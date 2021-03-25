U.S. markets close in 1 hour 53 minutes

Regency Centers Announces New Roles and Responsibilities

Regency Centers Corporation
·2 min read
JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regency Centers Corporation (“Regency” or the “Company”) today announced recent organizational changes and promotions.

Scott Prigge has been promoted to Managing Director, Property Operations. Scott’s tenure with Regency began in March of 1997 as a Project Manager. He then progressed to Vice President of Eastern Operations in 2001. In 2008, he became Senior Vice President of National Operations where he was responsible for 50-million square feet of property and over 90 team members. He also currently oversees Regency’s sustainability, marketing, and environmental departments.

Barry Argalas is now Senior Vice President, National Transactions and Investment Strategy. Barry joined Regency in 1996 as an analyst. In 2003, he became Vice President of Transactions, and four years later was promoted to Senior Vice President of National Transactions. He has been overseeing all acquisition and disposition activity for Regency and played a key role in strategic M&A activity. Barry will now also play a more critical role in directing Regency’s capital allocation strategy.

“We are proud to recognize the contributions of Scott and Barry, who have been critical to the success of our company. The responsibilities of these positions are reflective of their abilities, successes, and dedication shown throughout their careers,” said Lisa Palmer, President and Chief Executive Officer.

About Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ: REG)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent, infill suburban trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member. For more information, please visit RegencyCenters.com.

Eric Davidson
904 598 7829
EricDavidson@RegencyCenters.com


    Ray Dalio, the billionaire investor behind the world’s largest hedge fund firm Bridgewater Associates, recently said that there is a “good probability” that Bitcoin will be banned. What Happened: In an interview with Yahoo Finance’s editor-in-chief, Dalio said, “Every country treasures its monopoly on controlling the supply and demand. They don’t want other monies to be operating or competing because things can get out of control. So I think that it would be very likely that you will have it, under a certain set of circumstances, outlawed the way gold was outlawed.” The investor went on to point out that the Indian government is currently considering banning cryptocurrencies entirely and said he would have to evaluate what that means for the asset class. Why It Matters: Although Dalio does believe that the cryptocurrency could be outlawed, he was clear on the fact that Bitcoin has proven itself as an asset class over the past ten years. “It hasn’t been hacked. It’s by and large, therefore, worked on an operational basis. It has built a significant following. It is an alternative, in a sense, store hold of wealth. It’s like digital cash. And those are the pluses,” he said. The fact that he views the digital asset in a largely positive light isn’t news to many after he recently called Bitcoin “one hell of an investment” in a January research paper from Bridgewater. Price Action: Bitcoin regained momentum today, reaching a 24-hour high of $57,262 after falling under $54,000 yesterday, according to data from CoinMarketCap. At press time, the market-leading cryptocurrency was trading at $54,082. Image: Web Summit via WikiCommons See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaJim Cramer Says He Made More Money On Bitcoin Than Gold, StocksBitcoin Price Dips Under ,000 As Its Largest Holders Take Profits© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.