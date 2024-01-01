Regional ag conference scheduled in Delhi

Jan. 1—Cornell Cooperative Extension of Delaware County, in partnership with the Watershed Agricultural Council, will host the 21st annual Catskill Regional Agriculture Conference beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 11, in Farrell Hall at the SUNY Delhi campus. Speakers will present information about dairy, livestock and horticulture production as well as grazing management, according to a WAC media release.

Conference registration will begin at 9:30 a.m., followed by two "early bird" sessions at 10 a.m. which include; "Introduction to USDA Programs," and "Economic Viability Farmer Grants."

Attendees may choose to follow a single track or mix and match sessions that are of interest, the release said. Core sessions of the conference will take place at 11 a.m., 1:40 p.m. and 2:40 p.m., and include the following topics:

—Dairy: John Lehr, Farm Credit East will start the morning off speaking about "Transitioning a Farm Business to the Next Generation." After lunch, Tom Tylutki of Agricultural Modeling and Training Systems will present "Mineral Nutrition for Dairy." Dr. Bill Prokop a veterinarian with Attica Veterinary Associates P.C, will end the dairy track discussing "The Hidden Costs of NOT Growing Your Heifers Right."

—Grazing: Russ Wilson, of Wilson Land & Cattle Co. of Tionesta, Pennsylvania, who manages his 220 acres of pastures for more than 300 days of grazing each year, will start the morning off presenting "Grazing Wet Areas of Your Farm." After lunch, Wilson and John Benscoter a retired NRCS engineering technician, will discuss "Watering Systems Design, Troubleshooting, & Maintenance." Ronald Kuck, of Cornell Cooperative Extension Cayuga County, will conclude the track with "Multi Species Grazing — What We've Learned."

—Horticulture: Garet Livermore, of Cornell Cooperative Extension Herkimer County, will start the morning off with "To Bee or Not to Bee: Encouraging Pollinators on Flower and Vegetable Farms." After lunch, Nicole Pitt, a flower farmer and owner of Flower Hill Farm, will share "Growing at Flower Hill Farm, A Social Journey to Success." "Integrated Pest Management Strategies for Vegetable and Cut Flower Producers," presented by Betsy Lamb, of Cornell University, will finish the day.

—Livestock: Tom Tylutki will present "Mineral Nutrition for Livestock." The afternoon will begin with Dr. Mary Smith, a veterinarian and professor at Cornell University, discussing "Emerging and Evolving Livestock Diseases," and conclude with a farmer panel with three local farms, JJF Farm of East Jewett, Albano Farms of Stamford and Evans & Evans Farm of Andes discussing "Successfully Selling Meat."

An all-day trade show of local agri-service providers will offer networking opportunities between sessions. A local foods lunch session featuring Jeffrey Potent, of Columbia University, will offer insight into "Managing the Changing Weather."

For more information about the sessions, speakers, or the conference, visit ccedelaware.org or call Kim Holden at 607-865-7090, ext. 241. Pre-registration, including the local foods lunch, is $35 per person.