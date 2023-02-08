U.S. markets open in 1 hour 40 minutes

REGENXBIO Announces Presentation at the Virtual SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference

·1 min read

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- REGENXBIO Inc. (Nasdaq: RGNX) today announced that it will present at the SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference on Thursday, February 16, 2023.

SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference
Date: Thursday, February 16, 2023
Presentation: 12:00 p.m. ET

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed in the Investors section of REGENXBIO's website at www.regenxbio.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available in the Investors section of REGENXBIO's website for approximately 30 days following the presentation.

About REGENXBIO Inc.

REGENXBIO is a leading clinical-stage biotechnology company seeking to improve lives through the curative potential of gene therapy. REGENXBIO's NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform, consists of exclusive rights to more than 100 novel AAV vectors, including AAV7, AAV8, AAV9 and AAVrh10. REGENXBIO and its third-party NAV Technology Platform Licensees are applying the NAV Technology Platform in the development of a broad pipeline of candidates, including late-stage and commercial programs, in multiple therapeutic areas. REGENXBIO is committed to a "5x'25" strategy to progress five AAV Therapeutics from our internal pipeline and licensed programs into pivotal-stage or commercial products by 2025.

Contacts:

Dana Cormack
Corporate Communications
dcormack@regenxbio.com

Investors:
Chris Brinzey, ICR Westwicke
339-970-2843
chris.brinzey@westwicke.com

(PRNewsfoto/REGENXBIO Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/REGENXBIO Inc.)

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/regenxbio-announces-presentation-at-the-virtual-svb-securities-global-biopharma-conference-301741590.html

SOURCE REGENXBIO Inc.

