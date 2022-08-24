U.S. markets open in 9 hours 3 minutes

Which Region will Dominate the Alkyl Polyglycoside (APG) Market? Find out in Technavio's Market Analysis Report

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkyl polyglucosides (APG) are non-ionic surfactants that are produced from fatty alcohols and glucose. They are bio-degradable in nature and are used in a variety of applications such as cosmetics, personal care, and industrial. APG surfactants are eco-friendly and biodegradable surfactants.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Alkyl Polyglycoside (APG) Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Alkyl Polyglycoside (APG) Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The alkyl polyglycoside (APG) market size is expected to grow by USD 431.24 mn between 2021 and 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.58%, according to Technavio's latest estimates.

This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment to help businesses obtain growth opportunities. Read a FREE PDF Sample Report

Alkyl Polyglycoside (APG) Market 2022-2026:Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the alkyl polyglycoside (APG) market include BASF SE, China National Chemical Corp. Ltd., Clariant International Ltd., Croda International Plc, Dadia Chemicals Industries, FENCHEM, Hugo New Materials (Wuxi) Co. Ltd., Huntsman Corp., IRO Group Inc., Kao Corp., LG Household and Health Care Ltd., Libra Speciality Chemicals Ltd, Pilot Chemical Co., SEPPIC SA, Shanghai Fakai Chemical Co. Ltd., Shiv Shakti Group, Silver Fern Chemical Inc., SpecialChem S.A., The Dow Chemical Co., and Yangzhou Chenhua New Materials Co. Ltd.

The report also covers the following areas:

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000.

Alkyl Polyglycoside (APG) Market 2022-2026:Segmentation

  • Application

  • Geography

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Alkyl Polyglycoside (APG) Market 2022-2026:Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist alkyl polyglycoside (APG) market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the alkyl polyglycoside (APG) market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the alkyl polyglycoside (APG) market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of alkyl polyglycoside (APG) market vendors

Related Reports

Ethoxylates Market by End-user, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Trimethylamine Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Alkyl Polyglycoside (APG) Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.58%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 431.24 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.31

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

Europe at 35%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, Japan, India, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

BASF SE, China National Chemical Corp. Ltd., Clariant International Ltd., Croda International Plc, Dadia Chemicals Industries, FENCHEM, Hugo New Materials (Wuxi) Co. Ltd., Huntsman Corp., IRO Group Inc., Kao Corp., LG Household and Health Care Ltd., Libra Speciality Chemicals Ltd, Pilot Chemical Co., SEPPIC SA, Shanghai Fakai Chemical Co. Ltd., Shiv Shakti Group, Silver Fern Chemical Inc., SpecialChem S.A., The Dow Chemical Co., and Yangzhou Chenhua New Materials Co. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Specialty Chemicals Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Home care products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Personal care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Industrial cleaners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Agricultural chemicals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 BASF SE

  • 10.4 Clariant International Ltd.

  • 10.5 Croda International Plc

  • 10.6 FENCHEM

  • 10.7 Huntsman Corp.

  • 10.8 LG Household and Health Care Ltd.

  • 10.9 Shanghai Fakai Chemical Co. Ltd.

  • 10.10 SpecialChem S.A.

  • 10.11 The Dow Chemical Co.

  • 10.12 Yangzhou Chenhua New Materials Co. Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/which-region-will-dominate-the-alkyl-polyglycoside-apg-market-find-out-in-technavios-market-analysis-report-301609253.html

SOURCE Technavio

