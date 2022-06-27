Regenerative Medicines: Bone and Joint Applications Global Market Report 2022-2027: Featuring Key Players Bioventus, Conmed, Depuy Synthes Products, Medtronic, Seikagaku & Others
DUBLIN, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Regenerative Medicines: Bone and Joint Applications" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Key Players
Anika Therapeutics Inc.
Arthrex Inc.
Baxter International Inc.
Bioventus
Conmed Corp.
Depuy Synthes Products Inc. (Part of Johnson & Johnson)
Medtronic plc
Seikagaku Corp.
Smith & Nephew plc
Stryker Corp.
Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.
Report Includes
An overview of the global market for regenerative medicines for bone and joint applications
Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2020 to 2021, estimates for 2022, with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027
Characterization and quantification of market potential for regenerative medicines by technology, application, and region
Coverage and discussion on regulatory delays due to COVID-19, clinical trials and product launches of the industry
Description of principle approaches to regenerative medicine and discussion on importance of scaffolding in tissue engineering
Information on major drivers and regional dynamics of the market and current trends within the industry
Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships and other key market strategies
Reasons for Doing This Study:
The purpose of this report is to provide a summary of regenerative medicine products for the treatment of diseases and disorders of the bones and joints. Regenerative therapies have the potential to progress medical outcomes, improve quality of life and decrease overall healthcare costs.
A major objective is the utilization of living cells to repair or replace body tissue damaged by injury, disorder or the ageing process. The most successful products draw upon multidisciplinary fields such as biology, medicine, engineering and, particularly, biomedical engineering.
This report is designed to be a critical decision-making tool for the intended audience, which includes biopharmaceutical market players, potential market entrants and other professionals involved with or interested in cell and gene therapy and regenerative therapy in orthopedic sector.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
Overview of Regenerative Medicine
How Regenerative Medicine Works
Principal Approaches to Regenerative Medicine
Cells and Tissues
Tissue Engineering
Importance of Scaffolding in Tissue Engineering
Plastic Scaffolding
Blood Vessel Scaffolding
Center for Integration of Medicine and Innovative Technology (Cimit)
Embryonic Stem Cells
Chapter 4 Impact of Covid-19
Overview
Impact of Covid-19 on Cell and Gene Therapies, and Regenerative Medicine for Bone and Joint Applications
Direct Impact on Clinical Trials in Cell and Gene Therapy
Chapter 5 Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
Market Restraints
Market Opportunities
Competitive Landscape
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Technology
Global Market by Technology
Biomaterials
Biomaterials for Regeneration
Market Size and Forecast
Stem Cell Therapy
Market Size and Forecast
Tissue Engineering
Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Application
Global Market by Application
Allogeneic Bones
Market Size and Forecast
Autogenic Bones
Market Size and Forecast
Bone Graft Substitutes
Market Size and Forecast
Osteoarticular Diseases
Market Size and Forecast
Other Diseases
Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region
