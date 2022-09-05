U.S. markets closed

Regenerative Medicine Global Market Report 2022-2031: Growing Use of Mesenchymal Stem Cell Technology Presents Opportunities

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Regenerative Medicine Market

Global Regenerative Medicine Market
Global Regenerative Medicine Market

Dublin, Sept. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Regenerative Medicine Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report describes and explains the global regenerative medicine market and covers 2016 to 2021, termed the historic period, and 2021 to 2026 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2026-2031. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The global regenerative medicine market reached a value of nearly $7,282.2 million in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 54.1% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $7,282.2 million in 2020 to $22,373.7 million in 2025 at a rate of 25.2%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.7% from 2025 and reach $40,710.1 million in 2030.

Growth in the historic period in the regenerative medicine market resulted from rising prevalence of chronic diseases, emerging markets growth, implementation of the 21st century cures act, rapid growth in aging population, and the improvement in healthcare awareness and expenditure. The market was restrained by high cost of cell and gene therapies, ethical concerns related to the use of embryonic stem cells in research and development, and inadequate reimbursements.

Going forward, rising demand for organ transplantations, growth in healthcare expenditure, technological advancements in regenerative medicines, rising investments in regenerative medicine research, and changes in lifestyles. Factors that could hinder the growth of the market in the future include rising popularity of alternative therapies and natural remedies, low per capita healthcare expenditure, and tissue-engineered products and biomaterials are lagging in adoption.

The regenerative medicine market is also segmented by end-use into ambulatory surgical centers, hospitals and clinics, and others. The hospitals and clinics segment was the largest segment of the regenerative medicine market segmented by end-use, accounting for 63.8% of the total in 202o. Going forward, hospitals and clinics segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the regenerative medicine market segmented by end-use, at a CAGR of 25.3% during 2020-2025.

The regenerative medicine market is also segmented by application into musculoskeletal, oncology, dental, wound care and others. The oncology segment was the largest segment of the regenerative medicine market segmented by application, accounting for 60.0% of the total in 2020. Going forward, musculoskeletal segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the regenerative medicine market segmented by application, at a CAGR of 27.4% during 2020-2025.

North America was the largest region in the regenerative medicine market, accounting for 53.3% of the total in 2020. It was followed by the Western Europe, Asia Pacific, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the regenerative medicine market will be Middle East and South America where growth will be at CAGRs of 72.4% and 71.9% respectively during 2020-2025. These will be followed by Eastern Europe and Asia Pacific, where the markets are expected to register CAGRs of 57.8% and 49.7% respectively during 2020-2025.

Market Trends And Strategies

  • Growing Use of Mesenchymal Stem Cell Technology

  • Increasing Research And Development On Use Of Novel Gene Therapy Techniques

  • Advancements In Technology Transfer And Clinical Translation

  • Rising Strategic Collaborations, Partnerships And Agreements

  • Growth And Advent Of New Companies

  • Injectable Hydrogel Role In Cartilage Repair As a Regenerative Medicine

  • Global Research Initiatives And Funding

Markets Covered:

  1. By Product: Cell Based; Gene Based; Tissue Based

  2. By End-Use: Ambulatory Surgical Centers; Hospitals And Clinics; Others

  3. By Application: Musculoskeletal; Oncology; Dental; Wound Care; Others

Key Topics Covered:

1. Regenerative Medicine Market Executive Summary

2. Table of Contents

3. List of Figures

4. List of Tables

5. Report Structure

6. Introduction

7. Regenerative Medicine Market Characteristics

8. Regenerative Medicine Market Trends And Strategies

9. Impact Of COVID-19 On Regenerative Medicine

10. Global Regenerative Medicine Market Size And Growth

11. Global Regenerative Medicine Market Segmentation

12. Regenerative Medicine Market, Regional And Country Analysis

13. Asia-Pacific Regenerative Medicine Market

14. Western Europe Regenerative Medicine Market

15. Eastern Europe Regenerative Medicine Market

16. North America Regenerative Medicine Market

17. South America Regenerative Medicine Market

18. Middle East Regenerative Medicine Market

19. Africa Regenerative Medicine Market

20. Regenerative Medicine Global Market Competitive Landscape

21. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Regenerative Medicine Market

22. Regenerative Medicine Market Opportunities And Strategies

23. Regenerative Medicine Market, Conclusions And Recommendations

24. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • Smith & Nephew plc

  • Integra LifeSciences

  • Stryker Corporation

  • MiMedx Group, Inc.

  • Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u7nsfe

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


