Regenerative Agriculture Market worth $16.8 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Regenerative Agriculture Market is estimated to be valued at USD 8.7 billion in 2022. It is anticipated to reach USD 16.8 billion by 2027, recording a CAGR of 14.0% in terms of value according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™.

MarketsandMarkets_Logo

Browse in-depth TOC on "Regenerative Agriculture Market"



198 - Tables

39 - Figures

232 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=52420159

Agroforestry is forecasted to account for the largest market share in the regenerative agriculture market

The variety of income streams generated by regenerative agroforestry increases economic resilience. In an agroforestry system, the variety of plant life increases soil fertility. In addition to promoting food production, this also minimizes soil erosion, manages pests and weeds, as well as maintains water cycles. Regenerative agroforestry also restores the habitability of agriculture for a wide range of animals and insects. This is significant because pollinators are required for 87 of the top food crops worldwide. Regenerative agroforestry fortifies the foundation for farming by imitating natural systems.

The soil and crop management segment is anticipated to gain the largest market share in the regenerative agriculture market

Soil and crop management is further sub-segmented into nitrogen fixation, nutrient cycling, and water retention. Regenerative agriculture employs a variety of strategies with the aim of gradually increasing the productivity and biodiversity of the land being stewarded from a more systems-based and holistic perspective. In most agroecosystems, nitrogen is the most limiting nutrient. This limitation is overcome in regenerative agriculture by incorporating external organic nitrogen sources, such as animal manure, crop residue, compost, and biological nitrogen fixers (microbes that convert atmospheric nitrogen into plant- and microbe-available forms in the soil).

Story continues

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=52420159

The North American region is projected to account for a major share of the regenerative agriculture market during the forecast period

North America is projected to dominate the global regenerative agriculture market during the forecast period. This is attributed to various prominent players present in the region that are developing strategies for promoting the adoption of regenerative farming practices. Awareness among farmers regarding the benefits of regenerative agriculture, coupled with active support from various players by offering a carbon credit program, is anticipated to drive the market in the region. Moreover, consumers in the region are willing to pay more for sustainably sourced food products, which is further boosting the growth of the market. Some of the major players headquartered in the region are General Mills, Inc (US), Cargill (US), Indigo Ag, Inc (US), Danone North America (US), and Pivot Bio (US).

Key players in this market include Nestle SA (Switzerland), Danone SA (France), General Mills, Inc (US), Cargill Incorporated (US), Unilever PLC (United Kingdom), Grounded (South Africa), Soil Capital Belgium SPRL (Belgium), Indigo Ag, Inc (US), and Serenity Kids (US).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=52420159

Browse Adjacent Reports @ Agriculture Industry Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Soil Amendments Market by Type (Organic, Inorganic), Soil Type (Sand, Loam, Clay, Slit), Crop Type (Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables), Form (Dry and Liquid), and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, RoW) - Global Forecast to 2027

Agricultural Biologicals Market by Function, Product Type (Microbials, Macrobials, Semiochemicals, Natural products), Mode of Application (Foliar Spray, Soil and Seed treatment), Crop Type and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

Biofertilizers Market Report Industry till 2026: Market growth by Form (Liquid, Carrier-Based), Mode of Application (Soil Treatment, Seed Treatment), Type (Nitrogen-fixing, Phosphate solubilizing & Mobilizing, Potash Solubilizing & Mobilizing), Crop Type, and Region

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/regenerative-agriculture-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/regenerative-agriculture.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/regenerative-agriculture-market-worth-16-8-billion-by-2027---exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301701271.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets