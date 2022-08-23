U.S. markets open in 1 hour 56 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,144.00
    +2.75 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,073.00
    +17.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,923.75
    +14.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,920.90
    +3.40 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.87
    +1.51 (+1.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,749.40
    +1.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    18.84
    -0.04 (-0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9926
    -0.0022 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0370
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.69
    +3.09 (+15.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1766
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.4460
    -0.0390 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,408.08
    +135.00 (+0.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    501.14
    +2.19 (+0.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,484.77
    -49.02 (-0.65%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,452.75
    -341.75 (-1.19%)
     

REGENXBIO Announces Presentations at the Society for the Study of Inborn Errors of Metabolism Annual Symposium

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • RGNX

ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- REGENXBIO Inc. (Nasdaq: RGNX) today announced presentations at the Society for the Study of Inborn Errors of Metabolism Annual Symposium, taking place from August 30 through September 2, 2022, in Freiburg, Germany. The presentations will highlight new data from the Phase I/II/III CAMPSIITE™ trial of RGX-121, an investigational one-time AAV Therapeutic for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II (MPS II), also known as Hunter Syndrome, and an encore data presentation for RGX-111, an investigational one-time AAV Therapeutic for the treatment of severe Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I (MPS I), or Hurler syndrome.

Presentations include:

Title: RGX-121 gene therapy for the treatment of severe mucopolysaccharidosis type II (MPS II): Interim analysis of data from a Phase 1/2 study
Presenter: Roberto Giugliani, M.D., Ph.D., Professor, Department of Genetics, UFRGS, Medical Genetics Service, HCPA, Porto Alegre, Brazil
Date/Time: Wednesday, August 31, 2022, 10:00 – 10:15 a.m. CEDT

Title: RGX-111 gene therapy for the treatment of severe mucopolysaccharidosis type I (MPS I): Interim analysis of data from the first in human study
Presenter: Raymond Wang, M.D., Division of Metabolic Disorders, CHOC Children's Hospital, Department of Pediatrics, University of California, Irvine, CA
Date/Time: Thursday, September 1, 2022, 11:30 – 11:45 a.m. CEDT

Title: Natural History of Neurodevelopment in Neuronopathic Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II (MPS II): Mullen Scales of Early Learning (MSEL) Cognitive, Motor, and Language Developmental Trajectories
Presenter: Maria Escolar, M.D., M.S., Professor of Pediatrics, Director, Program for the Study of Neurodevelopment in Rare Disorders, UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh
Date/Time: Wednesday, August 31, 2022, 6:45 – 8:15 p.m. CEDT

About REGENXBIO Inc.

REGENXBIO is a leading clinical-stage biotechnology company seeking to improve lives through the curative potential of gene therapy. REGENXBIO's NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform, consists of exclusive rights to more than 100 novel AAV vectors, including AAV7, AAV8, AAV9 and AAVrh10. REGENXBIO and its third-party NAV Technology Platform Licensees are applying the NAV Technology Platform in the development of a broad pipeline of candidates, including late-stage and commercial programs, in multiple therapeutic areas. REGENXBIO is committed to a "5x'25" strategy to progress five AAV Therapeutics from our internal pipeline and licensed programs into pivotal-stage or commercial products by 2025.

Contacts:

Dana Cormack
Corporate Communications
dcormack@regenxbio.com

Investors:
Chris Brinzey
ICR Westwicke
339-970-2843
chris.brinzey@westwicke.com

(PRNewsfoto/REGENXBIO Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/REGENXBIO Inc.)

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/regenxbio-announces-presentations-at-the-society-for-the-study-of-inborn-errors-of-metabolism-annual-symposium-301610457.html

SOURCE REGENXBIO Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Axsome (AXSM) Soars on FDA Nod for Depression Drug, Auvelity

    The FDA approves Axsome's (AXSM) Auvelity extended-release tablets for the treatment of major depressive disorder in adults. This becomes the first approved product for the company. Shares rise.

  • Pfizer and BioNTech say COVID vaccine data showed 73.2% efficacy among children aged 6 month to 4 years

    Pfizer Inc. and German partner BioNTech SE on Tuesday announced updated COVID vaccine data supporting efficacy in children aged 6 months through 4 years of age. The companies said updated analysis from 34 cases occurring at least seven days after a three-dose regimen showed 73.2% vaccine efficacy among children in that age group. The vaccine efficacy remained consistently above 70% in both children aged six months through 23 months and the 2 through 4 years age groups. Sequencing of the cases co

  • There’s Progress, and Lots of Questions, on Fall Covid-19 Booster Shots

    Moderna said Canada is getting 12 million doses of its bivalent booster, while Pfizer said it has asked the FDA for emergency-use authorization for its new shot.

  • Analysis-Meagre medicine cabinet leaves Sanofi unloved

    Sanofi's recent stock rout underscores the pressure on the French drug maker to redouble its efforts in the hunt for new medicines. Chief Executive Paul Hudson is entering his fourth year at the helm next month and has presided over a number of setbacks, most recently the failure of breast cancer pill amcenestrant, which Sanofi had touted as having strong commercial potential. The ensuing drop in the share price compounded losses from an investor scare over litigation linked to alleged cancer risks of heartburn drug Zantac days earlier, resulting in a more than 14% slump over eight days.

  • Novavax (NVAX) COVID-19 Vaccine Gets FDA Nod for Adolescents

    Post the label expansion by the FDA, Novavax's (NVAX) COVID-19 vaccine is the first protein-based COVID vaccine authorized for use in individuals aged 12 years and older in the United States.

  • FDA Says Study Needed To Assess Another Round Of Pfizer's COVID-19 Pill As Infection Rebounds

    The FDA has asked Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) to test an additional course of its antiviral Paxlovid among people who experience a rebound in COVID-19 after treatment. According to the Reuters report, the company must produce the initial results of a randomized controlled trial of a second course of the antiviral by September 30 next year. The National Institutes of Health studied 13,644 COVID-19 patients treated with Paxlovid or Merck & Co Inc's (NYSE: MRK) molnupiravir within five days of their COV

  • FDA approves first fast-acting oral drug for clinical depression

    Story at a glance A newly approved treatment for clinical depression is being hailed as a potential game changer for the millions of Americans who suffer from the condition. Auvelity, from Axsome Therapeutics, marks the first drug with a different mechanism of action approved for treating depression in 60 years. In clinical trials, participants reported…

  • Novavax's Covid-19 vaccine wins FDA approval for children ages 12 to 17

    The Food and Drug Administration granted similar emergency use authorization for Novavax's adult vaccine in July.

  • Rat poison is just one of the potentially dangerous substances likely to be mixed into illicit drugs

    Impurities are often added to recreational drugs to mask poor quality. Sebastian Leesch/EyeEm via Getty ImagesOver 150 people in Illinois started bleeding uncontrollably after using synthetic cannabis-based products – including fake marijuana, Spice and K2 – that contained the rat poison brodifacoum in March and April 2018. By the end of July 2021, these banned products were still being sold in 10 states and the District of Columbia, resulting in hundreds of severe bleeds and several deaths. Ill

  • FDA authorizes Novavax COVID vaccine for adolescents

    The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday cleared Novavax’s COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in adolescents, paving the way to expand eligibility for the fourth shot available in the United States. The two-dose regimen utilizes protein-based technology previously leveraged in vaccines to combat other viruses, offering an alternative for Americans skeptical of Pfizer and…

  • Hiring and data: how the U.S. will set up new Medicare drug price talks

    The U.S. government will soon begin hiring experts and collecting the data needed to launch direct negotiations over prescription drug prices for older and disabled people, a top Biden administration official told Reuters. President Joe Biden last week signed into law the Inflation Reduction Act, introducing new policies to tackle climate change, taxes and the rising cost of medicines. The Act will for the first time allow the federal Medicare health plan for people age 65 or older and the disabled to negotiate prices on up to 20 drugs a year.

  • Fed seems to ‘draw a line in the sand’ on inflation, says JPMorgan, as danger of recession exceeds risk of inflation

    While it is too early for the Federal Reserve to declare victory on inflation, there are good reasons to believe that it will continue to cool, according to a JPMorgan strategist, and the danger of recession exceeds the risk of inflation staying at a level that could inflict long-term economic damage.

  • Tesla stock is 40% undervalued after Inflation Reduction Act signing, analyst argues

    Tesla is poised to be a big winner from the Inflation Protection Act, one analyst says.

  • Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds

    Adding these three top-ranked, best-performing, and well-managed mutual funds to your retirement portfolio could maximize your returns.

  • Can EVgo Inc. (EVGO) Climb 34% to Reach the Level Wall Street Analysts Expect?

    The average of price targets set by Wall Street analysts indicates a potential upside of 33.5% in EVgo Inc. (EVGO). While the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric is questionable, the positive trend in earnings estimate revisions might translate into an upside in the stock.

  • Giant Fund Sells Apple, Tesla, Microsoft Stock. Here’s What It Bought.

    PSP Investments cut positions in Apple, Tesla, and Microsoft in the second quarter, and bought more Walmart shares.

  • Stock Market Today - 8/22: Stocks End Sharply Lower Growth, Inflation Worries As Powell Preps Jackson Hole Address; 10-Year Yields Pass 3%

    Stocks tumbled Monday as China rate cuts raise growth concerns and Europe's energy crisis keeps inflation concerns burning.

  • Dow tumbles 640 points as stocks record worst day in 2 months

    U.S. stocks finished sharply lower on Monday after their worst session in two months as investors braced for a more hawkish Federal Reserve. The S&P 500 slumped 90.49 points, or 2.1%, to 4,137.99. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 643.13 points, or 1.9%, to 33,063.61. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 323.64 points, or 2.6%, to 12,381.57. Market strategists blamed the weakness in stocks on expectations for more aggressive interest-rate hikes ahead of Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's speech on Friday

  • From Fashion to Food, Brits Using Fast Credit to Stretch Budgets

    (Bloomberg) -- The corporate TikTok account for Zilch features brunch plates, tourist trips and snacks for the office dog: buy now, pay later as a lifestyle. Most Read from BloombergSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ ActionHome Sellers Are Slashing Prices in Pandemic BoomtownsApple’s New iPhone 14 to Show India Closing Tech Gap With ChinaStocks Knocked Down as Torrid Rally Hits a Wall: Markets WrapCredit Suisse Investment Bankers Are Bracing for Brutal CutbacksThe London-based cr

  • Amazon’s Plunge Into Healthcare Threatens CVS

    Amazon appears determined to continue its healthcare M&A spree, which could spell trouble for existing players in the sector.