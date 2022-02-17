U.S. markets closed

Regenerative Medicine Market to Gain Valuation of US$ 12.9 Bn by 2028, States TMR Study

·6 min read

- Players in the regenerative medicine market are increasing their focus on the launch of highly efficient products and prevent complications in patients

- Enterprises are growing efforts to spread awareness among patients on the advantages and risks associated with regenerative medicines in order to improve clinical outcomes and assist them in making informed treatment decisions

ALBANY, N.Y., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global regenerative medicine market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2028, notes a research report by Transparency Market Research (TMR).

TMR_Logo
TMR_Logo

Regenerative medicine is gaining traction in the healthcare industry, owing to its ability to provide different cell-tissue therapeutics and associated products, including natural killer (NK) cell therapy, stem cell therapy, exosomes, tissue products, and Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy.

Request Brochure of Regenerative Medicine Market Research Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=419

Players operating in the global regenerative medicine market are spreading awareness among patient pool about different advantages as well as disadvantages of regenerative medicines. These efforts are helping enterprises in improving the clinical outcomes. At the same time, such initiatives are allowing patients to make informed decisions about their treatments, notes a TMR study on the global regenerative medicine market.

The concept of regenerative medicines is comparatively new. Hence, enterprises operating in the global regenerative medicine market are increasing their cash in-flow toward advertising and marketing activities. For instance, several companies are developing standees that can be placed in hospitals in order to boost the visibility of their products, thereby increasing awareness on regenerative medicines. On the back of such efforts, the global regenerative medicine market is estimated to gain a valuation of US$ 12.9 Bn by 2028, highlight analysts at TMR.

Request for Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Regenerative Medicine Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=419

Regenerative Medicine Market: Key Findings

  • Companies operating in the global regenerative medicine market are increasing investments in R&D activities that are focused on the development of highly effective products with the ability to prevent different complications in patients. These efforts are helping companies in maintaining their prominent position in the market for regenerative medicine.

  • Generally, older population is at higher risk of internal and external injuries, including joint and bone injuries. Hence, companies operating in the global regenerative medicine market are expected to gain sizable business prospects with increase in the older population globally.

Make an Enquiry before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=419

Regenerative Medicine Market: Growth Boosters

  • Increase in cases of genetic disorders, cancer, and chronic diseases across the globe is resulting in promising business prospects in the regenerative medicine market

  • Technological advancements in the stem cell-based therapy are projected to help in the expansion of the global regenerative medicine market in the years ahead

Regenerative Medicine Market: Regional Analysis

  • The North America regenerative medicine market is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period, owing to rise in R&D activities performed in the U.S. Moreover, the regional market is being driven by a surge in investments by governments as well as private players operating in North America. In addition, increase in the number of older population, which is more prone to different joint and bone issues, is leading to revenue-generating opportunities in the North America regenerative medicine market.

  • The regenerative medicine market is prognosticated to gain lucrative prospects in Asia Pacific, owing to the presence of sizable patient pool, improving healthcare infrastructure, and increasing understanding on regenerative medicines. Furthermore, the Asia Pacific market is anticipated to observe significant sales growth due to improved spending on healthcare by regional population, according to TMR study.

Request a Sample of Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=419

Regenerative Medicine Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

  • Anika Therapeutics, Inc.

  • Smith & Nephew plc

  • Baxter International, Inc.

  • DePuy Synthes, Inc.

  • Medtronic, Inc.

  • Stryker Corporation

  • Zimmer Holdings, Inc.

  • CONMED Corporation

  • Arthrex, Inc.

Regenerative Medicine Market Segmentation

Technology

  • Biomaterials

  • Stem Cells

  • Tissue Engineering

Application

  • Bone Graft Substitutes

  • Osteoarticular Diseases

  • Allogeneic Bones

  • Autogenic Bones

  • Others

Region

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

Modernization of healthcare in terms of both infrastructure and services have pushed the healthcare industry to new heights, Stay Updated with Latest Healthcare Industry Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:

Asthma Spacers Market: The global asthma spacers market was valued at US$ 1,330.56 Mn in 2017 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.7% during forecast period from 2018 to 2026. The global asthma spacers market is anticipated to be driven by technological advancements and increase in use of spacers with metered dose inhalers for the management of asthma.

Medical Imaging Phantoms Market: The global medical imaging phantoms market was valued at US$ 131.2 Mn in 2017 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2018 to 2026. Improved medical imaging using medical phantoms, reduced exposure to radiation and increase in efficiency of medical devices, and rise in adoption of advanced imaging methods are anticipated to propel the global market from 2018 to 2026.

Gene Therapy Market: New product approvals, promising therapeutic outcomes of gene therapy, and high prevalence of non-Hodgkin Lymphoma are anticipated to drive the global market in the next few years. Europe is projected to dominate the global gene therapy market, followed by U.S., by the end of 2026.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit Our YouTube Channel and hit subscribe for Future Update - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research
State Tower,
90 State Street,
Suite 700,
Albany NY – 12207
United States
USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com
Follow Us: Twitter | LinkedIn
Blog: https://tmrblog.com
Browse PR - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/regenerative-medicines-market.htm

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/regenerative-medicine-market-to-gain-valuation-of-us-12-9-bn-by-2028--states-tmr-study-301483969.html

SOURCE Transparency Market Research

