-invasive options for patients. Regenative Labs has a laser-focused, expert product research and development team which follows FDA guidelines of minimal manipulation for homologous use. The company adheres to AATB and FDA guidelines.

Learn more at Regenative's website: www.regenativelabs.com

  1. Kompel, A. J., Roemer, F. W., Murakami, A. M., Diaz, L. E., Crema, M. D., & Guermazi, A. (2019). Intra-articular corticosteroid injections in the hip and knee:Perhaps not as safe as we thought? Radiology, 293(3), 656-663.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/regenative-labs-study-opens-the-door-for-advanced-treatment-of-degenerating-tissue-in-knee-joints-301610128.html

SOURCE Regenative Labs

