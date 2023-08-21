Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) has recently been in the spotlight, drawing interest from investors and financial analysts due to its robust financial stance. With shares currently priced at $826.11, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has witnessed a surge of 1.69% over a period, marked against a three-month change of 8.72%. A thorough analysis, underlined by the GuruFocus Score Rating, suggests that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc is well-positioned for substantial growth in the near future.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc: A Deep Dive into Its Financial Metrics and Competitive Strengths

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus using five aspects of valuation, which has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021. The stocks with a higher GF Score generally generate higher returns than those with a lower GF Score. Therefore, when picking stocks, investors should invest in companies with high GF Scores. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest rank.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc's GF Score components are as follows:

Each one of these components is ranked and the ranks also have positive correlation with the long term performances of stocks. The GF score is calculated using the five key aspects of analysis. Through backtesting, we know that each of these key aspects has a different impact on the stock price performance. Thus, they are weighted differently when calculating the total score. With high ranks in financial strength, profitability, growth, and momentum, and a moderate rank in GF Value, GuruFocus assigned Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc the GF Score of 94 out of 100, which signals the highest outperformance potential.

Understanding Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc Business

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, with a market cap of $89.68 billion, is a leading biotechnology company that discovers, develops, and commercializes products that fight eye disease, cardiovascular disease, cancer, and inflammation. The company has several marketed products, including Eylea, Praluent, Dupixent, Libtayo, and Kevzara. Regeneron is also developing monoclonal and bispecific antibodies with Sanofi, other collaborators, and independently, and has earlier-stage partnerships that bring new technology to the pipeline, including RNAi (Alnylam) and CRISPR-based gene editing (Intellia). The company's sales stand at $12.67 billion with an operating margin of 34.2%.

Financial Strength Breakdown

According to the Financial Strength rating, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc's robust balance sheet exhibits resilience against financial volatility, reflecting prudent management of capital structure.

The Interest Coverage ratio for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc stands impressively at 62.27, underscoring its strong capability to cover its interest obligations. This robust financial position resonates with the wisdom of legendary investor Benjamin Graham, who favored companies with an interest coverage ratio of at least 5.

With an Altman Z-Score of 10.59, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc exhibits a strong defense against financial distress, highlighting its robust financial stability.

With a favorable Debt-to-Revenue ratio of 0.21, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc's strategic handling of debt solidifies its financial health.

Profitability Rank Breakdown

The Profitability Rank shows Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc's impressive standing among its peers in generating profit.

The Piotroski F-Score confirms Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc's solid financial situation based on Joseph Piotroski's nine-point scale, which measures a company's profitability, funding and operating efficiency.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc's strong Predictability Rank of 5.0 stars out of five underscores its consistent operational performance, providing investors with increased confidence.

Growth Rank Breakdown

Ranked highly in Growth, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc demonstrates a strong commitment to expanding its business.

The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate is 23.3%, which outperforms better than 69.67% of 765 companies in the Biotechnology industry

Moreover, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has seen a robust increase in its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) over the past few years. Specifically, the three-year growth rate stands at 25.8, and the rate over the past five years is 28. This trend accentuates the company's continued capability to drive growth.

Conclusion

Given the company's strong financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GuruFocus Score Rating highlights Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc's unparalleled position for potential outperformance. This analysis suggests that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc is a promising investment opportunity for value investors seeking robust returns.

