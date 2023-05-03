Regional Banks Sink as PacWest Weighs Strategic Options

(Bloomberg) -- Western Alliance Bancorp and other US regional bank stocks sank in afterhours trading as PacWest Bancorp plunged following a report that it’s said to weigh strategic options including a sale.

PacWest dropped as much as 60% in the postmarket session, while Western Alliance fell as much as 32%. The SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF is lower by over 5%, following the report. Comerica Inc. and Zions Bancorp fell more than 10% each while the NJ-based lender Valley National Bancorp sank as much as 26%.

The sector has been under pressure amid the collapse of a few regional lenders, including First Republic Bank and Silicon Valley Bank. The tumult has deepened this week, with the KBW Regional Banking Index sinking 8.9% through Wednesday’s close.

