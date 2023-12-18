Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Is Out Of Tune With Earnings

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 22.9x Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) may be sending bearish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios under 16x and even P/E's lower than 9x are not unusual. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's as high as it is.

Recent times haven't been advantageous for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals as its earnings have been falling quicker than most other companies. It might be that many expect the dismal earnings performance to recover substantially, which has kept the P/E from collapsing. If not, then existing shareholders may be very nervous about the viability of the share price.

Is There Enough Growth For Regeneron Pharmaceuticals?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals would need to produce impressive growth in excess of the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 26% decrease to the company's bottom line. This has soured the latest three-year period, which nevertheless managed to deliver a decent 29% overall rise in EPS. Although it's been a bumpy ride, it's still fair to say the earnings growth recently has been mostly respectable for the company.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 5.6% per annum during the coming three years according to the analysts following the company. That's shaping up to be materially lower than the 12% each year growth forecast for the broader market.

With this information, we find it concerning that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is trading at a P/E higher than the market. Apparently many investors in the company are way more bullish than analysts indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock at any price. Only the boldest would assume these prices are sustainable as this level of earnings growth is likely to weigh heavily on the share price eventually.

The Key Takeaway

Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

Our examination of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' analyst forecasts revealed that its inferior earnings outlook isn't impacting its high P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted. When we see a weak earnings outlook with slower than market growth, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the high P/E lower. Unless these conditions improve markedly, it's very challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

