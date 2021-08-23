U.S. markets open in 2 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,450.50
    +13.50 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,207.00
    +149.00 (+0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,123.00
    +36.25 (+0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,186.00
    +20.70 (+0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.03
    +1.89 (+3.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.10
    +8.10 (+0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    23.41
    +0.29 (+1.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1730
    +0.0025 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2600
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.67
    -3.00 (-13.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3676
    +0.0058 (+0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0790
    +0.3390 (+0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,303.59
    +1,130.36 (+2.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,267.31
    +78.92 (+6.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,121.18
    +33.28 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,494.24
    +480.99 (+1.78%)
     

Regional Exploration Work Generates Santo Amaro South RC Drilling Discovery: 32 m Interval Grading 1.65 g/t 2PGE+Au from Surface

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Valore Metals Corporation
·9 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ValOre Metals Corp. (“ValOre”; TSXV: VO; OTC: KVLQF; Frankfurt: KEQ0, “the Company”) today announced a Reverse Circulation (“RC”) drilling discovery at ValOre’s 100%-owned Pedra Branca Platinum Group Elements (“PGE”, “2PGE+Au”) Project (“Pedra Branca”) in northeastern Brazil.

“ValOre rapidly advanced the Santo Amaro South target to drill-ready stage by the implementation of systematic 2021 mapping, Trado® auger drilling and trenching,” stated ValOre’s VP of Exploration, Colin Smith. “RC drill hole RC21SAS03 confirms the presence of broad high-grade surface PGE mineralization at Santo Amaro South and further validates ValOre’s sequential exploration methodology, which has been re-initiated to expand upon the discovery hole.”

Highlights of Santo Amaro South RC Drilling Discovery:

  • Drill hole RC21SAS03*

    • 32 metres (“m”) grading 1.65 grams per tonne palladium + platinum + gold (“g/t 2PGE+Au”) from surface, incl. 6 m grading 3.07 g/t 2PGE+Au from 2.00 m;

  • Near-surface (15 m or less) PGE mineralization intersected in all five 2021 RC holes;

  • RC drill targets developed from 2021 Trado® auger drilling and trenching results (CLICK HERE for news release dated March 23, 2021), further validating ValOre’s systematic exploration methodology;

  • Excellent exploration upside characterized by a >1-kilometre (“km”) long ultramafic (“UM”) trend identified by geological mapping, and an 800 x 400 m PGE-in-soils and magnetic anomaly;

  • Follow-up Trado® auger drilling is on-going to further investigate the along-strike, near-surface extension of PGE mineralization, and subsequent diamond drilling is planned to expand upon the high-grade mineralization intersected in drill hole RC21SAS03.

*Reported assay interval lengths are core lengths, and are estimated to be 90-100% true width

Santo Amaro South Target and 2021 Exploration Summary

The Santo Amaro South (“SAS”) target is located in the northern project area, 1.5 km south of the Santo Amaro deposit, which is included in ValOre’s global 2019 NI 43-101 Pedra Branca inferred resource of 1,067,000 ounces (“oz”) 2PGE+Au in 27.2 million tonnes (“Mt”) grading 1.22 g/t 2PGE+Au. CLICK HERE for a regional map of Santo Amaro South target and Pedra Branca project (Figure 1).

As part of ValOre’s exploration methodology (CLICK HERE for news release dated July 12, 2021), SAS was identified as a highly prospective and underexplored target based on extensive historical soil and geophysical anomalies, and the presence of multi-class WorldView spectral signatures (CLICK HERE for additional information on WorldView spectral data). Detailed 2021 field mapping and prospecting defined a greater than 1-km-long belt of target UM rocks, associated with strong magnetic and geochemical anomalism.

Systematic Trado® auger drilling was performed along-trend, with 19 vertical holes (71 total samples), confirming the presence target UM rocks and continuity of surface PGE mineralization. Five linear east-west trenches (398 m total) were subsequently excavated, with channel sample assays confirming surface in-situ PGE mineralization in 4 out of the 5 trenches (CLICK HERE for news release dated March 23, 2021).

Trado® hole logging, trench mapping, and subsequent assay results served to define multiple un-drilled, north-south-trending mineralized UM packages which exceeded 400 m in length and remain open along both directions of geological trend. CLICK HERE for a plan map of the SAS target (Figure 2).

SAS was tested with five 2021 vertical RC drill holes (totaling 282 m), with all 5 holes returning PGE-mineralized assays over a geological trend of 400 m. A broad, surface PGE discovery was made in RC drill hole RC21SAS03, which assayed 32 m grading 1.65 g/t 2PGE+Au from surface, including 6 m grading 3.07 g/t 2PGE+Au from 2 m. Table 1 below summarizes highlight intervals from 2021 RC drilling at SAS. CLICK HERE for a cross section of drill hole RC21SAS03 (Figure 3).

Table 1: Santo Amaro South RC Drilling Highlights

Hole ID

From
(m)

To
(m)

Length*
(m)

2PGE+Au
(g/t)

2PGE+Au
Interval Summary

RC21SAS01

0

11

11

0.21

11 m grading 0.21 g/t 2PGE+Au from surface

RC21SAS01A

6

22

16

0.26

16 m grading 0.26 g/t 2PGE+Au from 6 m

RC21SAS02

14

21

7

0.20

7 m grading 0.20 g/t 2PGE+Au from 14 m
and 19 m grading 0.23 g/t 2PGE+Au from 60 m

60

79

19

0.23

RC21SAS03

0

32

32

1.65

32 m grading 1.65 g/t 2PGE+Au from surface
incl. 6 m grading 3.07 g/t 2PGE+Au from 2 m
and 2 m grading 2.08 g/t 2PGE+Au from 23 m

2

8

6

3.07

23

25

2

2.08

RC21SAS04

6

19

13

0.15

13 m grading 0.15 g/t 2PGE+Au from 6 m

* Reported assay interval lengths are core lengths, and are estimated to be 90-100% true width

On-Going Exploration, Santo Amaro South

Additional Trado® auger drilling is on-going to follow-up the best Trado® and RC assays to date and to further investigate the near-surface continuity of PGE mineralization along strike. Subsequent diamond drilling is planned to expand upon the high-grade mineralization intersected in drill hole RC21SAS03.

RC Drilling and Sampling Methodology

RC drill holes are drilled in 3-metre-long by 4.5-inch diameter run lengths. One large sample is collected every metre, dried out by the cyclone, and deposited directly into previously labeled plastic sample bags. If the material is dry, the cyclone is cleaned every 3 metres with pressurized air. If humid or wet, the cyclone is cleaned at every metre. Each sample is weighed at the drill site, with an average of 20-30 kilograms (“kg”) per obtained sample (for 100% recovery). A representative sample is collected, sieved, and washed to remove excess dust. This sample is then deposited into a plastic chip case for logging procedures and future reference. Magnetic susceptibility measurements are taken at the drill site for each metre-long interval. The large samples collected from the cyclone are transported to a secure sampling and splitting facility in Capitão Mor. Each sample goes into a Jones Riffle Splitter, and 2 aliquots of approximately 2 kg, and minimum of 500 grams (“g”), are collected into two new sample bags. One sample is retained at site as archive, and the other is submitted for assay. The splitter is cleaned before the splitting of every new sample in a two-step procedure: (1) initially and manually with a paint brush; and (2) thereafter with pressurized air. The residual volume of each sample material is discarded. A strict Quality Control/Quality Assurance (“QA/QC”) program is applied to all samples, which included insertion of certified mineralized standards, blank samples and duplicates in every batch sent for assays.

Quality Control/Quality Assurance (“QA/QC”) and Grade Interval Reporting

CLICK HERE for a summary of ValOre’s policies and procedures related to QA/QC and grade interval reporting.

Qualified Person (QP)

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements set out in NI 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Colin Smith, P.Geo., ValOre’s QP and Vice President of Exploration.

About ValOre Metals Corp.

ValOre Metals Corp. (TSXV: VO) is a Canadian company with a portfolio of high‐quality exploration projects. ValOre’s team aims to deploy capital and knowledge on projects which benefit from substantial prior investment by previous owners, existence of high-value mineralization on a large scale, and the possibility of adding tangible value through exploration, process improvement, and innovation.

In May 2019, ValOre announced the acquisition of the Pedra Branca Platinum Group Elements (PGE) property, in Brazil, to bolster its existing Angilak uranium, Genesis/Hatchet uranium and Baffin gold projects in Canada.

The Pedra Branca PGE Project comprises 51 exploration licenses covering a total area of 55,984 hectares (138,339 acres) in northeastern Brazil. At Pedra Branca, 5 distinct PGE+Au deposit areas host, in aggregate, a current Inferred Resource of 1,067,000 ounces 2PGE+Au contained in 27.2 million tonnes grading 1.22 g/t 2PGE+Au (CLICK HERE for ValOre’s July 23, 2019 news release). All the currently estimated Pedra Branca inferred PGE resources are potentially open pittable.

Comprehensive exploration programs have demonstrated the "District Scale" potential of ValOre’s Angilak Property in Nunavut Territory, Canada that hosts the Lac 50 Trend having a current Inferred Resource of 2,831,000 tonnes grading 0.69% U3O8, totaling 43.3 million pounds U3O8. For disclosure related to the inferred resource for the Lac 50 Trend uranium deposits, please CLICK HERE for ValOre's news release dated March 1, 2013.

ValOre’s team has forged strong relationships with sophisticated resource sector investors and partner Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. (NTI) on both the Angilak and Baffin Gold Properties. ValOre was the first company to sign a comprehensive agreement to explore for uranium on Inuit Owned Lands in Nunavut Territory and is committed to building shareholder value while adhering to high levels of environmental and safety standards and proactive local community engagement.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

“Jim Paterson”

James R. Paterson, Chairman and CEO

ValOre Metals Corp.

For further information about ValOre Metals Corp., or this news release, please visit our website at valoremetals.com or contact Investor Relations at 604.653.9464, or by email at contact@valoremetals.com.

ValOre Metals Corp. is a proud member of Discovery Group. For more information please visit: discoverygroup.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Although ValOre believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements have been based on factors and assumptions concerning future events that may prove to be inaccurate. These factors and assumptions are based upon currently available information to ValOre. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could influence actual results or events and cause actual results or events to differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. A number of important factors including those set forth in other public filings could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the future operations of ValOre and economic factors. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release and, except as required by applicable law, ValOre does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. ValOre undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of ValOre, or its financial or operating results or (as applicable), their securities.


Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire Dan Loeb Snaps Up These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    Daniel Loeb, CEO of Third Point, has a reputation for turning risk into success. His preferred strategy – of going in and cleaning up the mess – has built his firm into a $17 billion-plus asset management behemoth, with both hands in the US and international equity and credit securities markets. In the current environment, as we’re getting buffeted about by epoch-making public health crises, economic disruptions, and now foreign policy political disasters, Loeb sees a combination of risk and vol

  • 3 Top COVID Vaccine Stocks That Wall Street Is Bullish About

    The consensus price targets for all of these stocks are lower than their current share prices. Here are three leading COVID vaccine stocks that Wall Street is bullish about. The average one-year price target for AstraZeneca (NASDAQ: AZN) reflects a 13% premium above the drugmaker's current share price.

  • How An Institution Is Preparing For The Big Alibaba Rebound Play

    Alibaba Group Holding Ltd -ADR (NYSE: BABA) has been slaughtered since October 2020 when it reached an all-time high of $319.32. The sharp decline has been partly due to poor U.S./China relations as well and Chinese regulators cracking down on the e-commerce giant and its CEO Jack Ma. Since July 22 the decline in the stock has accelerated and although there has been some bounce plays for the bulls, the stock has become risky due to new out of China, when the U.S. markets are closed, causing Alib

  • 2 Ultra-Yielding Dividend Giants Poised to Raise Dividends

    The Federal Reserve cut its benchmark rate to near zero to deal with COVID-19, and rates across the board have plummeted. Currently, the 30-year U.S. Treasury bond is yielding 1.93%, a figure even lower than during the financial crisis. At the same time, inflation is running above 5%, which means these investors are earning negative real returns and losing purchasing power!

  • 3 Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks Begging to Be Bought

    Warren Buffett became Berkshire Hathaway's CEO all the way back in 1965, a time when the company was valued at roughly $19 per share. Today, Berkshire's class A shares trade at roughly $429,700 per share, and the company's returns across Buffett's tenure are even more impressive if you take dividend payments into account. With that in mind, three Motley Fool contributors have identified three dividend-paying stocks in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio: Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ); Mastercard (NYSE: MA); and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL).

  • Where Will DiDi Global Be in 5 Years?

    DiDi Global (NYSE: DIDI), the largest ride-hailing company in China, burned many investors after its IPO on June 30. DiDi priced its shares at $14, but they're now trading at about $7. Shortly after Didi's IPO, the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) abruptly suspended all new user registrations for DiDi's app within the country as part of an industrywide cybersecurity review.

  • 5 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

    In late July, Wall Street huffed and puffed a bit after social media leader Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) reported its second-quarter operating results and cautioned of slower growth in the second half of the year. When the curtain closed on June, Facebook tallied 2.9 billion monthly active users (MAUs) for its namesake site, as well as 610 million additional unique MAUs for Instagram and/or WhatsApp, which it also owns. Advertisers are fully aware that they can't go anywhere and reach as many eyeballs as they can on Facebook.

  • 5 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More than 5%

    Contrary to what many income investors think, the best dividend stocks aren't necessarily ones with high yields. Here are five such dividend stocks yielding between 4.6% and 9.5% that are solid buys today. The evidence lies in its dividends: Even in an exceptionally challenging year like 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic forced industrial establishments, warehouses, offices, and retail stores to shut down for months, W.P. Carey increased its dividend every quarter.

  • Michael Burry’s Pretty Big Short Hinges on Treasuries Sinking

    (Bloomberg) -- Call it the Pretty Big Short. Michael Burry, whose huge, wildly profitable bets against the housing bubble were made famous in “The Big Short,” is wagering that long-term U.S. Treasuries will fall.His Scion Asset Management held $280 million of puts on the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF at the end of June, according to a regulatory filing released this week, an increase from $172 million three months earlier.The options contracts would make money if TLT, as the exchange-traded

  • Griffin's Citadel plans to redeem $500 million from Melvin Capital - WSJ

    Together with Steven A. Cohen's Point72 Asset Management, Griffin's Citadel had invested $2.75 billion in January into Melvin Capital, the hedge fund which was at the center of the GameStop trading frenzy earlier this year. According to the WSJ, it could not determine whether Citadel plans to redeem more money later.

  • Downgrade: Here's How Analysts See ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Performing In The Near Term

    The analysts covering ContextLogic Inc. ( NASDAQ:WISH ) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by making...

  • 3 Top Tech Stocks We're Buying Right Now

    After an incredible run last year following the initial round of pandemic lockdowns, 2021 has been a reminder that growth stocks don't go up in a straight line. Three Fool.com contributors shared three growth stocks that they're buying right now: Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB), and Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU). Nicholas Rossolillo (Twilio): Everyone has now at the very least heard of Zoom Video Communications, with many people making regular use of the cloud-based video conferencing tool.

  • China Starts Probe Into Party Boss of Alibaba’s Home City

    (Bloomberg) -- China is investigating Hangzhou’s top government official for serious disciplinary violations, casting a spotlight on the city that is home to Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co. and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.Hangzhou Municipal Party Committee Secretary Zhou Jiangyong, 53, has been placed under investigation for serious violations of party discipline and state law, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said in a statement Saturday. While the agency didn’t elaborate on Zhou’s suspec

  • Oil prices and stocks head higher after erratic week

    Oil had suffered its worst losing streak since February 2018 in recent weeks, as fears about a slowing pace of economic recovery from the coronavirus set in.

  • Cardano (ADA) Skirts Above $2.60 for New All-Time High

    Cardano (ADA) has hit its latest all-time high with a value of $2.64.

  • 3 Hot Stocks to Buy in August

    They're all growing at supercharged rates, but their stock prices haven't necessarily followed.

  • 3 Stocks That Can Run Circles Around Dogecoin Over the Next 5 Years

    In particular, retail investors have latched onto the so-called "people's currency," Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), which at its peak in May returned more than 27,000% in a six-month stretch. There are a variety of reasons the retail community has rallied behind Dogecoin. The problem with Dogecoin, as I've previously stated, is that it completely lacks competitive advantages.

  • Nvidia, AMD Lead 5 Stocks Near Buy Points As This Pandemic Trend Continues

    Nvidia broke out on Friday while AMD stock is setting up. They lead five chip stocks to watch near buy points.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. RadNet Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • How Bitcoin Is Preparing For An Explosive Bullish Break

    On Saturday Benzinga ran a poll on Twitter asking whether people think Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) would hit $50,000 this weekend. As of Sunday afternoon 71% of respondents chose ‘yes.’ Although Bitcoin may need a few days for further consolidation as the apex cryptocurrency looks to be preparing for another run north. See Also: Is Bitcoin a good investment in 2021? The Bitcoin Chart: Bitcoin has settled into a bull flag pattern with the pole created between Aug. 19 and Aug. 20 and the flag between Sa