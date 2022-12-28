U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,783.22
    -46.03 (-1.20%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,875.71
    -365.85 (-1.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,213.29
    -139.94 (-1.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,722.02
    -27.49 (-1.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.65
    -0.88 (-1.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.30
    -10.80 (-0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    23.70
    -0.52 (-2.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0615
    -0.0035 (-0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8870
    +0.0270 (+0.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2019
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.4480
    +1.0190 (+0.76%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,533.85
    -141.10 (-0.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    380.93
    -3.19 (-0.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,497.19
    +24.18 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,340.50
    -107.37 (-0.41%)
     

Regenerative Medicines Global Market to Reach $40 Billion by 2030 at an 18% CAGR

·7 min read

DUBLIN, Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Regenerative Medicines Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 To 2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo


The global regenerative medicine market is expected to reach $40 billion growing at a CAGR of 18% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030. The death of organs and tissues as a result of disease or organ damage serves as a driving force behind the research and development of new medicines with the potential to regenerate tissues and lessen the need for transplantation. The field of regenerative medicine is an example of an interdisciplinary field that makes use of engineering and biological science ideas to stimulate the regeneration of organs and tissues that have been injured or damaged.

The increasing prevalence of genetic and chronic illnesses is one of the primary factors that is majorly driving the growth of the market for regenerative medicine. Other factors, such as major efforts being made in medical research and development and improvements being made to healthcare infrastructure, are likely to fuel the expansion of the market.

In many developed and emerging regions, the utilization of regenerative medicine requires authorization from the relevant governing bodies. In order to be marketed and sold, products related to regenerative medicine must first obtain a license or approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Therefore, the most significant obstacle to the expansion of the industry is the severe rules imposed by the government.

Increasing Geriatric Population Remains as the Key Driver

The number of people who are elderly or senior citizens is growing at a rapid rate. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that by the year 2050, the global population of adults aged 65 and older would have increased by around 1.5 billion. It is anticipated that the number will climb in developing nations such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea.

There are a variety of health problems that are more prevalent in the elderly population, including cancer, diabetes, high blood pressure, and elevated blood sugar levels. They have a responsibility to use increased caution with regard to their health. As a direct consequence of this, people have to take their medication at predetermined intervals.

The expansion of the market is also being driven by the rising number of elderly people in the world, who are more likely to experience cardiovascular and oncological issues. As a consequence of this, the growing acceptability of organ transplantation is also contributing to the expansion of the market for regenerative medicine. As a consequence of this, during the period covered by the forecast, the expanding population of elderly people would act as a primary driver of growth in the regenerative medicine market.


Expensive Nature of Treatment Hindering the Market Growth

The development of gene and cell treatments has been an enormous step forward in the treatment of individuals who are afflicted with life-threatening conditions and serious conditions. These treatments are contributing to a revolution that is taking place in the manner in which diseases are treated and cured. The demand for these therapies is significantly less than what was anticipated, despite the fact that these medicines are incredibly beneficial in terms of saving lives. This is because of the high prices of these therapies, which are hampering the expansion of the market.

Cancer Immunotherapy Promising Significant Opportunities During the Forecast Period

The development of cancer is a multi-step process that often starts with a pre cancerous lesion and ultimately results in a malignant tumor. Cancer is produced by the change of normal cells into tumor cells during the course of this process. These alterations are brought about by the interaction of many genetic elements within a person.

Cancer is typically treated with a combination of chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery. Because of the innate capability of hematopoietic stem cells and other more mature cells, cancer immunotherapy that makes use of regenerative medicine has the distinct benefit of being able to specifically target and eradicate disease cells. In addition to this, it makes it possible to gain a deeper understanding of cancer cells, which is essential for the creation of successful treatments. As a consequence of this, increasing consumer demand for cancer treatment products, in conjunction with the growing prevalence of the condition, will produce chances for the market's expansion.

Therapeutics Topped the Product Market, While Musculoskeletal Segment Led the Application Market

In terms of the product, the therapeutics category controlled the majority of the global market for regenerative medicine in 2021, holding the greatest market share of 57%. Due to the fact that they can be utilized for a wide number of therapeutic applications, primary cell-based therapies are now the most developed drugs that are available within the therapeutics sector.

With respect to the application, it is anticipated that the musculoskeletal section will be the segment that will present the most opportunities during the period of the forecast. This is because there has been an increase in the number of cases of orthopedic disorders, the number of clinical trials, the number of stem cell research projects, and the availability of a large supply of stem cell products for the treatment of musculoskeletal issues.

 North America to Dominating the Market Revenue

In 2021, North America had the greatest revenue share, accounting for more than 41% of total revenue. The presence of a significant number of leading market players in the United States, as well as the presence of research organizations involved in the development of novel treatments and the accessibility of modern technology, all contribute to the high number of clinical trials conducted in North America. In addition, the development of cutting-edge technology for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic disorders, the accessibility of funding from both the private sector and the public sector, and increased spending on healthcare all contribute to a larger share of the regional market for tissue engineering.

Strategic Collaborations to Enhance Market Position of the Market Players

In order to achieve a competitive advantage over their rivals, key players are entering into agreements to collaborate to enhance technical expertise and market reach. In addition to this, prominent players are currently working on the creation of novel products for tissue engineering and the upgradation of their product portfolios in order to meet the demand in the current market.

Market Segmentation
Product

  • Cell Therapy

  • Gene Therapy

  • Tissue Engineering

  • Small Molecule & Biologic

Material

  • Synthetic material

  • Scaffold

  • Artificial vascular graft material

  • Hydrogel material

  • Biologically derived material

  • Collagen

  • Xenogeneic material

  • Genetically Engineered Material

  • Genetically Manipulated Cell

  • Three-Dimensional Polymer Technology

  • Transgenics

  • Fibroblast

  • Neural Stem Cell

  • Gene-Activated Matrices

  • Pharmaceutical

  • Biologic

Application

  • Cardiovascular

  • Oncology

  • Dermatology

  • Musculoskeletal

  • Wound healing

  • Ophthalmology

  • Neurology

  • Others

 Key questions answered in this report

  • What are the key micro and macro environmental factors that are impacting the growth of Regenerative Medicines market?

  • What are the key investment pockets with respect to product segments and geographies currently and during the forecast period?

  • Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2030.

  • Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

  • Which market segment holds a larger market share and why?

  • Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Regenerative Medicines market?

  • Which is the largest regional market for Regenerative Medicines market?

  • What are the market trends and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

  • Which are the key trends driving Regenerative Medicines market growth?

  • Who are the key competitors and what are their key strategies to enhance their market presence in the Regenerative Medicines market worldwide?


Companies Mentioned

  • Medtronic plc

  • Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

  • Allergan plc

  • Athersys Inc.

  • ACell Inc.

  • Organogenesis Holdings Inc.

  • Tissue Regenix Group plc

  • Stryker Corporation

  • RTI Surgical Inc.

  • Integra LifeSciences Corporation

  • ReproCell Inc.

  • Baxter International Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w7n4lp

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/regenerative-medicines-global-market-to-reach-40-billion-by-2030-at-an-18-cagr-301710659.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • 12 Cheap Value Stocks to Buy According to Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 12 cheap value stocks to buy according to Warren Buffett. If you want to skip our discussion, go directly to 5 Cheap Value Stocks to Buy According to Warren Buffett. Warren Buffett and His Investment Strategy Warren Buffett is one of the most successful investors in the world and […]

  • Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA) Up as FDA Accepts IND for KPI-012

    The FDA accepts Kala Pharmaceuticals' (KALA) investigational new drug application for pipeline candidate KPI-012 for treating persistent corneal epithelial defect. Stock up.

  • Could CRISPR Therapeutics Help You Become a Millionaire?

    There's a short answer to whether CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) could help you become a millionaire: Yes. Here are five reasons why the company, which just went public in 2016, could make you a millionaire. CRISPR and Vertex Pharmaceuticals say they expect to complete their biologics license application early next year for exa-cel, to treat blood disorders beta-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease.

  • Congress just approved 401(k) and IRA changes that affect workers across generations. Here are the key points to know

    Dozens of changes are coming to America's retirement landscape.

  • Biotech Stock Kala Surges After Clinical Trial Announcement

    It’s a big day for shareholders of tiny Kala Pharmaceuticals. The biotech company, which aims to treat rare diseases of the eye, said Tuesday that the Food and Drug Administration has accepted the company’s investigational new drug application for its lead drug candidate, known as KPI-012. That means the company can start a fresh clinical trial early next year for the drug candidate, which aims to treat a disease called persistent corneal epithelial defect. Kala shares more than tripled in Wedne

  • 3 Big Drug, Biotech Stocks to Boost Your Portfolio in 2023

    Here we discuss three big drug and biotech companies, Sanofi (SNY), GSK (GSK) and BioNTech (BNTX), which may prove to be good bets for your portfolio next year.

  • Why one Tesla bull sees the stock ripping 127% higher

    At least one analyst on Wall Street sees Tesla's stock recovering.

  • How Low Can Tesla Stock Go? Analyst Talks 30 A Share

    Tesla investors already lost more than $700 billion on the stock this year. How much more can this S&P 500 stock drop?

  • Why Apple Stock Was Sliding Today

    Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) were falling today on yet another data point showing weak iPhone sales heading into the new year. Market research firm Trendforce cut its forecast for iPhone shipments in 2022 after a COVID-19 outbreak in Zhengzhou, China where Foxconn manufactures iPhones. Due to the capacity crunch at the Zhengzhou plant, Trendforce now expects total iPhone 14 shipments of 78.1 million down from an earlier forecast.

  • Buy shares of only the strongest companies to make money in 2023, including ‘the kings of cash flow,’ says this five-star fund manager

    The worst may be over for the stock market for this cycle, but many economists see more pain ahead for 2023, including a possible recession that will create poor financial-performance comparisons for companies and send stock prices even lower. Greg Adams, director of quantitative and risk management at fund manager Alger, recommends that investors focus on companies with solid balance sheets and strong cash flow to endure tough times. Alger is based in New York and has $26 billion in assets under management.

  • Apple stock faces major test that could turn ‘quite bearish,’ analyst says

    The technicals on Apple's stock price are in focus after a recent slide.

  • 11 Best Dividend Stocks Paying Over 6%

    In this article, we discuss 11 best dividend stocks paying over 6%. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Dividend Stocks Paying Over 6%. Market volatility, growing fears of recession heading into 2023, and rising concerns about the global economic outlook have investors fleeing from growth equities into […]

  • Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) Upgraded to Strong Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?

    Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) might move higher on growing optimism about its earnings prospects, which is reflected by its upgrade to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

  • This asset will crush all others in 2023, says hedge-fund manager who nailed one big call of 2022

    Harris Kupperman, the president of hedge fund Praetorian Capital. predicts 2023 will be “the year of oil crushing all other” investments.

  • My 2023 Stock Pick Is a No-Frills Big Bank Hiding Right in Front of Us

    This stock has everything right: It's discounted from recession fears, has great management, benefits from rate hikes and has a competitor on wobbly footing.

  • FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried Borrowed From Alameda to Buy Robinhood Shares

    Sam Bankman-Fried said in an affidavit he bought Robinhood shares with funds borrowed from Alameda. The admission throws a wrinkle into a lawsuit from crypto lender BlockFi, which says it was promised the shares as collateral against a loan taken out by Alameda.

  • AMC stock extends losses after reverse stock split announcement

    Yahoo Finance Live takes a look at AMC shares following comments from CEO Adam Aron and the theater chain's stock outlook.

  • Biotech: 3 Profitable Bios Worth Owning

    The biotechnology space can be a difficult area to generate profits. Drugs take years to develop and often fail FDA approval. Today we will look at three top biotech stocks that are very profitable and have attractive future prospects.

  • 12 Best Beaten Down Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 12 best beaten down stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, go to the 5 Best Beaten Down Stocks to Buy Now. The US equity market has been very volatile since the start of 2022. The three leading indices […]

  • Apple Stock at 52-Week Lows: Here's the Trade.

    If the stock closes lower today, it will mark Apple's ninth decline in the past 10 sessions. IPhone reports also raise a bit of concern amid Apple's busiest quarter, while unrelenting selling pressure in tech is bound to weigh on the largest company in the U.S. While Apple has held up the best among FAANG stocks when measured from the one-year highs, Apple stock has performed the worst in the group over the past month, down over 14%.