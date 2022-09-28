U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,719.04
    +71.75 (+1.97%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,683.74
    +548.75 (+1.88%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,051.64
    +222.13 (+2.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,715.24
    +52.73 (+3.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.86
    -0.29 (-0.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,667.70
    -2.30 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    18.90
    +0.02 (+0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9731
    +0.0134 (+1.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7050
    -0.2590 (-6.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0873
    +0.0142 (+1.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.1280
    -0.6630 (-0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,627.51
    +633.24 (+3.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    447.10
    +18.32 (+4.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,005.39
    +20.80 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,173.98
    -397.89 (-1.50%)
     

Regie secures $10M to generate marketing copy using AI

Kyle Wiggers
·4 min read

Regie.ai, a startup using OpenAI's GPT-3 text-generating system to create sales and marketing content for brands, today announced that it raised $10 million in Series A funding led by Scale Venture Partners with participation from Foundation Capital, South Park Commons, Day One Ventures and prominent angel investors. The fresh investment comes as VCs see a growing opportunity in AI-powered, copy-generating adtech companies, whose tech promises to save time while potentially increasing personalization.

Regie was founded in 2020 by Matt Millen and Srinath Sridhar. Previously a software engineer at Google and Meta, Sridhar is a data scientist by trade, having developed enterprise-scale AI systems that detect duplicate images and rank search results. Millen was formerly a VP at T-Mobile, leading the national sales teams (e.g., strategic accounts and public sector).

With Regie, Sridhar says he and Millen aimed to create a way for companies to communicate with their customers via channels like email, social media, text, podcasts, online advertising and more. Because companies have so many platforms and mediums at their disposal to speak with customers, he notes, it can be a challenge for content marketers to produce continuously compelling content to reach their customers.

"The way content is getting generated has fundamentally changed," Sridhar told TechCrunch in an email interview. "Marketers and copywriters working in the enterprise ... increasingly [need] to produce and manage content and content workflows at scale."

Regie uses GPT-3 to power its service -- the same GPT-3 that can generate poetry, prose and academic papers. But it's a "flavor" of GPT-3 fine-tuned on a training data set of roughly 20,000 sales sequences (the series of steps to convert prospects into paying customers) and nearly 100 million sales emails. Also in the mix are custom language systems built by Regie to reflect brands and their messaging, designed to be integrated with existing sale platforms like Outreach, HubSpot, and Salesloft.

Regie
Regie

Image Credits: Regie

Lest the systems spew problematic language, Regie says that every system goes through "human curation" and vetting before being released. The startup also claims to train the systems on "inclusive" language and test them for biases, like bias against certain demographic groups.

Customers can use Regie to generate original, optimized-for-search-engines content or create custom sales sequences. The platform also offers blog- and social-media-post-authoring tools for personalizing messages, as well as a Chrome extension that analyzes the "quality" of emails that customers send -- and optionally rewrites the text.

"Generative AI is completely disrupting the way content is created today. The biggest competitors of Regie would be the large content authoring and management platforms that will be completely redesigned AI first going forward," Sridhar said confidently. "For example, Adobe’s suite of products including Acrobat, Illustrator, Photoshop, now Figma as well as Adobe Experience Cloud will start to get outdated as Regie continues to build on an intelligent content creation and management platform for the enterprise."

More immediately, Regie competes with vendors like Jasper, Phrasee, Copysmith and Copy.ai -- all of which tap AI to generate bespoke marketing copy. But Sridhar argues that Regie is a more vertical platform that caters to go-to-market teams in the enterprise while combining text, images and workflows into a single glass pane.

"Generative AI is such a paradigm shift that not only productivity and top-line of companies will go up as a result, but the bottom line will also go down simultaneously. There are very few products that can improve both sides of that financial equation," Sridhar continued. "So if a company wants to reduce costs because they want to assimilate sales tools, or reduce outsourced writing while simultaneously increasing revenue, Regie can do that. If you are an outsourced marketing agency looking to retain more customers and efficiently generate content at scale, Regie can definitely do that for agencies as well."

The company currently has more than 70 software-as-a-service customers on annual contracts, including AT&T, Sophos, Okta and Crunchbase. Sridhar didn't reveal revenue but said that he expects the 25-person company to grow "meaningfully" this year.

"This is a revolutionary new field. And as always, adoption will require educating the users," Sridhar said. "It is clear to us as practitioners that the world has changed. But it will take time for others to get their hands dirty and convince themselves that this is happening -- and that it is a very positive development. So we have to be patient in educating the industry. We also have to show that content quality isn’t compromised and that it can perform better and be maintained more consistently with the strategic application of AI."

To date, Regie has raised $14.8 million.

Recommended Stories

  • VRAI wants to tackle the energy crisis by bringing VR simulation training to offshore wind sector

    Virtual reality (VR) has struggled to transition too far beyond gaming circles and specific industry use cases such as medical training, but with the burgeoning metaverse movement championed by tech heavyweights such as Meta, there has been a renewed hope (and hype) around the promise that virtual worlds bring. BAE Systems is using VRAI.

  • The Old Man, review: Jeff Bridges rages – and brawls – against the dying of the light

    If you come to The Old Man (Disney+) like I did – not knowing the first thing about it, except that it stars Jeff Bridges, who is pretty good in everything ⁠– then you’ll watch the first 15 minutes and think: boy, this is slow. Grindingly slow.

  • How to Use the Zacks Rank to Find Top Stocks

    In bear markets, it pays to find the best companies. Here's how you can do it.

  • Twitter says it inadvertently ran ads on profiles containing CSAM

    Twitter has revealed that it mistakenly ran ads on profiles dealing in CSAM.

  • Vietnam to restrict which social media accounts can post news

    With the rising tide of fake news on social media platforms, the debate over how much control a government should have on online information is a perennial one. In Vietnam, the government is intensifying its control over the internet regime. The country is formulating new rules to control which types of social media accounts are allowed to disseminate news in the country, Reuters reported, citing sources.

  • The Job Market Was Already Cooling When The Fed Panicked; Here's The Proof

    Did the Fed go overboard to try and weaken the job market and tame inflation? New Treasury data suggests job growth was already slowing.

  • Sony's PlayStation loyalty program debuts in the US on October 5th

    Sony is launching its PlayStation loyalty program in the US next month, and you can earn digital collectibles.

  • Bear Market Bounce Brings This Question

    Traders have been anxiously anticipating a counter-trend bounce since the last one fizzled out on Sept. 13. The action on Wednesday was a classic example of how buyers start putting more money to work the longer that the indexes stay in positive territory. Breadth was extremely strong at better than 6 to 1, which is typical of bear market bounces.

  • General Motors CEO Mary Barra revises return-to-office plan after pushback

    General Motors CEO Mary Barra yesterday apologized to salaried workers for the timing of a memo sent late Friday afternoon outlining a new back-to-office policy and delayed the implementation of the plan. The email said that GM employees who had been working remotely during the pandemic would be required later this year to return to the office at least three days a week, the Detroit Free Press reported. The email triggered employee pushback about both the updated policy and the timing of the announcement, leading Barra to partially walk back the decision, announcing Tuesday that the automaker will not implement the requirement this year but that “a more regular, in-person presence” will still be the plan for the future.

  • Biogen stock soars on promising data from Alzheimer’s drug trial

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Biogen stock performance on promising Alzheimer’s drug trial data.

  • Did Intel Just Beat AMD at Its Own Game?

    Today's video focuses on Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), and recent updates to the new generation of consumer processors. The consumer market is a crucial revenue segment for both of these semiconductor giants, but is there a clear winner right now? Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

  • Intel exec on its turnaround: ‘We’ve got to build back that customer trust’

    Intel executives say they're going build back customer trust to turn its business around.

  • Boeing to sell 24 Dreamliners to Asian airline

    The Boeing Co., which carries an economic heft in Ohio and the Dayton region, has secured a large order.

  • Exxon orders shale stand-down over rash of oilfield worker injuries

    Exxon Mobil issued a temporary "stand-down" across its U.S. shale operations last week following back-to-back worker injuries, including one fatality, according to people familiar with the matter. The incidents, one of which marked the second death this year of a contractor, comes at a turning point for oilfield service firms straining to hire workers to restart some operations. The stand-down follows two worker accidents within days at production sites run by Exxon's shale unit and comes as Exxon is facing multiple negligence lawsuits.

  • Intel's Affordable Arc A770 Graphics Card Gives Frustrated Gamers Another Option

    The most widely used graphics card among PC gamers, according to Steam's monthly hardware and software survey, is the six-year-old NVIDIA GTX 1060. Such an old graphics card is at the top of the list not because owners didn't want to upgrade, but because they couldn't. Surging graphics card prices during the pandemic, fueled in part by the cryptocurrency bubble, erased any chance of finding a graphics card that provided a meaningful bump in performance without needing to pay through the nose.

  • Fidelity's Genius Way to Convert Your 401(k) into Income

    Creating reliable streams of retirement income is one of the most important elements of a person's financial plan. A retirement industry giant says it now has a new way for retirees to meet this vital challenge. Fidelity Investments plans to … Continue reading → The post There's a New Way to Convert Your 401(k) into a Pension-like Stream of Income appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Defamation lawsuit against Fox News, Lou Dobbs can proceed to trial

    A defamation lawsuit against Fox Corp., Fox News Network and Lou Dobbs can proceed toward trial, a judge ruled Monday after concluding that a Venezuelan businessman had made sufficient claims of being unfairly accused of trying to corrupt the 2020 U.S. presidential election to be permitted to gather more evidence.

  • Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Launches Wide Range of Updates

    Zoom Video Communications (ZM) brings new features on Zoom One, Zoom Contact Centre, Zoom Spaces, Zoom Events and Zoom IQ for Sales.

  • Apple Stock Slumps on Report It Scrapped Production Hike

    Apple suppliers STMicro and Taiwan Semiconductor also fall on a report the tech giant is reversing a planned increase in iPhone production. But analysts note that strong demand for high-end models.

  • ROKU Ultra Streaming Set-Top Box Arrives in Canada for $129

    ROKU is set to expand in Canada with the launch of the Roku Ultra streaming set-top box that comes with a swift interface, Dolby Atmos, HDR10+ compatibility and a rechargeable remote.