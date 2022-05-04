REGENXBIO Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Recent Operational Highlights

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Continues to advance RGX-314 program for the treatment of wet AMD and diabetic retinopathy; remains on track for first BLA filing in 2024

Today announced update on initiation of AFFINITY DUCHENNE™ trial of RGX-202 for the treatment of Duchenne

Continues plans for expanded enrollment of RGX-121 and RGX-111 clinical trials for the treatment of MPS II and MPS I, respectively

In-house cGMP manufacturing facility is operational, allowing for high-yield manufacturing of AAV Therapeutics up to 2,000L scale

$765 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of March 31, 2022; operational runway into 2025

REGENXBIO Inc. (Nasdaq: RGNX) today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, and recent operational highlights.

"We are encouraged by our progress this year as we work to advance the development of our leading AAV Therapeutics pipeline," said Kenneth T. Mills, President and Chief Executive Officer of REGENXBIO. "As we continue to enroll patients in two pivotal trials, RGX-314 continues to be on track for a 2024 BLA submission. We are collaborating with AbbVie on our subretinal and suprachoroidal trials for the treatment of wet AMD and diabetic retinopathy, as we aim to make a significant impact for the millions of patients suffering from vision loss associated with these retinal diseases."

Mr. Mills continued: "We remain deeply committed to developing programs for rare diseases. Though we made the difficult decision to delay dosing patients in our RGX-202 trial, we continue to prepare for trial initiation. Plans for the expanded enrollment in our MPS II and MPS I clinical trials continue, and we look forward to sharing further updates on these trials in the second half of the year. Additionally, our state-of-the-art, in-house cGMP manufacturing facility is operational, and will be instrumental in advancing our programs. We look forward to leveraging our strong cash position to achieve our recently announced '5x'25' goal of progressing five AAV Therapeutics from our internal pipeline and licensed programs into pivotal-stage or commercial products by 2025."

Program Highlights and Milestones

RGX-314: RGX-314 is an investigational one-time AAV Therapeutic being developed in collaboration with AbbVie for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD), diabetic retinopathy (DR) and other additional chronic retinal conditions. RGX-314 uses the NAV AAV8 vector to deliver a gene encoding a therapeutic antibody fragment to inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF).

RGX-314 Subretinal Delivery for the Treatment of Wet AMD

RGX-314 Suprachoroidal Delivery for the Treatment of Wet AMD

RGX-314 Suprachoroidal Delivery for the Treatment of DR

RGX-202: RGX-202 is an investigational one-time AAV Therapeutic for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (Duchenne), using the NAV AAV8 vector to deliver a transgene for a novel microdystrophin that includes the functional elements of the C-Terminal (CT) domain as well as a muscle specific promoter to support a targeted therapy for improved resistance to muscle damage associated with Duchenne.

REGENXBIO today announced that it has taken proactive measures that will result in the delayed dosing of the first patient in the Phase I/II AFFINITY DUCHENNE™ trial due to an unexpected observation in the final stages of manufacturing at one of its third-party manufacturers.

Work preparing for the AFFINITY DUCHENNE trial initiation continues, including readying clinical trial sites and manufacturing additional clinical supply for the upcoming trial; REGENXBIO anticipates dosing the first patient in this trial in the first half of 2023.

RGX-121: RGX-121 is an investigational one-time AAV Therapeutic for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II (MPS II), also known as Hunter Syndrome, using the NAV AAV9 vector to deliver the gene that encodes the iduronate-2-sulfatase (I2S) enzyme.

In February 2022, REGENXBIO announced new data from the Phase I/II trial of RGX-121 for the treatment of MPS II in children four months to five years old at the 18 th Annual WORLD Symposium .

REGENXBIO continues with plans for enrollment in the Cohort 3 expansion arm of the Phase I/II trial using commercial-scale cGMP material.

The Phase I/II trial of RGX-121 for the treatment of pediatric patients with MPS II over the age of five years old is also ongoing.

RGX-111: RGX-111 is an investigational one-time AAV Therapeutic for the treatment of severe Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I (MPS I), using the NAV AAV9 vector to deliver the α-l-iduronidase (IDUA) gene.

In February 2022, REGENXBIO announced new interim data from the Phase I/II trial and the single-patient IND of RGX-111 at the 18th Annual WORLD Symposium.

REGENXBIO continues with plans for enrollment in the Cohort 2 expansion arm of the Phase I/II trial.

Operational Updates

Launched "5x'25" strategy that will provide a clear and definable plan to advance five AAV Therapeutics from our internal pipeline and licensed programs into pivotal stage trials or commercial products by 2025.

Current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) Manufacturing Facility

NAV Technology Licensee Program Highlights

As of March 31, 2022, REGENXBIO's NAV® Technology Platform was being applied in one marketed product and multiple clinical stage partnered programs, with the potential to impact a broad range of therapeutic areas and disease indications.

Zolgensma®, a one-time AAV Therapeutic for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), is a marketed product utilizing REGENXBIO's NAV AAV9 vector.

In February 2022, Astellas announced positive interim safety data from FORTIS, the Phase I/II clinical trial evaluating AT845 in adults with Late-Onset Pompe Disease. AT845 is being developed as a one-time gene therapy utilizing REGENXBIO's NAV AAV8 vector.

Financial Results

Cash Position: Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $764.8 million as of March 31, 2022, compared to $849.3 million as of December 31, 2021. The decrease was primarily attributable cash used to fund operating activities and capital expenditures and temporary unrealized losses on marketable debt securities during the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Revenues: Revenues were $22.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to $18.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021. The increase was primarily attributable to Zolgensma royalty revenues, which increased by $3.3 million, from $18.3 million for the first quarter of 2021 to $21.5 million for the first quarter of 2022. As reported by Novartis, sales of Zolgensma for the first quarter of 2022 increased by 14% as compared to the first quarter of 2021, driven by geographic expansion of product access.

Research and Development Expenses: Research and development expenses were $55.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to $39.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021. The increase was primarily attributable to personnel costs as a result of increased headcount, and costs associated with clinical trials and manufacturing-related activities for our lead product candidates.

General and Administrative Expenses: General and administrative expenses were $22.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to $17.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021. The increase was primarily attributable to personnel costs as a result of increased headcount and professional fees for advisory and other services.

Net Loss: Net loss was $76.7 million, or $1.79 basic and diluted net loss per share, for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to a net loss of $50.1 million, or $1.20 basic and diluted net loss per share, for the three months ended March 31, 2021. Net loss for the first quarter of 2022 includes a non-recurring charge of $9.2 million recorded as cost of revenues related to the amendment of our license agreement with The Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania.

Financial Guidance

Based on its current operating plan, REGENXBIO expects its balance in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $764.8 million as of March 31, 2022 to fund its operations into 2025.

About REGENXBIO Inc.

REGENXBIO is a leading clinical-stage biotechnology company seeking to improve lives through the curative potential of gene therapy. REGENXBIO's NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform, consists of exclusive rights to more than 100 novel AAV vectors, including AAV7, AAV8, AAV9 and AAVrh10. REGENXBIO and its third-party NAV Technology Platform Licensees are applying the NAV Technology Platform in the development of a broad pipeline of candidates, including late-stage and commercial programs, in multiple therapeutic areas. REGENXBIO is committed to a "5x'25" strategy to progress five AAV Therapeutics from our internal pipeline and licensed programs into pivotal-stage trials or commercial products by 2025.

REGENXBIO INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (in thousands)





March 31, 2022



December 31, 2021

Assets















Current assets















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 191,873



$ 345,209

Marketable securities



202,261





112,230

Accounts receivable, net



27,022





32,439

Prepaid expenses



18,542





18,752

Other current assets



7,179





10,196

Total current assets



446,877





518,826

Marketable securities



370,659





391,907

Accounts receivable, net



2,084





2,262

Property and equipment, net



135,264





131,547

Operating lease right-of-use assets



59,925





60,904

Restricted cash



2,030





2,030

Other assets



8,529





6,428

Total assets

$ 1,025,368



$ 1,113,904

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity















Current liabilities















Accounts payable

$ 24,708



$ 11,387

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



48,423





76,111

Deferred revenue



3,333





3,333

Operating lease liabilities



2,121





1,752

Liability related to sale of future royalties



41,352





37,889

Total current liabilities



119,937





130,472

Operating lease liabilities



85,568





84,929

Liability related to sale of future royalties



122,514





133,460

Other liabilities



7,680





745

Total liabilities



335,699





349,606

Stockholders' equity















Preferred stock; no shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021



—





—

Common stock; 42,982 and 42,831 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively



4





4

Additional paid-in capital



939,570





928,095

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(11,950)





(2,569)

Accumulated deficit



(237,955)





(161,232)

Total stockholders' equity



689,669





764,298

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 1,025,368



$ 1,113,904



REGENXBIO INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data)





Three Months Ended March 31,





2022



2021

Revenues















License and royalty revenue

$ 22,218



$ 18,884

Total revenues



22,218





18,884

Operating Expenses















Cost of revenues



15,717





4,851

Research and development



55,627





39,722

General and administrative



22,318





17,838

Credit losses and other



83





515

Total operating expenses



93,745





62,926

Loss from operations



(71,527)





(44,042)

Other Income (Expense)















Interest income from licensing



94





29

Investment income



799





580

Interest expense



(6,130)





(6,702)

Total other income (expense)



(5,237)





(6,093)

Loss before income taxes



(76,764)





(50,135)

Income Tax Benefit (Expense)



41





(4)

Net loss

$ (76,723)



$ (50,139)

Other Comprehensive Loss















Unrealized loss on available-for-sale securities, net



(9,381)





(1,008)

Total other comprehensive loss



(9,381)





(1,008)

Comprehensive loss

$ (86,104)



$ (51,147)



















Net loss per share, basic and diluted

$ (1.79)



$ (1.20)

Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted



42,944





41,819



