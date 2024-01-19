Kenneth Mills, President and CEO of Regenxbio Inc, executed a sale of 45,000 shares in the company on January 16, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was carried out at an average price of $15.18 per share, resulting in a total value of $683,100.

Regenxbio Inc is a biotechnology company focused on the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene therapy. The company's platform includes a robust pipeline of treatments for a variety of diseases, including those affecting the eyes, the central nervous system, and the liver.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 90,000 shares of Regenxbio Inc and has not made any purchases. The recent sale represents half of the insider's transactions in shares over this period.

The insider transaction history for Regenxbio Inc indicates a trend of more sales than purchases among insiders over the past year, with 0 insider buys and 2 insider sells recorded.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Regenxbio Inc were trading at $15.18, giving the company a market capitalization of $605.77 million.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.88, with a GF Value of $17.19, suggesting that Regenxbio Inc is modestly undervalued. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which factors in historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Regenxbio Inc President and CEO Kenneth Mills Sells 45,000 Shares

Regenxbio Inc President and CEO Kenneth Mills Sells 45,000 Shares

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

