Regency Silver Announces Grant of Stock Options

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Regency Silver Corp. ("Regency Silver" or the "Company", (TSXV: RSMX) and (OTCQB: RSMXF) announces that it has granted stock options to acquire a total of 2,190,000 common shares of the Company to directors, officers, employees, and consultants at a price of $0.30, subject to vesting requirements. All options were granted pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan and are subject to the terms of the applicable grant agreements and the requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Regency Silver Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Regency Silver Corp)

The options expire five years from the date of the grant, subject to the optionees continuing to act as directors, officers, employees or consultants of the Company.

ABOUT REGENCY SILVER CORP.

Regency Silver is a gold-copper-silver exploration company focused on the Americas. Regency Silver is led by a team of experienced professionals with expertise in both exploration and production. Regency Silver's flagship project is the Dios Padre gold-copper-silver project in Sonora, Mexico.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This news release includes certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward-looking statements"). All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the optioning of the Project by the Company. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events may vary from those anticipated in such statements. Important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include the risk that regulatory changes, fundraising, and risk associated with mineral exploration, including the risk that actual results of exploration will be different from those expected by management. The forward-looking statements in this news release were developed based on the expectations of management, including that Exchange acceptance for the proposed transaction will be obtained, conditions will be satisfied, required fundraising will be completed and the other risks described above will not materialize. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

Story continues

SOURCE Regency Silver Corp

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/16/c7110.html