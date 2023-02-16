Regenerative Medicine Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 26.3%, Reaching a Valuation of US$ 29.86 Billion from 2023-2030, According to Contrive Datum Insights

Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd

According to a market research study published by Contrive Datum Insights, The North American market was expected to be worth $10.50 Billion, Europe is projected to be the second-highest-earning market

Farmington, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Regenerative Medicine Market was valued at US$ 29.86 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 153.05 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 26.3% from 2023 to 2030. Regenerative medicine is a new discipline that aims to repair, replace, or regrow damaged organs or tissues using cells, tissues, or genetic material. It can treat and possibly cure cancer, Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease, diabetes, renal disease, and heart disease, as well as other diseases that are difficult to treat, persist a long time, or are incurable. The global funding for this sector increased from USD 19.9 billion in 2020 to USD 22.7 billion in 2021, according to the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine (ARM) 2021 report. This will contribute to the research costs for 2,406 goods. This expansion is a result of technological advancements in the field of gene therapy, such as the first in-vivo CRISPR therapy in 2021.

Request Sample Copy of Report “ Regenerative Medicine Market Size, Share & Trends Estimation Report By Product (Cell Therapy, Gene Therapy, Tissue Engineering, Platelet Rich Plasma),By Application (Orthopedics, Wound Care, Oncology, Rare Diseases, Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospitals, Clinics, Others), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030 ”, published by Contrive Datum Insights.

In addition, chronic hereditary disorders are on the rise, and both wealthy and developing nations are increasing their health care expenditures. For instance, in July 2022, the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI) awarded USD 557,000 to Washington University in order to investigate the efficacy of a newly engineered TRIM72 (ETRIM72) protein in repairing blood vessels and skeletal muscles in diabetic mice with critical limb ischemia (CLI).

Regenerative Medicine Market Recent Developments:

In June 2022: Bristol Myers Squibb Company receives US FDA approval for its CAR T-cell therapy Breyanzi. For patients with primary refractory or relapsed large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL) who are not eligible for transplant.

In June 2022: Avista Therapeutics teamed up with F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd to develop a new AAV gene therapy vector for eye diseases.

In April 2022: Gilead Company's Kite received US FDA approval for Yescarta CAR T-cell therapy to treat adult patients with large B-cell lymphoma.

Regenerative Medicine Market Segmentation Analysis:

In 2021, the cell treatment category dominated the market. Increasingly, the products of this industry are used to treat autoimmune diseases, cancer, infectious diseases, and joint injuries. This has led to an increase in product sales within this market category. Gene therapy is predicted to grow at the highest CAGR during the next five years. This is because gene therapy has significant advantages over conventional therapies, including greater clinical outcomes and the ability to target desirable locations.

Orthopedics held the greatest share of the global regenerative medicine market in 2021. This was due to the fact that osteoarthritis and bone injuries become more prevalent over time. This has caused consumers to use these goods to help them recover more quickly and experience less pain and discomfort, which is fueling the expansion of this market segment. During the projected period, it is anticipated that the oncology section will develop faster than the other segments. As a result of factors such as the increased incidence of cancer, cancer patients have a great deal of unmet demands. To address this requirement, numerous promising novel medicines have been developed, such as CAR-T cell therapy.

In 2021, hospitals were anticipated to have the largest market share and grow at the fastest rate. The segment's growth is aided by the fact that hospitals are doing more surgeries and the government is becoming more involved and providing more assistance. This provides a boost to large enterprises who sell these products. In 2021, the segment belonging to the clinic held the second-largest market share..

Regional Outlook:

The North American market was expected to be worth $10.50 billion in 2021, and it will likely remain the top market during the following five years. New technology, the rapid spread of cell and gene therapy, and the approval of new products have all contributed to the expansion of this industry. In May 2022, for instance, the FDA granted the Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation to obecabatagene autoleucel (obe-cel), a CAR T-cell therapy developed by Autolus Therapeutics for the treatment of R/R B-acute lymphocytic leukaemia that is undergoing a clinical trial.

Europe is projected to be the second-highest-earning market, thanks to improved government guidelines and payment arrangements for these medicines. The industry is also anticipated to expand in Europe, where a large number of research institutes receive increased funding from the government.

Buy this Premium Research Report@

https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com/buy/248528/

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate 26.3% from 2023 to 2030 Market Size in 2022 USD 29.86 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 153.05 Billion By Product Cell Therapy, Gene Therapy, Tissue Engineering, Platelet Rich Plasma By Applications Orthopedics, Wound Care, Oncology, Rare Diseases, Others By Distribution Channel Hospitals, Clinics, Others By Companies Integra LifeSciences Corporation (U.S.), Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (U.S.), Tissue Regenix (U.K.), Smith & Nephew (U.K.), MIMEDX (U.S.), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Allergan Aesthetics (AbbVie Inc.) (U.S.), Stryker (U.S.), American CryoStem Corporation (U.S.), Kite (Gilead Sciences, Inc.) (U.S.), AlloSource (U.S.), bluebird bio, Inc. (U.S.), CRISPR Therapeutics (Switzerland), Janssen Global Services, LLC (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.) (Belgium), Tegoscience (South Korea), and Others Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2021 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Regenerative Medicine Market Dynamics

Market Drivers:

There is an increasing demand for improved therapies for cancer, diabetes, skin disorders, musculoskeletal diseases, chronic wounds, burns, and cardiovascular disease (CVD). In addition, this has resulted in an increase in the funds available for research into regenerative medicine. High costs are associated with the production and development of new cell therapies, gene therapies, and tissue-engineered products, resulting in an increasing demand for funding.

Market Restraints:

As regenerative medicine improves, it is conceivable that the necessary abilities will also evolve. Biomanufacturing for regenerative medicine is expanding rapidly, making it difficult to locate individuals with the necessary expertise who are also readily available. Even though there is a substantial market for cell and gene therapies (CGT), it is difficult to produce them due to a lack of experienced labourers.

Regenerative Medicine Market Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

Integra LifeSciences Corporation (U.S.), Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (U.S.), Tissue Regenix (U.K.), Smith & Nephew (U.K.), MIMEDX (U.S.), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Allergan Aesthetics (AbbVie Inc.) (U.S.), Stryker (U.S.), American CryoStem Corporation (U.S.), Kite (Gilead Sciences, Inc.) (U.S.), AlloSource (U.S.), bluebird bio, Inc. (U.S.), CRISPR Therapeutics (Switzerland), Janssen Global Services, LLC (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.) (Belgium), Tegoscience (South Korea), and Others.

By Product

Cell Therapy

Gene Therapy

Tissue Engineering

Platelet Rich Plasma

By Application

Orthopedics

Wound Care

Oncology

Rare Diseases

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Rest Of the World

Check out more related studies published by Contrive Datum Insights:

Jaw Crushers Market - The global Jaw Crusher Market is projected to resister a CAGR of around 6.2% during the forecast period. The Jaw Crusher market size is expected to be valued at USD 1,748 Million by the end of the forecast period. North America dominates the global jaw crusher market, accounting for a significant share due to the presence of established and technologically advanced manufacturers in the region. The US is the major market in North America owing to the high demand for jaw crushers in the country.

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Landing Gear Market - The Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Landing Gear Market To Grow At A CAGR Of Around 13% During The Forecast Period. APAC will be the fastest-growing region in the market and is projected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period. Much of the region's growth is due to the military expansion of major countries such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea.

High-Performance Tire Market – Global High-performance Tires Market is anticipated to reach US$ 46.96 Bn by 2030 from US$ 32 Bn in 2020 at a CAGR of 6.6% during a forecast period. In 2020, the US high-performance tire market will account for xx% share and is expected to grow at 5.4% during the forecast period. The European performance tire market is expected to reach 593 billion units by 2027.

Diaphragm Compressors Market - The Global Diaphragm Compressor Market Size Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 3.5% During The Forecast Period 2022 To 2030. The North American market is expected to follow the high demand for compressors in oil and gas industry applications, especially in hydraulic fracturing activities conducted in Canada and the United States. These companies are investing heavily in infrastructure expansion that will boost their product sales in the coming years.

Customization of the Report: The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us at anna@contrivedatuminsights.com or +1 215-297-4078. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

About Us:

Contrive Datum Insights (CDI) is a global delivery partner of market intelligence and consulting services to officials at various sectors such as investment, information technology, telecommunication, consumer technology, and manufacturing markets. CDI assists investment communities, business executives, and IT professionals to undertake statistics-based accurate decisions on technology purchases and advance strong growth tactics to sustain market competitiveness. Comprising of a team size of more than 100 analysts and cumulative market experience of more than 200 years, Contrive Datum Insights guarantees the delivery of industry knowledge combined with global and country-level expertise.

Social: Facebook / LinkedIn / Twitter

Contact Us:

Anna B. | Head Of Sales

Contrive Datum Insights

Phone: +91 9834816757 | +1 2152974078

Email: anna@contrivedatuminsights.com

Website:

https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com

Contrive Datum Insights Press Releases

Latest Contrive Datum Insights Latest Reports



