Which Region will Dominate the Continuous Basalt Fiber Market? Find out in Technavio's Market Analysis Report
NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The continuous basalt fiber market has been segmented by application (construction, molding, electrical and electronics, automotive, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
The continuous basalt fiber market size is estimated to grow by USD 135.06 mn from 2020 to 2025. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.
Market Segmentation
By geography, North America will have the largest share of market growth. The region is expected to account for 36% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth of the market in the region is attributed to factors such as the increasing demand from various end-users such as aerospace and alternative energy sectors. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions. The US is the key country for the continuous basalt fiber market in North America.
By application, the construction segment will contribute the largest share of the market during the forecast period. Continuous basalt fiber has low thermal conductivity, strong resistance, high compatibility with organic and inorganic binders, high strength with low weight, and high fire resistance and durability. Hence, basalt composites are preferred in the construction industry when compared to traditional materials such as carbon, steel, and glass fibers. In addition, continuous basalt fiber requires low production cost and is environment-friendly.
Market Dynamics
The superior properties of continuous basalt fiber over traditional materials are driving the continuous basalt fiber market growth. However, factors such as increased demand for lightweight composite materials in the automotive industry may challenge the market growth.
Company Profiles
The continuous basalt fiber market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors, including ARMBASALT CJSC, BASTECH, Fiberbas construction and building technologies, HG GBF Basalt Fiber Co. Ltd., INCOTELOGY GmbH, JiLin Tongxin Basalt Technology Co. Ltd., Kamenny Vek, MAFIC, Shanxi Basalt Fiber Technology Co. Ltd., and Technobasalt-Invest LLC. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:
ARMBASALT CJSC - The company offers basalt fiber for construction materials.
BASTECH - The company offers basalt fiber which is used as a reinforcing agent for concrete, plaster, and plastics, providing three-dimensional strengthening.
Fiberbas construction and building technologies - The company offers basalt fiber which has attractive properties of the end product and improved efficiency in terms of chemical and vibration resistance, resistance to supreme temperatures, and water absorption.
HG GBF Basalt Fiber Co. Ltd. - The company offers various continuous basalt fiber products, which include chopped fibers, rovings, fabrics, and others.
INCOTELOGY GmbH - The company offers continuous basalt fiber products for the automotive and aerospace industries.
Competitive Analysis
The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last three years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Continuous Basalt Fiber Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.1%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 135.06 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
9.93
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 36%
Key consumer countries
US, Germany, China, UK, and India
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
ARMBASALT CJSC, BASTECH, Fiberbas construction and building technologies, HG GBF Basalt Fiber Co. Ltd., INCOTELOGY GmbH, JiLin Tongxin Basalt Technology Co. Ltd., Kamenny Vek, MAFIC, Shanxi Basalt Fiber Technology Co. Ltd., and Technobasalt-Invest LLC
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse Materials Market Reports
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
2.2 Value chain analysis
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2020
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Application
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Application
5.3 Construction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.4 Molding - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.5 Electrical and Electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.6 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.8 Market opportunity by Application
6 Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.8 Key leading countries
7.9 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 ARMBASALT CJSC
10.4 BASTECH
10.5 Fiberbas construction and building technologies
10.6 HG GBF Basalt Fiber Co. Ltd.
10.7 INCOTELOGY GmbH
10.8 JiLin Tongxin Basalt Technology Co. Ltd.
10.9 Kamenny Vek
10.10 MAFIC
10.11 Shanxi Basalt Fiber Technology Co. Ltd.
10.12 Technobasalt-Invest LLC
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.3 Research methodology
11.4 List of abbreviations
