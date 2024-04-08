Regenbogen (FRA:RGB) Has Some Way To Go To Become A Multi-Bagger

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Regenbogen (FRA:RGB) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Regenbogen:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.065 = €2.5m ÷ (€39m - €252k) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Regenbogen has an ROCE of 6.5%. In absolute terms, that's a low return, but it's much better than the Hospitality industry average of 4.4%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings , check out these free graphs detailing revenue and cash flow performance of Regenbogen.

What Can We Tell From Regenbogen's ROCE Trend?

In terms of Regenbogen's historical ROCE trend, it doesn't exactly demand attention. The company has consistently earned 6.5% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 73% in that time. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

What We Can Learn From Regenbogen's ROCE

In conclusion, Regenbogen has been investing more capital into the business, but returns on that capital haven't increased. Unsurprisingly then, the total return to shareholders over the last five years has been flat. In any case, the stock doesn't have these traits of a multi-bagger discussed above, so if that's what you're looking for, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

Regenbogen does have some risks, we noticed 4 warning signs (and 1 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

