U.S. markets open in 1 hour 42 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,691.75
    -0.75 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,384.00
    +93.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,686.00
    -80.50 (-0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,195.60
    +5.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.15
    +1.30 (+1.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,796.80
    -28.30 (-1.55%)
     

  • Silver

    22.23
    -0.94 (-4.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1321
    +0.0006 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7050
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.11
    +3.20 (+18.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3541
    -0.0011 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.8400
    -0.2900 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,802.10
    -3,281.27 (-7.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,073.58
    -109.01 (-9.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,470.96
    -45.91 (-0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,487.87
    -844.29 (-2.88%)
     
COMING UP:

Jobless claims preview: Another 195,000 Americans likely filed new claims last week

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

REGENXBIO Announces FDA Clearance of IND for Clinical Trial of RGX-202, a Novel Gene Therapy Candidate for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·8 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

  • Potential one-time gene therapy for the treatment of Duchenne includes a novel, optimized microdystrophin transgene and REGENXBIO's proprietary NAV® AAV8 vector

  • Innovative trial design, including comprehensive immunosuppressive regimen, to evaluate safety and optimal dose

  • cGMP process material made at commercial-scale to be used throughout clinical development of RGX-202

  • REGENXBIO expects to initiate trial in the first half of 2022

REGENXBIO Inc. (Nasdaq: RGNX) today announced the clearance of its Investigational New Drug (IND) application by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to evaluate RGX-202, a potential one-time gene therapy for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne) in a first-in-human clinical trial. RGX-202 is designed to deliver a transgene for a novel microdystrophin that includes the functional elements of the C-Terminal (CT) domain found in naturally occurring dystrophin. RGX-202 uses REGENXBIO's proprietary NAV® AAV8 vector. REGENXBIO plans to initiate the trial in the first half of 2022.

"We are excited to advance RGX-202, our investigational gene therapy for patients with Duchenne, into the clinic. Additional therapeutic options are still needed for the treatment of Duchenne, and our trial design follows compelling evidence from preclinical studies which demonstrated that one-time treatment with RGX-202 can express meaningful levels of a novel, functional microdystrophin protein in muscle, and showed significant improvements in muscle force and function in animal models," said Olivier Danos, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of REGENXBIO. "This innovative AAV gene therapy candidate for Duchenne was developed in-house at REGENXBIO through a highly collaborative process between our expert research and manufacturing teams and we believe that RGX-202 can potentially address unmet needs for patients with Duchenne."

AFFINITY DUCHENNETM Trial Design
The Phase I/II trial, named AFFINITY DUCHENNE, is a multicenter, open-label dose escalation and dose expansion clinical study to evaluate the safety, tolerability and clinical efficacy of a one-time intravenous (IV) dose of RGX-202 in patients with Duchenne. In the dose escalation phase of the trial, six ambulatory, pediatric patients (ages 4 to 11 years old) with Duchenne are expected to enroll in two cohorts with doses of 1x1014 genome copies (GC)/kg body weight (n=3) and 2x1014 GC/kg body weight (n=3). After an independent safety data review for each cohort, a dose expansion phase of the trial may allow for up to six additional patients to be enrolled at each dose level (for a total of up to nine patients in each dose cohort).

The trial design also consists of thorough safety measures informed by the Duchenne community and engagement with key opinion leaders, including a comprehensive, short-term, prophylactic immunosuppression regimen to proactively mitigate potential complement-mediated immunologic responses, and inclusion criteria based on dystrophin gene mutation status, including DMD gene mutations between exons 18 and 58. Trial endpoints include safety, immunogenicity assessments, pharmacodynamic and pharmacokinetic measures of RGX-202, including microdystrophin protein levels in muscle, and strength and functional assessments, including the North Star Ambulatory Assessment (NSAA) and timed function tests. Initial trial sites are expected to open in the U.S., with additional sites in Canada and Europe expected to follow.

"I am proud of our scientific and medical teams' work with the Duchenne community resulting in a thoughtful and innovative clinical trial design, which we believe addresses a number of important factors, including safety considerations," said Kenneth T. Mills, President and Chief Executive Officer of REGENXBIO. "This trial will use material derived from our proprietary commercial-scale process which is expected to enable consistent clinical supply and support efficient transition to later stage development. We are working quickly to start dosing patients in this trial and look forward to continuing our important work with stakeholders across the Duchenne community."

In support of the IND application, RGX-202 cGMP-grade material has been produced at commercial-scale capacity (1,000L) using REGENXBIO's proprietary suspension cell culture manufacturing process. REGENXBIO's internal cGMP facility is designed to enable production in 2,000L bioreactors and is on track to be fully operational in the first half of 2022. REGENXBIO plans to manufacture RGX-202 at the new facility.

About RGX-202
RGX-202 is designed to deliver a transgene for a novel microdystrophin that includes the functional elements of the C-Terminal (CT) domain found in naturally occurring dystrophin. Presence of the CT domain has been shown in preclinical studies to recruit several key proteins to the muscle cell membrane, leading to improved muscle resistance to contraction-induced muscle damage in dystrophic mice. Additional design features, including codon optimization and reduction of CpG content, may potentially improve gene expression, increase translational efficiency and reduce immunogenicity. RGX-202 is designed to support the delivery and targeted expression of genes throughout skeletal and heart muscle using the NAV AAV8 vector, a vector used in numerous clinical trials, and a well-characterized muscle-specific promoter (Spc5-12).

About Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy
Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne) is a rare genetic disorder, caused by mutations in the gene responsible for making dystrophin, a protein of central importance for muscle cell structure and function. Duchenne primarily affects males with approximately 1 in 3,500 to 1 in 5,000 males affected worldwide. The absence of functional dystrophin protein in individuals with Duchenne results in cell damage during muscle contraction, leading to cell death, inflammation, and fibrosis in muscle tissues. Initial symptoms of Duchenne include muscle weakness that is often noticeable at an early age, with diagnosis typically occurring by 5 years of age. Over time, individuals with Duchenne experience progressive muscle weakness and eventually lose the ability to walk. Respiratory and heart muscles are also affected, leading to difficulty breathing and the need for ventilator assistance, along with the development of cardiomyopathy. There is presently no cure for Duchenne.

About REGENXBIO Inc.
REGENXBIO is a leading clinical-stage biotechnology company seeking to improve lives through the curative potential of gene therapy. REGENXBIO's NAV® Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform, consists of exclusive rights to more than 100 novel AAV vectors, including AAV7, AAV8, AAV9 and AAVrh10. REGENXBIO and its third-party NAV Technology Platform Licensees are applying the NAV Technology Platform in the development of a broad pipeline of candidates in multiple therapeutic areas.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes "forward-looking statements," within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements express a belief, expectation or intention and are generally accompanied by words that convey projected future events or outcomes such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "assume," "design," "intend," "expect," "could," "plan," "potential," "predict," "seek," "should," "would" or by variations of such words or by similar expressions. The forward-looking statements include statements relating to, among other things, REGENXBIO's future operations and clinical trials. REGENXBIO has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations and assumptions and analyses made by REGENXBIO in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors REGENXBIO believes are appropriate under the circumstances. However, whether actual results and developments will conform with REGENXBIO's expectations and predictions is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including the timing of enrollment, commencement and completion and the success of clinical trials conducted by REGENXBIO, its licensees and its partners, the timing of commencement and completion and the success of preclinical studies conducted by REGENXBIO and its development partners, the timely development and launch of new products, the ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of product candidates, the ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for product candidates and technology, trends and challenges in the business and markets in which REGENXBIO operates, the size and growth of potential markets for product candidates and the ability to serve those markets, the rate and degree of acceptance of product candidates, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic or similar public health crises on REGENXBIO's business, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of REGENXBIO. Refer to the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of REGENXBIO's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and comparable "risk factors" sections of REGENXBIO's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings, which have been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are expressly qualified by the cautionary statements contained or referred to herein. The actual results or developments anticipated may not be realized or, even if substantially realized, they may not have the expected consequences to or effects on REGENXBIO or its businesses or operations. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to rely too heavily on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, REGENXBIO does not undertake any obligation, and specifically declines any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts:
Tricia Truehart
Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
347-926-7709
ttruehart@regenxbio.com

Investors:
Brendan Burns, 212-600-1902
brendan@argotpartners.com

Media:
David Rosen, 212-600-1902
david.rosen@argotpartners.com

(PRNewsfoto/REGENXBIO Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/REGENXBIO Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/regenxbio-announces-fda-clearance-of-ind-for-clinical-trial-of-rgx-202-a-novel-gene-therapy-candidate-for-duchenne-muscular-dystrophy-301455155.html

SOURCE REGENXBIO Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • The Independent Director of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG), J. Smith, Just Bought A Few More Shares

    Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that J. Smith, the Independent Director of Simon Property...

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 3 Stocks

    Every investor knows that the path toward profits lies in buying low and selling high. That’s a basic precept of any economic trading system. The trick, however, is recognizing when the stock is low enough to buy in. The prime moment to buy is when the stock hits bottom; that will maximize returns when the share price starts to rise again. There are a multitude of possible clues investors can use to find the price bottom; today, we’ll be looking at insider buying trends. Insiders – the corporate

  • India Medical Agency Flags ‘Major’ Worries Over Merck Covid Drug

    (Bloomberg) -- The head of India’s main medical research agency said there were “major safety concerns” over Merck & Co.’s Covid-19 drug that may impede its addition to the country’s viral treatment list.Most Read from BloombergWHO Downplays Threat of Covid-19 Variant Found in FranceU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayBiggest Tech Selling in a Decade as Rate Rout Spooks Hedge FundsOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHawkish Fed Sparks Tech Rout, Treasu

  • NRx Pharmaceuticals takes second shot at getting emergency use approval for Covid-19 treatment

    A Main Line pharmaceutical company has, for the second time, submitted an application seeking emergency use authorization for its experimental Covid-19 therapy from the Food and Drug Administration NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: NRXP) of Radnor is seeking the authorization for the use of its new drug candidate, Zyesami, in critical patients with Covid-19 who are at immediate risk of death from respiratory failure despite treatment with approved therapy including Remdesivir. The company initially sought emergency use approval for Zyesami in a broader group of Covid patients last year, but that application was rejected by the FDA.

  • Why Pfizer, Novavax, and Ocugen Stocks Are Sinking Today

    Investors seem to be seeing a light at the end of the tunnel with the COVID-19 pandemic despite the present darkness.

  • Stakes are high as Biogen faces investors next week at JP Morgan conference

    The Cambridge drugmaker is just one of scores of Massachusetts-based biotech and health care companies that are scheduled to present at the conference.

  • Why Annexon Biosciences Stock Plummeted 34% Today

    After Annexon (NASDAQ: ANNX) revealed that this occurred in an otherwise encouraging study of its ANX005, a pipeline drug aimed at treating Huntington's disease, the company's shares tumbled by over 34% on the day. After market hours on Tuesday, Annexon reported interim results from an ongoing, open-label Phase 2 clinical trial of ANX005. The data concerned patients who completed the full 24-week course of treatment and revealed that the drug demonstrated "full target engagement of C1q in both serum and cerebrospinal fluid observed in evaluable patients through the dosing period."

  • Why rare disease drug pioneer Emil Kakkis rode on a float in the Rose Parade

    Emil Kakkis' book documenting the development of the rare disease drug Aldurazyme went on sale Jan. 1. It was published by the media company he set up with his brother to tell "impossible, positive" stories.

  • Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. buys rights to oncology-related drug for $13.5 million

    In addition to the $13.5 million payment due at closing, Cumberland will pay Kyowa up to $3.5 million in milestones and tiered royalties of up to 10% on U.S. net sales.

  • Magic mushrooms are safe to treat mental health conditions, first human trial finds

    A psychedelic chemical found in magic mushrooms is safe to give to people in small doses, early research suggests.

  • What Does This Label Expansion Mean for Amgen's Shareholders?

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently approved Amgen's Otezla to treat all severity levels of plaque psoriasis.

  • Pfizer, BioNTech to collaborate in developing mRNA-based shingles vaccine

    Shares of Pfizer Inc. rose 1.6% in premarket trading Wednesday and BioNTech SE gained 0.9%, after the drug makers said they will collaborate in developing a potential first mRNA-based shingles vaccine. The companies said they will leverage the antigen technology identified by Pfizer and BioNTech's mRNA platform technology, which were used to develop their COVID-19 vaccine. Clinical trials of the potential shingles vaccine are expected to start in the second half of 2022. Under terms of the colla

  • Magic mushrooms could treat PTSD and depression with no side effects

    The active ingredient, psilocybin, did not have any negative side effects when administered in small doses

  • Lost or damaged your COVID-19 vaccination card? Here’s how you can still get the shot in NC

    How to go about getting proof that you’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19 depends on where in North Carolina you got your vaccine.

  • CDC shortens Pfizer booster wait time to 5 months after vaccine

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday updated its COVID-19 vaccine guidance, recommending that those who received the Pfizer shot get a booster five months after getting their second shot instead of six.Driving the news: The move comes a day after the Food and Drug Administration expanded vaccine booster eligibility, allowing 12- to 15-year-olds to receive a third shot. The FDA also shortened the amount of time people must wait between receiving a second shot and booster from

  • Pfizer expects updated COVID-19 vaccine data for kids under 5 by April

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Pfizer Inc expects the latest results from a clinical trial for kids under the age of 5 of the COVID-19 vaccine it developed with Germany's BioNTech SE by April, a top company scientist said on Wednesday. "The study has been amended to give a third dose to everybody who's less than five at least eight weeks after their last vaccination," Dr. Alejandra Gurtman, a Pfizer vaccine researcher said at a meeting of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP). In December, Pfizer said it was changing the design of the trial because children between the ages of 2 and 4 who were given two 3-microgram doses of the vaccine did not have the same immune response that a larger dose of the vaccine generated in older children.

  • U.S. CDC recommends five-month gap for Pfizer COVID-19 booster dose

    The move follows the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's decision on Monday to reduce the interval for the booster dose and authorize the use of a third dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children aged 12 to 15 years.. The CDC has also recommended that moderately or severely immunocompromised children aged five to 11 years receive an additional dose of vaccine 28 days after their second shot. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in late October last year, is the only vaccine available for children aged five to 11 years in the United States.

  • India says safety concerns restricting use of Merck COVID pill

    India has not added Merck's COVID-19 pill to its national treatment protocol for the disease due to known safety concerns that have restricted its use elsewhere, a senior health official told a media briefing on Wednesday. "We have to remember that this drug has major safety concerns," Balram Bhargava, head of the state-run Indian Council of Medical Research, said. Teratogenic drugs can harm the development of a foetus while mutagenic ones can permanently change the genetic material of a person.

  • VALEO PHARMA'S HESPERCO™ NOW AVAILABLE AT LOBLAWS, HESPERIDIN COVID-19 CLINICAL TRIAL RESULTS SUBMITTED FOR PUBLICATION

    Valeo Pharma Inc. (CSE: VPH) (OTCQB: VPHIF) (FSE:VP2) ("Valeo" or the "Company"), a Canadian pharmaceutical company, announced today that Hesperco, its unique flavonoid formulation approved by Health Canada for immune support, is now available for sale in approximately 300 stores under the Loblaw's banners including Loblaws, Dominion, Zehrs, Fortinio's, Your Independent Grocer and Superstore.

  • CDC, FDA Update COVID-19 Booster Shot Information

    The FDA has expanded the emergency use authorization for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine boosters to children ages 12 to 15.