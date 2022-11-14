U.S. markets close in 3 hours 4 minutes

Regennabis and Hawthorne Gardening Company Unveil Report on Resource Use Efficiency in the Cannabis Industry

Hawthorne Gardening Company
·4 min read

First-of-its-kind report sheds light on sustainability efforts and drives urgency for improved reporting and a consistent regulatory framework

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regennabis, a leading ESG and sustainability advisory firm in the global cannabis industry and organizer of the annual Regenerative Cannabis Live conference at the United Nations, released a new report outlining the challenges indoor growers face from a sustainability perspective and steps that are being taken to create a framework for meaningful resource-use efficiency.

Regennabis developed the Resource Use Efficiency in the Cannabis Industry report with support from Hawthorne Gardening Company, the leading provider of nutrients, lighting and other materials used in the indoor and hydroponic growing industry. It is available for download here.

The report comes at a critical time, especially considering that the need for resource use efficiency has never been greater. Yet for the emerging cannabis industry, there is a lack of sustainability standards grounded in meaningful and consistent data. As a result, many companies within the cannabis space are undertaking their own initiatives to reduce energy consumption and improve their environmental footprint, from use of LED lighting to more efficient water use.

The emerging cannabis sector has an opportunity to create an industry that is economically, socially and environmentally sustainable. Addressing sustainability in a more uniform manner takes on greater importance as more states move to legalize cannabis. Unfortunately, the report said, the scattered approach to legalization has created large gaps in sustainability practices.

A goal of the report is to initiate discussions particularly in relation to indoor growing, a method that is experiencing increased activity, scrutiny and opportunity.

“Regennabis strives to bring together policy makers, industry leaders and social justice advocates to elevate the need for information sharing and deeper-level discussion on sustainability in the cannabis industry,” said Patrick McCartan, co-founder and CEO of Regennabis, based in San Francisco, Calif. “What many people don’t realize is that this industry is moving fast toward sustainability. This report highlights those advancements but also addresses the many challenges that still exist.”

The report notes that the responsibility for resource use efficiency does not lay solely on cannabis producers. Those who supply the growers play a major role in driving a more sustainable cannabis industry through affordable growing products that reduce the environmental impact.

“Cannabis cultivators must have more sustainable options, and we as their supplier partners have a responsibility to provide solutions that help them be resource efficient,” said Chris Hagedorn, who leads Hawthorne Gardening Company. “At Hawthorne, we’re driving innovation that puts growers on a resource efficient path while supporting their needs for higher yields and quality. This report validates what the industry has been calling for – a consistent approach to data collection and reporting to inform more uniform resource efficiency standards.”

Some key highlights from the report include:

  • Data findings from the top six misconceptions about indoor cannabis cultivations

  • What growers can do now to be more sustainable

  • Case studies from entities advancing sustainability in indoor cultivation

  • Proposed energy policy concepts for controlled environment agriculture

Resource Use Efficiency in the Cannabis Industry is being shared with cannabis industry leaders and policy makers. Patrick McCartan of Regennabis and Geoff Trotter, CGO and co-founder of Regennabis, will hold an interactive presentation of the report at 11 a.m. PT, Thursday, November 17, at Hawthorne’s booth # 2127 at MjBizCon 2022 in Las Vegas. It also will be a topic of discussion at the 2023 Regennabis Cannabis Live conference in May at the United Nations in New York City.

About Regennabis

Regennabis delivers technology, advisory, membership, events and investment services to the global Cannabis, Hemp and Psychedelics industries as well as to “canna-curious” Fortune 500 companies seeking insights into these nascent sectors. Aligned to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, Regennabis builds cross-industry networks helping companies become the leading sustainable brands of the future with a vision to deliver “Regenerative Growth For All.” For more information, visit regennabis.com. Contact info@regennabis.com

About Hawthorne Gardening Company

Hawthorne Gardening Company is the leading provider of nutrients, lighting and other materials used in the indoor and hydroponic growing industry. The company is dedicated to creating high-quality products for growers that are grounded in social and environmental responsibility. For more information, visit hawthorne-gardening.com.

Media Inquiries:

Tim Colbert
Adduco Communications
tim@adducomm.com

Tom Matthews
Hawthorne Gardening Company
tmatthews@hawthornegc.com


