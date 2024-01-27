Regional firms report savings, revenue growth, expansion through NEPIRC

Jan. 27—WILKES-BARRE — Eric Joseph Esoda, NEPIRC's president and CEO, this week said throughout 2023, NEPIRC saw strong demand of its services and training programs and he is optimistic that the impact being generated for clients and the region are impressive.

"But these results exceed even our most lofty internal expectations, and we're very proud of our staff, the manufacturers we serve and their workforce for being so successful," Esoda said.

Throughout 2023, Esoda said the Northeastern Pennsylvania Industrial Resource Center (NEPIRC) provided assistance to 183 regional small and mid-sized manufacturers.

He said the U.S. Department of Commerce's Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MEP) Program office recently released a report summarizing the one-year financial and operational impacts of those services based upon voluntary surveys completed by a sampling of those companies over the past 12 months. In total, 74 companies participated in the survey process. Collectively, Esoda said they reported dynamic results.

"The 74 companies attributed a total of $157.9 million of incremental revenue in 2023 to the assistance and advisement they obtained from NEPIRC," Esoda said. "These additional revenues, coupled with $12.8 million of annual savings, allowed those same companies to create and retain 1,051 regional manufacturing jobs and invest more than $56.4 million in expansion, modernization and workforce training."

Esoda added that more than 93% of the companies surveyed felt that NEPIRC's services improved their overall competitiveness and nearly 91% indicated that they would refer NEPIRC to other manufacturing firms in need of technical assistance in the areas of continuous improvement, leadership development, technology integration, safety or industry certification.

Based upon the impact reported by its clients, Esoda said NEPIRC's performance places the organization as a top-performer across the national Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MEP) Network and within the top six of more than 50 MEP affiliates nationally in key metrics, such as client reported cost savings, new revenue, retained revenue, regional investment, job creation and job retention.

In addition to providing manufacturers with expert services, training programs, and on-site assessments to enhance their resiliency, profitability, workforce practices and long-term growth, Esoda said NEPIRC also supports the manufacturing community through its Manufacturing Jobs Board, Manufacturing Ambassador Dream Team, Manufacturer of the Month campaign and other efforts that support the industrial community.

More details regarding NEPIRC's regional impact and its programs to bolster manufacturing growth are available by contacting — Eric@NEPIRC.com.

