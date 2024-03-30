Is Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock's Recent Performance A Reflection Of Its Financial Health?

Most readers would already know that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:REGN) stock increased by 9.6% over the past three months. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is:

15% = US$4.0b ÷ US$26b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.15 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' Earnings Growth And 15% ROE

At first glance, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals seems to have a decent ROE. And on comparing with the industry, we found that the the average industry ROE is similar at 17%. This probably goes some way in explaining Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' moderate 16% growth over the past five years amongst other factors.

Next, on comparing Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 15% over the last few years.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is REGN fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals doesn't pay any dividend currently which essentially means that it has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This definitely contributes to the decent earnings growth number that we discussed above.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

