Regent’s Park mansion Hanover Lodge sold by Russian oligarch for £113m

A London mansion overlooking Regent’s Park that was once Britain’s most expensive house has been sold by a Russian businessman for £113m

Indian billionaire Ravi Ruia has bought Hanover Lodge from Andrey Goncharenko in an off-market deal, the Financial Times reported.

The 2,400 square metre mansion at 150 Park Road was built in 1827 and designed by John Nash, the architect of Buckingham Palace.

Grade II-listed Hanover Lodge was at one time the residence of the French ambassador to the UK and has a gym, sauna and a gallery, as well as accommodation for in-house staff and a swimming pool that can be converted into a ballroom.

Mr Goncharenko bought the property in 2012 from Conservative peer Lord Raj Kuman Bagri for £120m in what was at the time Britain’s most expensive property deal.

The Russian is a former senior executive at Kremlin-owned oil giant Gazprom and was part of a large group of oligarchs who bought up luxury property in Britain over the last decade and a half, leading the capital to be dubbed “Londongrad”.

In addition to Hanover Lodge, Mr Goncharenko bought two other homes in Hampstead and Belgravia, according to press reports.

The sale of his Regent’s Park property comes as oligarchs now rush to offload assets in the West following the war in Ukraine.

Sanctions in the wake of the invasion have prompted even those not targeted to pull their money out of Western countries, fearing future action.

Mr Goncharenko is not the target of sanctions.

A spokesperson for the Ruia family said Hanover Lodge “became available at a price which makes it an attractive investment”.

Mr Ruia and his brother Shashi co-founded India’s Essar Group, which has major interests in energy, metals, technology and retail.

Regent’s Park is a hugely sought-after location for billionaires.

Earlier this year, London’s most valuable house, The Holme, was put on the market for £300m.

The mansion, located within the park, was formerly owned by the Saudi royal family but is now in receivership following a lapse of a loan.

If a sale of The Holme achieves the expected price, it would set a new record for the largest property transaction ever in London.

The previous record was Chinese billionaire Cheung Chung-kiu’s purchase of a Knightsbridge property for £210m in 2020.

