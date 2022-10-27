U.S. markets open in 1 hour 47 minutes

REGENXBIO to Host Conference Call on November 3 to Discuss Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results, Recent Operational Highlights and Interim Data from Phase II ALTITUDE® Trial of RGX-314 for the Treatment of Diabetic Retinopathy

·2 min read

ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- REGENXBIO Inc. (Nasdaq: RGNX) today announced that it will present data from the ALTITUDE® clinical trial evaluating RGX-314 using suprachoroidal delivery for the treatment of patients with diabetic retinopathy at the Retina Society 55th Annual Scientific Meeting taking place in Pasadena, CA, from November 2-5, 2022.

The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, recent operational highlights and this interim data.

Data Presentation Details:

Title: Suprachoroidal Delivery of RGX-314 for Diabetic Retinopathy: The Phase II ALTITUDE Study
Presenter: Lejla Vajzovic, MD, FASRS, Associate Professor of Ophthalmology and Director of Duke Vitreoretinal Fellowship Program, Vitreoretinal Surgery and Disease, Department of Ophthalmology, Duke University School of Medicine
Date/Time: Wednesday, November 2, 2022, 4:41 p.m. PT

The presentation will be available under the Presentations & Publications page in the Media section of REGENXBIO's website, www.regenxbio.com.

Earnings Call Webcast Details:

Listeners can register for the webcast via this link. Analysts wishing to participate in the question and answer session should use this link. A replay of the webcast will be available via the company's investor website approximately two hours after the call's conclusion. Those who plan on participating are advised to join 15 minutes prior to the start time.

About REGENXBIO Inc.
REGENXBIO is a leading clinical-stage biotechnology company seeking to improve lives through the curative potential of gene therapy. REGENXBIO's NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform, consists of exclusive rights to more than 100 novel AAV vectors, including AAV7, AAV8, AAV9 and AAVrh10. REGENXBIO and its third-party NAV Technology Platform Licensees are applying the NAV Technology Platform in the development of a broad pipeline of candidates, including late-stage and commercial programs, in multiple therapeutic areas. REGENXBIO is committed to a "5x'25" strategy to progress five AAV Therapeutics from our internal pipeline and licensed programs into pivotal-stage or commercial products by 2025.

Contacts:
Dana Cormack
Corporate Communications
dcormack@regenxbio.com

Investors:
Chris Brinzey
ICR Westwicke
339-970-2843
chris.brinzey@westwicke.com

(PRNewsfoto/REGENXBIO Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/REGENXBIO Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/regenxbio-to-host-conference-call-on-november-3-to-discuss-third-quarter-2022-financial-results-recent-operational-highlights-and-interim-data-from-phase-ii-altitude-trial-of-rgx-314-for-the-treatment-of-diabetic-retinopathy-301660842.html

SOURCE REGENXBIO Inc.

