Regeneron Announces Investor Call and Webcast at ESMO 2022

·2 min read

TARRYTOWN, N.Y., Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast to share updates on the company's oncology portfolio in conjunction with the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Annual Congress on Monday, September 12, 2022. The webcast is scheduled for 8:00 AM ET (2:00 PM CEST) and may be accessed from the "Investors & Media" page of Regeneron's website at https://investor.regeneron.com/events-and-presentations. To participate via telephone, please register in advance at this link. Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive a confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including the dial-in number along with a unique passcode and registrant ID that can be used to access the call. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company's website for at least 30 days.

About Regeneron

Regeneron (NASDAQ: REGN) is a leading biotechnology company that invents, develops and commercializes life-transforming medicines for people with serious diseases. Founded and led for nearly 35 years by physician-scientists, our unique ability to repeatedly and consistently translate science into medicine has led to nine FDA-approved treatments and product candidates in development, almost all of which were homegrown in our laboratories. Our medicines and pipeline are designed to help patients with eye diseases, allergic and inflammatory diseases, cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, pain, hematologic conditions, infectious diseases and rare diseases.

Regeneron is accelerating and improving the traditional drug development process through our proprietary VelociSuite® technologies, such as VelocImmune®, which uses unique genetically humanized mice to produce optimized fully human antibodies and bispecific antibodies, and through ambitious research initiatives such as the Regeneron Genetics Center, which is conducting one of the largest genetics sequencing efforts in the world.

For more information, please visit www.Regeneron.com or follow @Regeneron on Twitter.

Contact Information:
Ryan Crowe
914.847.8790
ryan.crowe@regeneron.com

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/regeneron-announces-investor-call-and-webcast-at-esmo-2022-301621059.html

SOURCE Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

