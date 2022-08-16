U.S. markets closed

REGINA CHUNG LOY RETURNS TO DDB WORLDWIDE AS SENIOR DIRECTOR, GLOBAL MARKETING & COMMUNICATIONS

·3 min read
In this article:
  • OMC
    Watchlist

Chung Loy rejoins the global network after appointments at Omnicom and Dentsu.

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After several years in marketing and communications roles at both Omnicom and Dentsu International, Regina Chung Loy has rejoined DDB Worldwide as Senior Director, Global Marketing & Communications reporting into Global Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, Donna Tobin. Chung Loy brings almost ten years of agency and holding company communications experience and most recently led strategic marketing and communications for Dentsu's Merkle B2B, playing a key role in its rise to agency of the year across several business to business award shows. She has also been responsible for building brand awareness and raising executive profiles across the Dentsu and Omnicom networks. In her new role, she will partner with Tobin on all DDB global network marketing and communications, leading DDB's global social media strategy, content plan and execution, and DE&I-related global communications.

Regina Chung Loy, Senior Director, Marketing &amp; Communications, DDB WW
Regina Chung Loy, Senior Director, Marketing & Communications, DDB WW

Said Donna Tobin: "I am absolutely thrilled Regina is rejoining DDB Worldwide in this expanded capacity. She brings a refreshing dose of positive energy, terrific experience, and innovative ideas to our dynamic, global MarComms team. She will be instrumental as we continue to build our DDB WW brand and fuel heightened growth for our network. Regina's pre-existing knowledge of DDB and Omnicom give her an immediate advantage right from the start and we are lucky to have her back."

Said Chung Loy: "It is great to be part of the DDB Worldwide once more. It was clear to me that there is so much new momentum, strong leadership, vision and solid strategic plan for growth. DDB has always held a special place in my heart, and I am very happy to have rejoined the network."

ABOUT DDB WORLDWIDE
DDB Worldwide (www.ddb.com) is one of the world's largest and most influential advertising and marketing networks. DDB has been named Agency Network of the Year 2022 Effies US, Asia Pacific Network of the Year 2022 Spikes Asia, #3 Global Network in 2022 by the Cannes International Festival of Creativity, Network of the Year by D&AD in 2022 and 2021, Network of the Year ADC in 2021, Network of the Year 2021 Effies Latin America, Network of the Year 2021 El Ojo, as well as numerous accolades from the industry's leading advertising publications and awards shows. WARC has listed DDB as one of the Top 3 Global Networks for 12 of the last 15 years. The network's clients include Molson Coors, Volkswagen, McDonald's, Unilever, Mars, Peloton, JetBlue, Johnson & Johnson, and the U.S. Army, among others. Founded in 1949, DDB is part of the Omnicom Group (NYSE: OMC) and consists of over 10,000 employees across 149 offices in over 63 countries, with its flagship office in New York, NY.

ABOUT OMNICOM 
Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE – OMC) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries.

CONTACT: Donna Tobin, Global Chief Marketing & Communications Officer; donna@ddb.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/regina-chung-loy-returns-to-ddb-worldwide-as-senior-director-global-marketing--communications-301606096.html

SOURCE DDB Worldwide

