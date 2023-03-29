U.S. markets close in 3 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,013.64
    +42.37 (+1.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,624.99
    +230.74 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,872.45
    +156.37 (+1.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,765.63
    +12.99 (+0.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.07
    -0.13 (-0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,965.10
    -8.40 (-0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    23.47
    +0.05 (+0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0832
    -0.0015 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5600
    -0.0040 (-0.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2312
    -0.0026 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.6380
    +1.7630 (+1.35%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,315.34
    +1,424.73 (+5.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    617.03
    +16.06 (+2.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,564.27
    +80.02 (+1.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,883.78
    +365.53 (+1.33%)
     

REGIONAL CHARITY OBTAINS SERVICE MARK REGISTRATION

PR Newswire
·3 min read

Celestial Manna® Poised For Growth

DERWOOD, Md., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Celestial Manna®, one of the oldest food rescue charities in Maryland, has something new on its website.  Earlier this year, the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) recognized the unique standing of this 37-year-old charity by granting a Trade Mark on the name, and a Service Mark on the symbol. Written as the letters TM inside a circle, a Registered Trademark designation indicates uniqueness in the marketplace and helps protect the organization from impersonation.

Celestial Manna Logo
Celestial Manna Logo

A trademark can be any name, word, symbol, slogan, or device that identifies and distinguishes a business or product from others in the market. Trademarks protect the use of a company's name and its product names, brand identity (like logos) and slogans.  Celestial Manna took this step to distinguish itself from other charities in the region that also have the word Manna in their name.  The use of the word manna is not trademarked, being a word from the Bible denoting food provided daily by God, but the use of the word in the name Celestial Manna® is now protected. The logo is also now protected with a similar protection, called a Service Mark.

Celestial Manna was established in 1986 by Charlie Mann when he asked the local deli what happened with the food approaching its 'sell by' date and was told it had to be thrown away.  He asked if he could take some of it instead.  The gift of so-called 'expired' food was enough for his family, and more, so he gave the rest to his neighbors.

Celestial Manna rescues edible food from 85 stores throughout Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia.  This food is delivered to 200 affiliated distribution points, usually church parking lots, but also neighborhood distribution and some delivery to shelters, such as one for seniors and one for homeless women.  Food is also taken to homeless encampments.

Celestial Manna continues to grow.  Some in other states have asked to affiliate with the charity.  But before Celestial Manna expanded, the charity's leadership knew it was essential to distinguish itself from other food rescue organizations by obtaining the trademark.

For more information, including how to become a treasured volunteer, visit https://www.celestialmanna.org and follow us on Linkedin, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @CelestialManna.  Celestial Manna has earned a Platinum Seal of Transparency from GuideStar.org.

About Celestial Manna

Celestial Manna feeds hungry people in the Washington, DC metropolitan region stretching from north of Baltimore through Prince George's, Charles and Montgomery Counties Maryland, and south to parts of Virginia. By providing free nutritious food that is locally donated, Celestial Manna helps people from all walks of life, ranging from blue-collar workers to low-income families, single-parent households, and people of diverse ethnicities.  In 2020, Celestial Manna recovered 6.1 million pounds of food that would otherwise have gone to waste; that's enough to make over 5 million meals. Celestial Manna, a faith-based 501(c)(3) food recovery nonprofit is based in Derwood, Maryland Maryland with food recovery operations throughout the Mid-Atlantic region as well as several other localities across the United States.

Contact:info@celestialmanna.org
Phone: +1 301 915 7538

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/regional-charity-obtains-service-mark-registration-301784926.html

SOURCE Celestial Manna

Recommended Stories

  • Nashville Police Release School Shooting Body-Camera Footage

    Nashville police released body-camera footage on Tuesday showing officers responding to a shooting at Covenant School that killed six people. The footage shows officers searching rooms and firing at the suspect. Photo: Metropolitan Nashville Police Department/AP

  • Man Accused of Using City of London Firm for £50 Million Ponzi Scheme

    (Bloomberg) -- The boss of an allegedly fake City of London foreign-exchange investment firm defrauded investors of £50 million ($61.7 million) after deceiving them with authentic-looking luxury offices and elite sponsorship deals at Chelsea Football Club, a court was told.Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesUBS Veteran Ermotti Returns to Lead Credit Suisse TakeoverBanks i

  • Exxon’s Climate Opponents Were Infiltrated by Massive Hacking-for-Hire Operation

    A charity created by some Rockefeller heirs is among the groups targeted by hackers. The oil giant hasn’t been accused of wrongdoing.

  • Credit Suisse has violated U.S. tax evasion deal, Senate Committee finds

    LONDON (Reuters) -Credit Suisse violated a 2014 plea deal with U.S. authorities by continuing to help ultra-wealthy Americans evade taxes and concealing more than $700 million from the government, the U.S. Senate Finance Committee found on Wednesday. After concluding a two-year investigation into Credit Suisse - which this month agreed to a rescue takeover by rival UBS - the committee said it had uncovered "major violations" of the 2014 agreement between the Swiss lender and the U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ) for enabling tax evasion. New owner UBS or the Swiss government should assume responsibility for any future fines, the committee said, calling on the DoJ and the Internal Revenue Service to investigate whether Credit Suisse should face more penalties.

  • U.S. judge 'troubled' by Alex Jones' bankruptcy evasion

    A U.S. bankruptcy judge said on Monday he was "troubled" by right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones' recent effort to shift advertising revenue away from his bankrupt company Free Speech Systems, saying he was on high alert for other signs of misconduct. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher Lopez, at a hearing in Houston, said the payments appeared to ignore existing court orders that limit Jones' ability to withdraw money from his bankrupt company. Jones had claimed that the killing of 20 students and six staff members in the 2012 Sandy Hook elementary school massacre in Newtown, Connecticut, was staged with actors as part of a government plot to seize Americans' guns.

  • U.S. Senators slam Starbucks' ex-CEO Schultz over 'union busting'

    U.S. Senators blasted ex-Starbucks Chief Executive Howard Schultz on Wednesday over the company's "union busting" when he was at the helm. "Over the past 18 months, Starbucks has waged the most aggressive and illegal union busting campaign in the modern history of our country," said Senator Bernie Sanders, Chair of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, adding that Schultz led the company's anti-union campaign. Starbucks has denied allegations that it illegally fired pro-union baristas or spied on workers as hundreds of stores organized unions starting in late 2021.

  • S.Korea, US seeking extradition of crypto entrepreneur Do Kwon -Montenegro

    South Korea and the U.S. are seeking the extradition of Do Kwon, an international fugitive accused of a multibillion-dollar fraud, and another suspect arrested in Montenegro last week, the Montenegrin Justice Minister Marko Kovac said on Wednesday. Do Kwon, a South Korean national, is a cryptocurrency entrepreneur and former CEO of South Korea-based Terraform Labs, the company behind the stablecoin TerraUSD that collapsed in May 2022 and roiled cryptocurrency markets. A U.S. indictment announced last week charged Do Kwon, who co-founded Terraform Labs and developed the TerraUSD and Luna currencies, with two counts each of securities fraud, wire fraud, commodities fraud and conspiracy.

  • FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried accused of bribing Chinese officials

    A newly unsealed indictment accuses Sam Bankman-Fried of conspiring to pay a $40 million bribe to Chinese government officials.

  • Probe of chocolate factory blast focuses on gas pipeline

    Federal safety officials are investigating the role of a natural gas pipeline in a fatal blast at a Pennsylvania chocolate factory, the National Transportation Safety Board announced Tuesday. Friday's powerful explosion at R.M. Palmer Co. killed seven people, sent 10 to the hospital and damaged several other buildings in West Reading, a small town 60 miles (96 kilometers) northwest of Philadelphia, where the 75-year-old, family-owned company has long had a factory. The National Transportation Safety Board announced the probe late Tuesday afternoon, calling the incident a “natural gas” explosion and fire.

  • ‘Privacy Is Not a Crime’: Email From Alleged Crypto Money Launderer

    (Bloomberg) -- As government scrutiny of Binance Holdings Ltd. and other top crypto players intensifies, a company called ChipMixer is in the crosshairs of US and European law enforcement. They describe it as a mechanism to launder money, and the man allegedly behind the company has gone dark.Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesUBS Veteran Ermotti Returns to Lead Credit Su

  • Sam Bankman-Fried Charged With Bribing Chinese Government Officials

    The FTX founder now faces a total of 13 criminal charges in connection with the collapse of the crypto exchange.

  • Starbucks’s Howard Schultz Testifies About Negotiations With Unions

    Howard Schultz, who stepped down as CEO this month, defended the coffee chain against accusations it has retaliated against pro-union workers.

  • Czechs protest government bid to raise retirement age

    Czech labor unions on Wednesday joined with opposition parties to protest the government's proposed bid to raise the retirement age by four years to 68. “We will defend ourselves,” Roman Durco, the head of the KOVO labor union group that organized the rally told the angry crowd. Labor and Social Affairs Minister Marian Jurecka recently appeared to backpedal on the original pension reform proposal but his ministry said in a statement said that the retirement age raise remains on the negotiating table.

  • Starbucks' Howard Schultz defends union stance before Senate

    Longtime Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz faced sharp questioning Wednesday before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee as he defended the company's actions during an ongoing unionizing campaign. U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, a Vermont Independent who has been a vocal supporter of Starbucks labor organizers, accused the company of stalling efforts to reach a contract with workers who first voted to unionize in late 2021.

  • UPDATE 3-Tesla faces new race bias trial from employee whose $137 mln verdict was cut

    A trial kicked off in San Francisco federal court on Monday to determine how much money Tesla Inc must pay to a Black elevator operator whom a jury determined was subjected to severe racial harassment while working at the electric auto maker's flagship assembly plant. A lawyer for plaintiff Owen Diaz told a jury during opening statements that the racist slurs, graffiti and threats his client faced were part of a "plantation mentality" at the Fremont, California factory where Black workers were treated as second-class citizens. "You will conclude that Tesla's conduct ... is a conscious decision not to protect African American employees inside their workplace," the lawyer, Bernard Alexander, said.

  • Gun deaths of children have surged 62% in the US since Sandy Hook

    On December 14, 2012, a mass shooting at Sandy Hook elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut, left 26 people dead. Twenty of them were children. The collective shock and outrage after such an unspeakable massacre was enormous, and the call for gun regulation grew stronger. It seemed the murder of 20 children would finally move the needle in favor of curtailing access to firearms in America.

  • SEC Wins Emergency Order to Stop Advisor Accused of Ongoing Fraud

    A former Long Island broker faces civil and criminal charges over an alleged multimillion-dollar trading scheme.

  • Paris Garbage Workers to Suspend Strike Against Pension Reform

    (Bloomberg) -- After days of walking around bins overflowing with uncollected rubbish, Parisians may soon hear the familiar rumble of garbage trucks making the rounds to pick up the trash in their neighborhoods. Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana Trump$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksMarkets Are Wrong on US Rate-Cut Bets, BlackRock SaysG

  • Apple accused of illegally firing pro-union workers

    A union claims Apple fired store workers for labor activism.

  • Miki House taps 'Made in Japan' appeal for $760 kids pyjamas as home market shrinks

    Japan's Miki House, a maker of luxury baby and children's goods in a country with ever-fewer births, is looking overseas for both production and customers for products like its 100,000 yen ($760.40) Gold Label brand pyjamas. President Hisaichi Kimura said the Osaka-based company, which has developed a global reputation based on Japanese technology and quality, has turned beyond its shores as the population ages and its workforce shrinks. "'Made in Japan' would be my wish, but it's not easy, because the craftsmen are gone."