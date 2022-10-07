U.S. markets open in 2 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,751.50
    -5.25 (-0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,995.00
    +13.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,489.25
    -52.50 (-0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,759.40
    +1.30 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.32
    +0.87 (+0.98%)
     

  • Gold

    1,716.60
    -4.20 (-0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    20.70
    +0.04 (+0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9800
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8260
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.41
    +1.86 (+6.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1191
    +0.0023 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.9340
    -0.1340 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,951.07
    -167.06 (-0.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    454.06
    -9.07 (-1.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,008.08
    +10.81 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,116.11
    -195.19 (-0.71%)
     

Regency Silver announces early exercise of 100% interest in the Dios Padre Property

·2 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Regency Silver Corp. ("Regency Silver" or the "Company"), (TSXV: RSMX) (OTCQB: RSMXF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an option exercise agreement (the "Agreement") with Minera Pena Blanca, S.A. de C.V. ("Minera Pena") pursuant to which Minera Pena has agreed to waive the last exploration expenditure of US$250,000 required to exercise the option for a 100% interest in the Dios Padre property in Mexico. Consideration for the early exercise is the issuance of 300,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Common Shares") at a deemed price of $0.245 per share. The completion of the transactions contemplated by the Agreement remains subject to all regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") which must be obtained by October 20, 2022. The Common Shares to be issued in connection with the Agreement will be subject to a four month hold period from the date of issue in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

Regency Silver Corp. logo (CNW Group/Regency Silver Corp)
Regency Silver Corp. logo (CNW Group/Regency Silver Corp)

The Company is also pleased to announce that the Exchange has accepted the Company's engagement of M Partners Inc. in accordance with the terms and conditions of an Engagement Letter dated July 25, 2022 and pursuant to which M Partners Inc. will provide the Company with ongoing advisory services. In consideration of the services, the Company has agreed to issue M Partners Inc. an aggregate of 500,000 Common Shares at a deemed price of $0.10 per share. The Common Shares will be subject to a four month hold period from the date of issue in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

ABOUT REGENCY SILVER CORP.

Regency Silver is a silver and gold exploration company focused on the Americas. Regency Silver is led by a team of experienced professionals with expertise in both exploration and production. Regency Silver's flagship project is the Dios Padre silver project in Sonora, Mexico.

For further details about the Company please visit www.Regency-Silver.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward-looking statements").  There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events may vary from those anticipated in such statements.  Important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include the risk that Exchange acceptance of the Agreement, including the issuance of the Common Shares, will not be obtained, regulatory changes, fundraising risks, and risks associated with mineral exploration, including the risk that actual results of exploration will be different from those expected by management.  The forward-looking statements in this news release were developed based on the expectations of management, including that Exchange acceptance for the proposed transaction will be obtained, conditions will be satisfied, required fundraising will be completed and the other risks described above will not materialize.  The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

SOURCE Regency Silver Corp

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/07/c9152.html

Recommended Stories

  • Long-term investors should ‘absolutely buy now,’ says Jeremy Siegel — why the world-renowned Wharton professor sees ‘excellent value’ in today’s stock market

    The message is simple. Be greedy when others are fearful.

  • Stocks trending after hours: Levi Strauss, AMD, Tilray, and more

    Levi Strauss, AMD and Tilray are among the top trending stocks in after hours trading on Thursday, October 6, 2022.

  • VIX Surge to 150 Is Day’s Biggest Options Bet for ‘Fear Gauge’

    (Bloomberg) -- Uncertainty about the upcoming jobs report pushed the Cboe Volatility Index, or VIX, to close above 30 on Thursday. And someone is wagering that it won’t stop there.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarMusk's Twitter Takeover Hits Snag Over Debt-Financing IssueBiden Says Putin Threats Real, Could Spark Nuclear ‘Armageddon’Nord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Sign of SabotageTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Document

  • 5 Stocks To Avoid Like The Plague When The Recession Starts

    Many S&P 500 investors are convinced a recession is on the way. And if it is, you'll want to know which stocks to avoid.

  • ‘Take Opportunities on Days Like Today’: Mary Callahan Erdoes Says Now Could Be the Best Time to Invest. Here Are 3 Stocks to Consider

    Investors are facing a storm of headwinds right now – a genuine bear market, stubbornly high inflation, rising interest rates, and increased fears of a recession in the near-term. However, Mary Callahan Erdoes, CEO of JPMorgan's Asset & Wealth Management division, advises investors to stay invested. "It's actually the easiest time in the world to find alpha — there is alpha everywhere... It's everywhere, because we are in such a state of change... While all the world is focused on all the black

  • Inflation is going to fall just as fast as it rose, and that’s investors’ cue to enter the stock market

    “If you buy at the (inflation) peak, you do pretty darn well over the next 12 months,” says investment strategist Jim Paulsen.

  • Why Carnival Stock Sank Today While Royal Caribbean Sailed Happily Along

    Two of the major cruise line operators on the scene, Carnival (NYSE: CCL)(NYSE: CUK) and Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL), had very different voyages on the stock market Thursday. Carnival didn't quite barrel into an iceberg, but investors nevertheless bailed, sinking its main class of shares by over 6%. On the other hand, Royal Caribbean enjoyed a pleasant sailing, gaining more than 1% on the day.

  • Why Agenus Stock Rose 18.4% on Thursday

    Shares of Agenus (NASDAQ: AGEN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that specializes in immuno-oncology, saw its shares jump 18.4% on Thursday. First, the company on Wednesday said it planned to present data on botensilimab, a therapy that is being studied for its effectiveness as a combination drug or a monotherapy to active T-cell immune responses in patients who have pancreatic cancer, colorectal cancer, or melanoma, a type of skin cancer. Another move that helped push up the stock was the announcement of inside buying of Agenus stock by some members of the company's board of directors on Wednesday, including Susan Hirsch, Wadih Jordan, Ulf Wiinberg, and Timothy Wright, totaling more than 30,000 Agenus shares.

  • These 3 REITs Are Paying Huge Dividends

    Smart investors know that when a solid company is out of favor with Wall Street and its stock has been beaten down, it’s usually just a matter of time before the stock rebounds and the shares begin to sell in more of their usual range. When REITs are out of favor, their usual 4% or 5% dividend yield can soar to above-average percentages. It takes courage to buy them at these times, but the rewards can be substantial if appreciation occurs, along with the huge dividend yields locked in for the lo

  • TSMC Sales Top Estimates as Clout Helps Chip Giant During Slowdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. reported higher-than-expected quarterly revenue, signaling the chip giant is benefiting from market share gains to weather an industry slowdown.Most Read from BloombergBiden Says Putin Threats Real, Could Spark Nuclear ‘Armageddon’Kremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarMusk's Twitter Takeover Hits Snag Over Debt-Financing IssueNord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Sign of SabotageTrump Says US Agency Packed T

  • Stocks slump ahead of the close, cannabis stocks jump on President Biden's marijuana pardons

    Most stocks slumped heading into the close aside from the cannabis sector, which surged on news of President Biden pardoning all prior federal offenses for simple marijuana possession.

  • Credit Suisse Offers $3 Billion Debt Buyback to Calm Nerves

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG said it would buy back up to $3 billion of its own debt, in a move aimed at calming investor jitters ahead of the unveiling of a crucial strategy revamp. Most Read from BloombergBiden Says Putin Threats Real, Could Spark Nuclear ‘Armageddon’Kremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarMusk's Twitter Takeover Hits Snag Over Debt-Financing IssueNord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Sign of SabotageTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Sec

  • 3 Reasons To Invest In Treasury ETFs Over Treasuries Themselves

    Treasury bills are short-term U.S. government securities with maturities ranging from a few days to 52 weeks. Bills are sold at a discount from their face value. A Treasury note is a U.S. government debt security with a fixed interest rate and maturity between two and 10 years. Alexander Morris, F/m Investment’s president, CIO and co-creator of the U.S. Benchmark Series, said that his organization believes that “the U.S. Benchmark Series will revolutionize the financial markets, making the most

  • ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) closed the most recent trading day at $24.80, moving -1.08% from the previous trading session.

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks That Could Go Parabolic

    These two stocks are among the riskiest in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio, but they could be huge winners.

  • Bill Gross Sides With Pimco Bond Bulls in Seeing Yields Peaking

    (Bloomberg) -- Bill Gross and his former colleagues at Pacific Investment Management Co. can agree on at least one thing: bonds are attractive now. Why? Because the market is now pricing in the Federal Reserve’s key borrowing costs will peak at 4.5%. That’s too high, according to Gross, the co-founder of Pimco who was ousted from the bond powerhouse in 2014.Fed Chair Jerome Powell can’t afford to keep raising rates to slay inflation in the way his predecessor Paul Volcker did in the 1980s, becau

  • Lumen (LUMN) Completes Sale of ILEC Business to Brightspeed

    Lumen (LUMN) closes the sale of ILEC business in 20 states to Brightspeed.

  • Biden hails IBM's $20 billion New York manufacturing deal

    POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (Reuters) -President Joe Biden on Thursday championed his administration's push to subsidize U.S. semiconductor chip manufacturing and boost blue-collar jobs at a visit to an IBM Corp facility in New York. IBM plans to invest $20 billion in New York's Hudson Valley region, once a manufacturing powerhouse, over the next decade to make and develop semiconductors, mainframe technology, artificial intelligence and quantum computing. "Where is it written that we can’t lead manufacturing in the world?” Biden said.

  • This Stock Could Generate 100x Returns (if It Doesn't Go Bankrupt First)

    Stocks that generate 100x returns don't come around often, but when they do they can provide outsized returns for any portfolio. One stock that I think has 100x potential is Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE), the space tourism company that's had trouble getting off the ground as a public company.

  • CVS Health expects lower Medicare performance rating to impact 2024

    In a regulatory filing late on Thursday, CVS said the newly-released Star Ratings for Medicare Advantage plans in 2023 lowered the rating for the company's Aetna National PPO plan to 3.5 stars from 4.5. Medicare Advantage plans are run by private insurers and are an alternative to the original Medicare - a government program for older Americans. Star Ratings are a performance and quality score given by the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, since 2007, based on its annual consumer surveys.