The regenerative medicine market is projected to reach USD 40.6 Billion by 2027 from USD 12.2 Billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 27.2%

·3 min read
ReportLinker

during the forecast period. Market growth is driven by the availability of funding and rising investments in R&D, increasing clinical trials for stem cell and CAR-T cell therapies, and rising advancements in tissue-engineered products.

New York, Dec. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Regenerative Medicine Market by Product, Gene Therapy, Tissue Engineering, Application, Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04700208/?utm_source=GNW
However, the high treatment cost of RM therapies and commercialization & regulatory are expected to restrain the market growth during the forecast period.

By application, the musculoskeletal disorders segment accounted for the largest share of the regenerative medicine market
Based on applications, the regenerative medicine market is segmented into musculoskeletal disorders, wound care, oncology, ocular disorders, dental, and other applications.In 2021, the musculoskeletal disorders segment accounted for the largest market share.

This can be attributed to the rising prevalence of orthopedic diseases, the growing geriatric population, the increasing number of stem cell research projects, the growing number of clinical research/trials, and the rich pipeline of stem cell products for treating musculoskeletal disorders.

Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the regenerative medicine market.

The Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, mainly due to increasing research activities in Asian countries, the availability of funding for research, and the growing number of biobanks and research centers are driving the growth of the Asia Pacific regenerative medicine market.

North America: the largest share of the regenerative medicine market
North America accounted for the largest share of the regenerative medicine market. Factors such as the to establishment of stem cell banking, tissue engineering , rise in demand for advanced technology-based treatments like stem cell technology, biologics, tissue engineering, and biomaterials.

The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:
• By Respondent: Supply Side- 80% and Demand Side 20%
• By Designation: C-level - 25%, D-level - 20%, and Others - 55%
• By Region: North America -50%, Europe -20%, Asia-Pacific -20%, Latin America -5%, Middle East and Africa – 5%

Major Players
• Novartis AG (Switzerland)
• Biogen (US)
• Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (US)
• Gilead Sciences, Inc. (US)
• Amgen, Inc. (US)
• Smith & Nephew plc (UK)
• MEDIPOST Co., Ltd. (South Korea)
• JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd (Japan)
• Takeda Pharmaceutical Company (Japan)
• CORESTEM Inc (South Korea)
• Vericel Corporation (US)
• MIMEDX (US)
• Organogenesis Inc. (US)
• Medtronic plc (US)
• Orthocell Ltd. (Australia)
• Mesoblast Ltd (Australia)
• BioRestorative Therapies (US)
• Pluri Inc, (Israel)
• Tegoscience (South Korea)
• Anterogen Co., Ltd. (South Korea)
• Bluebird Bio (US)
• APAC Biotech (India)
• Shenzhen Sibiono Genetech Co., Ltd. (China)
• Aspect Biosystems (Canada)
• Athersys, Inc. (US)

Research Coverage:
This report provides a detailed picture of the regenerative medicine market.It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments, such as the product, applications, and region.

The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report:
The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall regenerative medicine market and its segments.It will also help stakeholders better understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their business and make suitable go-to-market strategies.

This report will enable stakeholders to understand the market’s pulse and provide them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, trends, opportunities, and challenges.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04700208/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


