Regional Assessment of Offshore Wind Development in Newfoundland and Labrador and Nova Scotia - Comment Period on the Draft Agreements and Draft Terms of Reference

2 min read

What is happening?

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (the Agency) is conducting the planning phase for the Regional Assessment of Offshore Wind Development in Newfoundland and Labrador and Nova Scotia.

As part of this work, the Agency is holding a public comment period on the draft Agreements and draft Terms of Reference for the regional assessment. Indigenous Peoples, non-governmental organizations and the public are invited to review and provide feedback on three documents:

The Agency, Natural Resources Canada and the Governments of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Nova Scotia worked together to develop the draft Agreements. They describe how the federal and provincial governments will cooperate throughout the regional assessment process.

The parties have also developed a draft Terms of Reference that describes how the process will be conducted in both provinces. It sets out the goal, objectives, activities and planned outcomes of the assessment, as well as key aspects of its governance and administration.

How can I participate?

Comments should be submitted online by visiting the regional assessment's home page on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry (reference number 83514). The draft Agreements and associated Terms of Reference can also be found on the Registry.

Written comments in either official language will be accepted until midnight on November 26, 2022. All comments received will be published online as part of the regional assessment file.

Participants who wish to ask the Agency a question, or provide their input in a different format, can contact the Agency by writing to OffshoreWind-EolienneExtracotiere@iaac-aeic.gc.ca.

Will there be more opportunities to participate?

Following the comment period, all feedback received will be considered in developing the final Agreements and Terms of Reference for the regional assessment.

Additional opportunities for Indigenous Peoples and the public to participate in the regional assessment process will be announced in the future.

Stay updated on this regional assessment by following the Agency on Twitter: @IAAC_AEIC #OffshoreWind

SOURCE Impact Assessment Agency of Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/12/c9328.html

    MILAN (Reuters) -Stellantis will look to upgrade its medium-term target for the minimum percentage of recycled material in its vehicles from 35%, the carmaker's Senior Vice President Global Circular Economy Alison Jones said on Tuesday. In its business plan, Stellantis has set a goal to boost revenues of its recycling business ten-fold to over 2 billion euros ($1.9 billion) by 2030. "We talk about having a minimum target of 35% of recycled materials in our vehicles, it will vary by vehicles," Jones said.