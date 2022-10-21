U.S. markets close in 6 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,680.98
    +15.20 (+0.41%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,510.61
    +177.02 (+0.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,617.21
    +2.36 (+0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,709.74
    +5.35 (+0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.37
    +0.86 (+1.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,641.70
    +4.90 (+0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    18.68
    -0.01 (-0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9794
    +0.0008 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2840
    +0.0580 (+1.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1168
    -0.0067 (-0.60%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    151.3660
    +1.2760 (+0.85%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,934.98
    -237.36 (-1.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    428.39
    -3.37 (-0.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,903.98
    -39.93 (-0.58%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,890.58
    -116.38 (-0.43%)
     

Regional Food Bank Receives $50,000 Grant from KeyBank Foundation

KeyBank
·1 min read

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2022 / The Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York was awarded a $50,000 grant from the KeyBank Foundation to support children through its BackPack Program.

Children are innocent victims of hunger and without proper nutrition can suffer long-lasting developmental delays. The BackPack Program works to reverse these negative effects by providing chronically hungry school-age children with food each Friday during the school year to ensure they have healthy food to eat on weekends when school meals are not available. Schools report that enrolled children have better attendance and grades, as well as fewer disciplinary referrals.

"We are incredibly grateful to the KeyBank Foundation for this gift," said Molly Nicol, Chief Executive Officer of the Regional Food Bank. "A gift of this magnitude will be transformational for children in need throughout our 23-county service area."

"All of us at KeyBank are honored to support the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York and the work they do to alleviate hunger and prevent food waste," said Fran O'Rourke, KeyBank Capital Region Market President. "We are especially excited about the BackPack Program and the unique opportunity it presents to provide chronically hungry students in our community with healthy food while helping them develop eating habits that are key to their health and well-being."

For those interested in getting involved, visit the Food Bank's website at regionalfoodbank.net to make a donation or sign up to volunteer.

KeyBank, Friday, October 21, 2022, Press release picture
KeyBank, Friday, October 21, 2022, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from KeyBank on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: KeyBank
Website: https://www.key.com/about/corporate-responsibility/cr-overview.jsp
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: KeyBank



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/721568/Regional-Food-Bank-Receives-50000-Grant-from-KeyBank-Foundation

Recommended Stories

  • Asia's richest man is also India's seventh-biggest philanthropist

    Gautam Adani, Asia’s richest man, is also among India’s top 10 philanthropists.

  • Jeff Bezos receives philanthropy award as ex-wife MacKenzie Scott continues donation spree

    Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and humanitarian chef José Andrés were jointly honored for their philanthropy at the Vatican this week. Bezos and Andrés were the first recipients of the Prophets of Philanthropy award from the Galileo Foundation, a nonprofit that supports the work of the Catholic Church and Pope Francis. Bezos, currently worth an estimated $138 billion according to Forbes, has focused his philanthropy on three main areas: climate change, preschool education and homelessness.

  • Liz Truss is out, London is in chaos — here’s why that might be good for your 401(k)

    BRETT ARENDS'S ROI The British pound rose on the news that Liz Truss was standing down. (It’s now the best performing currency of the last month, if you can believe). The interest rate on British government bonds fell.

  • ‘Markets Are Calling the Shots:’ UK Traders React to Truss Exit

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergLiz Truss Odds: The Front-Runners to Replace the Prime MinisterWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearTrump Deposed in Suit by Investors Claiming Fraud in ‘Apprentice’ Videophone PitchesChina Summons Chip Firms for Emergency Talks After US CurbsTrump Prosecutors See Evidence for Obstruction ChargesThis month of economic chaos will be a warning to any future British leaders about the risk of being reckless with the country’s finances, said UK

  • Amazon, NY attorney general call off COVID-19 litigation

    Amazon.com Inc and New York state's attorney general on Wednesday agreed to halt litigation against one another stemming from whether the online retailer adequately protected workers in the largest U.S. city during the initial COVID-19 outbreak. In a filing, Attorney General Letitia James agreed not to seek review of a May state court decision that had found federal law preempted her claims that Amazon violated state labor statutes. As part of the agreement, Amazon withdrew its own lawsuit against New York state, which had alleged James overstepped her bounds in pandemic dealings with the retailer.

  • Plug Power expects to reach $5 billion in revenue in four years

    And by 2030, the fuel cell and hydrogen electrolyzer manufacturer expects annual revenue will jump to $20 billion. Here's why.

  • Olin Stock Earns Relative Strength Rating Upgrade

    A Relative Strength Rating upgrade for Olin shows improving technical performance. Will it continue?

  • Best Value Stocks to Buy for October 20th

    HRB, TKR and CLH made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) value stocks list on October 20, 2022.

  • Elon Musk plans deep layoffs of 75% at Twitter: report

    Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Elon Musk plans deep cuts at Twitter Inc. should he end up with the embattled company, according to a

  • Baxter (BAX) to Report Q3 Earnings: Is a Beat in the Cards?

    Baxter's (BAX) third-quarter results are likely to reflect growth in its Medication Delivery and Advanced Surgery businesses. Hillrom's products are likely to have boosted sales.

  • Two former Match Group CEOs join global private equity firm

    Shar Dubey and Mandy Ginsberg are tasked with building out the firm's consumer technology practice.

  • Dow Jones Falls As Netflix Soars On Earnings; Tesla Earnings Next

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell Wednesday, as Netflix soared on strong earnings results. Tesla earnings are due out after the close.

  • Private Advisor Group Taps Frank Smith to Replace R.J. Moore as CEO

    Private Advisor Group will promote President Frank Smith to CEO next January, taking over for industry veteran R.J. Moore in what the registered investment advisor described as a long-planned transition, the company said Thursday. Moore joined Morristown, N.J.-based PAG in November 2020 and hired Smith the following January. Smith was promoted to president in April 2022, what the company said was the “first stage of the succession process.”

  • One of the best credit cards just got even better—earn cash back with no annual fee for a year

    The Blue Cash Preferred Card from American Express can be a powerful addition to your wallet with cash back galore and no introductory annual fee.

  • Faraday Future interim CFO Becky Roof resigns

    Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. said its interim chief financial officer, Becky Roof, is resigning after helping the company complete key filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and fundraising milestones. Gardena, California-based Faraday Future (Nasdaq: FFIE) said Roof has agreed to assist the electric vehicle startup ensure an orderly transition. Faraday Future hired Roof and AP Services LLC, an affiliate of AlixPartners LLP, in March to strengthen its financial team, help the company return to timely filing status with the SEC and lead its fundraising process.

  • Stock Market Trims Losses At Midday, But Netflix, Other Earnings Provide Ray Of Sunshine

    Lackluster Tuesday action extended into today's session as the 10-year Treasury yield rose 11 basis points to 4.11%.

  • BOJ makes emergency bond buys for second day but yields keep rising

    TOKYO (Reuters) -The Bank of Japan conducted emergency bond buying operations for a second straight day on Friday, as the 20-year government bond yield rose to a new high in a further challenge to the central bank's resolve to defend its ultra-easy policy stance. In its latest move to curb elevated yields, the BOJ offered to buy 100 billion yen ($664.98 million) of bonds with maturities between 10 and 25 years. The BOJ conducted a similar operation on Thursday, only to see yields on some notes rising to multi-year highs.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks fall, yields rise as investors pore over corporate earnings

    U.S. stocks snapped a winning streak to end a back-and-forth session lower Wednesday as a rally that kicked off the week faltered despite better-than-feared earnings reports.

  • Key iPhone Supplier Warns Smartphone Demand Will Continue to Fall

    (Bloomberg) -- Murata Manufacturing Co. expects this year’s drop in smartphone sales to keep going well into 2023, led by a sharp downturn in China.Most Read from BloombergTrump Deposed in Suit by Investors Claiming Fraud in ‘Apprentice’ Videophone PitchesChina Summons Chip Firms for Emergency Talks After US CurbsTwitter Tumbles as US Weighs Security Reviews for Musk DealsLiz Truss Odds: The Front-Runners to Replace the Prime MinisterWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearThe com

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights AeroVironment, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and AerSale

    AeroVironment, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and AerSale have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.