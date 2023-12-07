Is Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock's Recent Performance A Reflection Of Its Financial Health?

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:REGN) stock up by 1.4% over the past week. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term financial health, we decided to study the company’s fundamentals to see if they could be influencing the market. In this article, we decided to focus on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is:

16% = US$4.0b ÷ US$25b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.16 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' Earnings Growth And 16% ROE

At first glance, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals seems to have a decent ROE. Even when compared to the industry average of 17% the company's ROE looks quite decent. Consequently, this likely laid the ground for the decent growth of 20% seen over the past five years by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

We then performed a comparison between Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 17% in the same 5-year period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is Regeneron Pharmaceuticals fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals doesn't pay any dividend, meaning that all of its profits are being reinvested in the business, which explains the fair bit of earnings growth the company has seen.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' performance has been quite good. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

