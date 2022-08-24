Which Region will Dominate the Alkyl Polyglycoside (APG) Market? Find out in Technavio's Market Analysis Report

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkyl polyglucosides (APG) are non-ionic surfactants that are produced from fatty alcohols and glucose. They are bio-degradable in nature and are used in a variety of applications such as cosmetics, personal care, and industrial. APG surfactants are eco-friendly and biodegradable surfactants.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Alkyl Polyglycoside (APG) Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The alkyl polyglycoside (APG) market size is expected to grow by USD 431.24 mn between 2021 and 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.58%, according to Technavio's latest estimates.

Alkyl Polyglycoside (APG) Market 2022-2026:Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the alkyl polyglycoside (APG) market include BASF SE, China National Chemical Corp. Ltd., Clariant International Ltd., Croda International Plc, Dadia Chemicals Industries, FENCHEM, Hugo New Materials (Wuxi) Co. Ltd., Huntsman Corp., IRO Group Inc., Kao Corp., LG Household and Health Care Ltd., Libra Speciality Chemicals Ltd, Pilot Chemical Co., SEPPIC SA, Shanghai Fakai Chemical Co. Ltd., Shiv Shakti Group, Silver Fern Chemical Inc., SpecialChem S.A., The Dow Chemical Co., and Yangzhou Chenhua New Materials Co. Ltd.

The report also covers the following areas:

Alkyl Polyglycoside (APG) Market 2022-2026:Segmentation

Application

Geography

Alkyl Polyglycoside (APG) Market 2022-2026:Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist alkyl polyglycoside (APG) market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the alkyl polyglycoside (APG) market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the alkyl polyglycoside (APG) market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of alkyl polyglycoside (APG) market vendors

Alkyl Polyglycoside (APG) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.58% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 431.24 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.31 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 35% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BASF SE, China National Chemical Corp. Ltd., Clariant International Ltd., Croda International Plc, Dadia Chemicals Industries, FENCHEM, Hugo New Materials (Wuxi) Co. Ltd., Huntsman Corp., IRO Group Inc., Kao Corp., LG Household and Health Care Ltd., Libra Speciality Chemicals Ltd, Pilot Chemical Co., SEPPIC SA, Shanghai Fakai Chemical Co. Ltd., Shiv Shakti Group, Silver Fern Chemical Inc., SpecialChem S.A., The Dow Chemical Co., and Yangzhou Chenhua New Materials Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Home care products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Personal care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Industrial cleaners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Agricultural chemicals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.8 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 BASF SE

10.4 Clariant International Ltd.

10.5 Croda International Plc

10.6 FENCHEM

10.7 Huntsman Corp.

10.8 LG Household and Health Care Ltd.

10.9 Shanghai Fakai Chemical Co. Ltd.

10.10 SpecialChem S.A.

10.11 The Dow Chemical Co.

10.12 Yangzhou Chenhua New Materials Co. Ltd.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

