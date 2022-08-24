Which Region will Dominate the Continuous Basalt Fiber Market? Find out in Technavio's Market Analysis Report

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The continuous basalt fiber market has been segmented by application (construction, molding, electrical and electronics, automotive, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Continuous Basalt Fiber Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The continuous basalt fiber market size is estimated to grow by USD 135.06 mn from 2020 to 2025. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Market Segmentation

By geography, North America will have the largest share of market growth. The region is expected to account for 36% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth of the market in the region is attributed to factors such as the increasing demand from various end-users such as aerospace and alternative energy sectors. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions. The US is the key country for the continuous basalt fiber market in North America.

By application, the construction segment will contribute the largest share of the market during the forecast period. Continuous basalt fiber has low thermal conductivity, strong resistance, high compatibility with organic and inorganic binders, high strength with low weight, and high fire resistance and durability. Hence, basalt composites are preferred in the construction industry when compared to traditional materials such as carbon, steel, and glass fibers. In addition, continuous basalt fiber requires low production cost and is environment-friendly.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Market Dynamics

The superior properties of continuous basalt fiber over traditional materials are driving the continuous basalt fiber market growth. However, factors such as increased demand for lightweight composite materials in the automotive industry may challenge the market growth.

Story continues

Company Profiles

The continuous basalt fiber market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors, including ARMBASALT CJSC, BASTECH, Fiberbas construction and building technologies, HG GBF Basalt Fiber Co. Ltd., INCOTELOGY GmbH, JiLin Tongxin Basalt Technology Co. Ltd., Kamenny Vek, MAFIC, Shanxi Basalt Fiber Technology Co. Ltd., and Technobasalt-Invest LLC. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

ARMBASALT CJSC - The company offers basalt fiber for construction materials.

BASTECH - The company offers basalt fiber which is used as a reinforcing agent for concrete, plaster, and plastics, providing three-dimensional strengthening.

Fiberbas construction and building technologies - The company offers basalt fiber which has attractive properties of the end product and improved efficiency in terms of chemical and vibration resistance, resistance to supreme temperatures, and water absorption.

HG GBF Basalt Fiber Co. Ltd. - The company offers various continuous basalt fiber products, which include chopped fibers, rovings, fabrics, and others.

INCOTELOGY GmbH - The company offers continuous basalt fiber products for the automotive and aerospace industries.

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Request a FREE PDF Sample Now

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last three years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Related Reports

Aramid Fiber Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Bicomponent Fiber Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Continuous Basalt Fiber Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.1% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 135.06 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.93 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, Germany, China, UK, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ARMBASALT CJSC, BASTECH, Fiberbas construction and building technologies, HG GBF Basalt Fiber Co. Ltd., INCOTELOGY GmbH, JiLin Tongxin Basalt Technology Co. Ltd., Kamenny Vek, MAFIC, Shanxi Basalt Fiber Technology Co. Ltd., and Technobasalt-Invest LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Materials Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Construction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Molding - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Electrical and Electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.6 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.8 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.8 Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 ARMBASALT CJSC

10.4 BASTECH

10.5 Fiberbas construction and building technologies

10.6 HG GBF Basalt Fiber Co. Ltd.

10.7 INCOTELOGY GmbH

10.8 JiLin Tongxin Basalt Technology Co. Ltd.

10.9 Kamenny Vek

10.10 MAFIC

10.11 Shanxi Basalt Fiber Technology Co. Ltd.

10.12 Technobasalt-Invest LLC

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

11.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/continuous-basalt-fibermarket

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/which-region-will-dominate-the-continuous-basalt-fiber-market-find-out-in-technavios-market-analysis-report-301609247.html

SOURCE Technavio