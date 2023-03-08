U.S. markets open in 1 hour 48 minutes

REGENXBIO to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

·1 min read

ROCKVILLE, Md., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- REGENXBIO Inc. (Nasdaq: RGNX) today announced it will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Barclays Global Healthcare Conference
Fireside Chat Date: Wednesday, March 15, 2023
Fireside Chat Time: 5:00 p.m. ET
Location: Miami, FL

BMO Biopharma Spotlight Series: Novel Technologies for the Delivery of Genetic Medicines Panel: Innovative AAVs Targeting Diverse Tissues
Panel Date: Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Panel Time: 9:00 a.m. ET
Location: Virtual

A live webcast of the presentation at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference can be accessed in the Investors section of REGENXBIO's website at www.regenxbio.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 30 days following the presentation.

About REGENXBIO Inc.

REGENXBIO is a leading clinical-stage biotechnology company seeking to improve lives through the curative potential of gene therapy. REGENXBIO's NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform, consists of exclusive rights to more than 100 novel AAV vectors, including AAV7, AAV8 and AAV9. REGENXBIO and its third-party NAV Technology Platform Licensees are applying the NAV Technology Platform in the development of a broad pipeline of candidates, including late-stage and commercial programs, in multiple therapeutic areas. REGENXBIO is committed to a "5x'25" strategy to progress five AAV Therapeutics from our internal pipeline and licensed programs into pivotal-stage or commercial products by 2025.

Contacts:

Dana Cormack
Corporate Communications
dcormack@regenxbio.com

Investors:
Chris Brinzey, ICR Westwicke
339-970-2843
chris.brinzey@westwicke.com

(PRNewsfoto/REGENXBIO Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/REGENXBIO Inc.)

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/regenxbio-to-participate-in-upcoming-investor-conferences-301765374.html

SOURCE REGENXBIO Inc.

