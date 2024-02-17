Regenxbio Inc President and CEO Kenneth Mills Sells 15,000 Shares

Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX), a biotechnology company focused on the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant viral vectors for use in gene therapy, has reported an insider sell transaction by its President and CEO, Kenneth Mills. According to a recent SEC Filing, the insider sold 15,000 shares of the company on February 14, 2024.

Over the past year, Kenneth Mills has sold a total of 105,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for Regenxbio Inc shows a pattern of more insider selling than buying, with 0 insider buys and 3 insider sells over the past year.

On the date of the recent sell, shares of Regenxbio Inc were trading at $16.76, resulting in a market capitalization of $827.489 million. The company's stock is currently assessed as Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.92, based on a GuruFocus Value of $18.21.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

