Regenerative Medicines: Bone and Joint Applications Global Market Report 2022-2027: Featuring Key Players Bioventus, Conmed, Depuy Synthes Products, Medtronic, Seikagaku & Others

·3 min read

DUBLIN, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Regenerative Medicines: Bone and Joint Applications" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Key Players

  • Anika Therapeutics Inc.

  • Arthrex Inc.

  • Baxter International Inc.

  • Bioventus

  • Conmed Corp.

  • Depuy Synthes Products Inc. (Part of Johnson & Johnson)

  • Medtronic plc

  • Seikagaku Corp.

  • Smith & Nephew plc

  • Stryker Corp.

  • Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Report Includes

  • An overview of the global market for regenerative medicines for bone and joint applications

  • Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2020 to 2021, estimates for 2022, with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

  • Characterization and quantification of market potential for regenerative medicines by technology, application, and region

  • Coverage and discussion on regulatory delays due to COVID-19, clinical trials and product launches of the industry

  • Description of principle approaches to regenerative medicine and discussion on importance of scaffolding in tissue engineering

  • Information on major drivers and regional dynamics of the market and current trends within the industry

  • Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships and other key market strategies

Reasons for Doing This Study:

The purpose of this report is to provide a summary of regenerative medicine products for the treatment of diseases and disorders of the bones and joints. Regenerative therapies have the potential to progress medical outcomes, improve quality of life and decrease overall healthcare costs.

A major objective is the utilization of living cells to repair or replace body tissue damaged by injury, disorder or the ageing process. The most successful products draw upon multidisciplinary fields such as biology, medicine, engineering and, particularly, biomedical engineering.

This report is designed to be a critical decision-making tool for the intended audience, which includes biopharmaceutical market players, potential market entrants and other professionals involved with or interested in cell and gene therapy and regenerative therapy in orthopedic sector.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

  • Overview of Regenerative Medicine

  • How Regenerative Medicine Works

  • Principal Approaches to Regenerative Medicine

  • Cells and Tissues

  • Tissue Engineering

  • Importance of Scaffolding in Tissue Engineering

  • Plastic Scaffolding

  • Blood Vessel Scaffolding

  • Center for Integration of Medicine and Innovative Technology (Cimit)

  • Embryonic Stem Cells

Chapter 4 Impact of Covid-19

  • Overview

  • Impact of Covid-19 on Cell and Gene Therapies, and Regenerative Medicine for Bone and Joint Applications

  • Direct Impact on Clinical Trials in Cell and Gene Therapy

Chapter 5 Market Dynamics

  • Market Drivers

  • Market Restraints

  • Market Opportunities

  • Competitive Landscape

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Technology

  • Global Market by Technology

  • Biomaterials

  • Biomaterials for Regeneration

  • Market Size and Forecast

  • Stem Cell Therapy

  • Market Size and Forecast

  • Tissue Engineering

  • Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Application

  • Global Market by Application

  • Allogeneic Bones

  • Market Size and Forecast

  • Autogenic Bones

  • Market Size and Forecast

  • Bone Graft Substitutes

  • Market Size and Forecast

  • Osteoarticular Diseases

  • Market Size and Forecast

  • Other Diseases

  • Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tgs66

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/regenerative-medicines-bone-and-joint-applications-global-market-report-2022-2027-featuring-key-players-bioventus-conmed-depuy-synthes-products-medtronic-seikagaku---others-301575683.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

