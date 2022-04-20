U.S. markets open in 1 hour 46 minutes

REGENXBIO Announces Presentation at Chardan's 6th Annual Genetic Medicines and Cell Therapy Manufacturing Summit

·1 min read
In this article:
  • RGNX

ROCKVILLE, Md., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- REGENXBIO Inc. (Nasdaq: RGNX) today announced it will present in a fireside chat at Chardan's 6th Annual Genetic Medicines and Cell Therapy Manufacturing Summit on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET. The conference will be held in a virtual meeting format.

A webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed in the Investors section of REGENXBIO's website at www.regenxbio.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available in the Investors section of REGENXBIO's website for approximately 30 days following the fireside chat.

About REGENXBIO Inc.
REGENXBIO is a leading clinical-stage biotechnology company seeking to improve lives through the curative potential of gene therapy. REGENXBIO's NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform, consists of exclusive rights to more than 100 novel AAV vectors, including AAV7, AAV8, AAV9 and AAVrh10. REGENXBIO and its third-party NAV Technology Platform Licensees are applying the NAV Technology Platform in the development of a broad pipeline of candidates in multiple therapeutic areas.

Contacts:
Dana Cormack
Corporate Communications
dcormack@regenxbio.com

Investors:
Chris Brinzey
ICR Westwicke
339-970-2843
chris.brinzey@westwicke.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/regenxbio-announces-presentation-at-chardans-6th-annual-genetic-medicines-and-cell-therapy-manufacturing-summit-301528805.html

SOURCE REGENXBIO Inc.

