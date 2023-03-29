REGIONAL CHARITY OBTAINS SERVICE MARK REGISTRATION

Celestial Manna® Poised For Growth

DERWOOD, Md., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Celestial Manna®, one of the oldest food rescue charities in Maryland, has something new on its website. Earlier this year, the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) recognized the unique standing of this 37-year-old charity by granting a Trade Mark on the name, and a Service Mark on the symbol. Written as the letters TM inside a circle, a Registered Trademark designation indicates uniqueness in the marketplace and helps protect the organization from impersonation.

Celestial Manna Logo

A trademark can be any name, word, symbol, slogan, or device that identifies and distinguishes a business or product from others in the market. Trademarks protect the use of a company's name and its product names, brand identity (like logos) and slogans. Celestial Manna took this step to distinguish itself from other charities in the region that also have the word Manna in their name. The use of the word manna is not trademarked, being a word from the Bible denoting food provided daily by God, but the use of the word in the name Celestial Manna® is now protected. The logo is also now protected with a similar protection, called a Service Mark.

Celestial Manna was established in 1986 by Charlie Mann when he asked the local deli what happened with the food approaching its 'sell by' date and was told it had to be thrown away. He asked if he could take some of it instead. The gift of so-called 'expired' food was enough for his family, and more, so he gave the rest to his neighbors.

Celestial Manna rescues edible food from 85 stores throughout Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia. This food is delivered to 200 affiliated distribution points, usually church parking lots, but also neighborhood distribution and some delivery to shelters, such as one for seniors and one for homeless women. Food is also taken to homeless encampments.

Celestial Manna continues to grow. Some in other states have asked to affiliate with the charity. But before Celestial Manna expanded, the charity's leadership knew it was essential to distinguish itself from other food rescue organizations by obtaining the trademark.

Story continues

For more information, including how to become a treasured volunteer, visit https://www.celestialmanna.org and follow us on Linkedin, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @CelestialManna. Celestial Manna has earned a Platinum Seal of Transparency from GuideStar.org.

About Celestial Manna

Celestial Manna feeds hungry people in the Washington, DC metropolitan region stretching from north of Baltimore through Prince George's, Charles and Montgomery Counties Maryland, and south to parts of Virginia. By providing free nutritious food that is locally donated, Celestial Manna helps people from all walks of life, ranging from blue-collar workers to low-income families, single-parent households, and people of diverse ethnicities. In 2020, Celestial Manna recovered 6.1 million pounds of food that would otherwise have gone to waste; that's enough to make over 5 million meals. Celestial Manna, a faith-based 501(c)(3) food recovery nonprofit is based in Derwood, Maryland Maryland with food recovery operations throughout the Mid-Atlantic region as well as several other localities across the United States.

Contact:info@celestialmanna.org

Phone: +1 301 915 7538

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/regional-charity-obtains-service-mark-registration-301784926.html

SOURCE Celestial Manna