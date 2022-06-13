REGENCY SILVER CORP TO HOLD WEBINAR TODAY

U.S. markets open in 2 hours 48 minutes

VANCOUVER, BC, June 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Regency Silver Corp. (the "Company" or "Regency") (TSXV: RSMX) is pleased to announce that it will be holding a webinar hosted by Amvest Capital today, Monday, June 13, 2022 at 4:05 pm EST.

Regency Silver Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Regency Silver Corp)
Regency Silver Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Regency Silver Corp)

Interested parties are invited to register for the webinar at   https://www.amvestcapital.com/webinar-directory/regencysilver061322.

ABOUT REGENCY SILVER CORP.

Regency Silver Corp. is a silver and gold exploration company focused on the Americas. Regency Silver is led by a team of experienced professionals with expertise in both exploration and production. Regency Silver's flagship project is the Dios Padre silver project in Sonora, Mexico.

The Dios Padre Property is the subject of a November 24, 2020, National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report. The Technical Report estimated an initial inferred resource of 9.5 million ounces of silver equivalent at a grade of 236 g/t. (1.25 million tonnes at 236 g/t AgEq).  Drilling at Dios Padre has returned intercepts of up to 1.9 meters of 3220 g/t silver within a broader interval of 32.5 meters of 408 g/t silver, 5.2 meters of 1145 g/t silver, 12.4 meters of 558 g/t silver and 28.8 meters of 467.8 g/t silver. The initial inferred resource is from the area in and around the old mine workings only, and Regency will be testing an adjacent large IP anomaly to determine whether it represents a significant continuation of the mineralization at Dios Padre. The 2,000 m drill program is scheduled to commence by the end of June, 2022.

For further details about the company please visit www.Regency-Silver.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:  This news release includes certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward-looking statements").  All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the optioning of the Project by the Company.  There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events may vary from those anticipated in such statements.  Important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include the risk that TSX Venture Exchange acceptance of the option agreement will not be obtained, regulatory changes, fundraising, and risk associated with mineral exploration, including the risk that actual results of exploration will be different from those expected by management.  The forward-looking statements in this news release were developed based on the expectations of management, including that Exchange acceptance for the proposed transaction will be obtained, conditions will be satisfied, required fundraising will be completed and the other risks described above will not materialize.  The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

